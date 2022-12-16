Read full article on original website
WNEM
Crime Stoppers offering $1K reward for information on Genesee Co. man
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for help locating a Genesee County man who has warrants for probation violation and dangerous drugs. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 39, is wanted and has warrants out for his arrest for probation violation. His original charges, as of Dec. 19, were delivery of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and dangerous drugs.
abc12.com
Gladwin city manager arrested on drunken driving charge
GLADWIN, Mich. (WJRT) - Gladwin's newly-elected mayor is publicly addressing the recent drunk driving arrest of the city manager. Chris Shannon was arrested by the Michigan State Police on Dec. 10 in Bay County following a traffic stop. He had appeared in court for arraignment by Tuesday evening. Mayor Sarah...
WNEM
Saginaw Police adds eight new officers to force
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department had a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for the eight new police officers who graduated from the Delta College Police Academy. “Go forth, have a great career and be the best that you can be,” Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth said....
abc12.com
Genesee County Sheriff's Office passes out Kroger gift cards on traffic stops
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office spread holiday cheer in an unconventional way on Tuesday by pulling over drivers. Sheriff deputies passed out $6,000 worth of gift cards from Kroger during "Operation Random Cheer." Each gift card handed out was worth $250. This was the ninth...
WNEM
Teens charged in drive-by shooting
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Four teenagers have been charged with several crimes following a drive-by shooting in Saginaw over the weekend. It happened on Mershon Street shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Officers from the Saginaw Police Department responded to a residence on Mershon Street that had been...
Man sentenced in connection to fatal shooting outside Flint club
FLINT, MI – A man charged in the shooting death of a 31-year-old man outside a Flint club has been sentenced. Christopher Lee Bell, 34, appeared before Judge Mark W. Latchana Monday, Dec. 19, where he was sentenced to 24 months probation and time served on charges of receiving and concealing $20,000 or more in stolen property and tampering with evidence in a criminal case punishable by more than 10 years in prison.
2 Lansing police officers given NARCAN after exposure to white substance
All of the cars involved were towed as a bio-hazard.
Charges dropped against man accused of fatal shooting at Flint party
FLINT, MI – A Genesee County judge has dismissed the case against a man accused in a fatal shooting at a large party in Flint back in November 2020. Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly on Thursday, Dec. 15, dismissed charges of first-degree premeditated murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm against Anthony Lee King Jr.
abc12.com
Police chase in Saginaw ends with deadly crash
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a man running from a traffic stop in Saginaw died after he crashed with troopers in pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Perkins Street. A Michigan State Police trooper was in pursuit of a 2021 Dodge Charger, which allegedly failed to stop for a patrol car with its lights and siren activated.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Caro man given minimum 25 years for Halloween stabbings
Convicted on three counts of felonious assault, Caro man Damian Meindl was sentenced to 25 years on Tuesday, December 6 for the three stabbings he carried out on October 31, 2021. Meindl, age 34, was charged as a habitual offender when he was convicted this October of two counts of...
Man gets life behind bars in 2020 Mundy Township homicide
FLINT, MI – Family and friends of a 19-year-old woman shot and killed in 2020 over what prosecutors said was $10 in gas money overflowed a Flint courtroom at her killer’s sentencing. Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd, 22, was ordered to spend life in prison Monday, Dec. 19 for the...
WBBJ
Suspect in north Jackson Walmart shooting arrested in Detroit
JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in a shooting at a local store has been taken into custody in another state. The Jackson Police Department confirms 18-year-old Alex Campbell was arrested by the U.S. Marshals after being located in Detroit, Michigan. Campbell was wanted by the Jackson Police Department for...
Man pleads guilty to misdemeanor after dog found with head injuries in Lansing
Cecil Richardson of DeWitt Township reached a plea agreement with the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office on Dec. 15.
WNEM
Man who shot and killed woman over gas money sentenced to life in prison
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A grieving family has lived 889 days without their loved one, the victim of what prosecutors call a senseless murder. Denzel Williams-Boyd, 20, learned on Dec. 19 how long he’ll spend behind bars for killing Martina Martinez over $10 in gas money on July 13, 2020.
abc12.com
Neighbor pulls woman from Flint house fire
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A house fire on Shawnee Street in Flint came close to killing the woman who lived there on Tuesday had it not been for the quick actions of a neighbor. Neighbor Dustin Wallace said the woman who lived there is an old family friend. The fire...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Tip to Tuscola Sheriff leads to one arrest, almost $50k of property recovered
More information has come to light about the almost $50,000 worth of equipment, tools and more that the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office found after a tip-line alert. Revealing that the tip came in Tuesday, November 29, officials also reported that a deputy assigned to the area responded to an Oak Road property in Vassar Township and observed an individual on the premises loading stolen property. After several search warrants, interviews and investigations, the Sheriff’s office has recovered stolen items such as a washer and dryer, several deep freezers and more than 15 LED boom lights, from a Millington Township Home, as well as the man behind it, 44-year-old Kenneth C. Gamet of Millington.
Detroit News
Man sentenced for 2 armed robberies after being acquitted of murder, attempted murder
In an emotionally charged, multi-hour sentencing hearing, a 27-year-old Southfield man was sentenced to serve at least the next 17 years of his life in prison for a 2018 Detroit armed robbery. Marcus Beri originally also was charged with killing Ryan Nelson, 21, of Arlington, Tennessee, and seriously injuring Garrett...
Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to an officer, they responded to the 300 block of Westmoreland Ave. at 7:15 a.m. Following a suspect description and a canine search of the area, officers were able to track down the […]
Flint man killed, found in abandoned building had ‘open door for everybody’, nephew says
FLINT, MI – While two people are in custody in connection with the death of a 56-year-old Flint man, the man’s family continues to wonder why. Charles “Charlie” Markley was reported missing on Dec. 5, after not having been seen by friends or family since Dec. 1, according to his nephew, Billy Bond.
abc12.com
Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Davison
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Davison Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in an apartment on South State Street. Police were called to the home around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a wellness check. Once inside, they found two individuals deceased. The identities had not been released over the weekend.
