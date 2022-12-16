ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

Crime Stoppers offering $1K reward for information on Genesee Co. man

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for help locating a Genesee County man who has warrants for probation violation and dangerous drugs. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 39, is wanted and has warrants out for his arrest for probation violation. His original charges, as of Dec. 19, were delivery of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and dangerous drugs.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Gladwin city manager arrested on drunken driving charge

GLADWIN, Mich. (WJRT) - Gladwin's newly-elected mayor is publicly addressing the recent drunk driving arrest of the city manager. Chris Shannon was arrested by the Michigan State Police on Dec. 10 in Bay County following a traffic stop. He had appeared in court for arraignment by Tuesday evening. Mayor Sarah...
GLADWIN, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Police adds eight new officers to force

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department had a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for the eight new police officers who graduated from the Delta College Police Academy. “Go forth, have a great career and be the best that you can be,” Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth said....
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Teens charged in drive-by shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Four teenagers have been charged with several crimes following a drive-by shooting in Saginaw over the weekend. It happened on Mershon Street shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Officers from the Saginaw Police Department responded to a residence on Mershon Street that had been...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Man sentenced in connection to fatal shooting outside Flint club

FLINT, MI – A man charged in the shooting death of a 31-year-old man outside a Flint club has been sentenced. Christopher Lee Bell, 34, appeared before Judge Mark W. Latchana Monday, Dec. 19, where he was sentenced to 24 months probation and time served on charges of receiving and concealing $20,000 or more in stolen property and tampering with evidence in a criminal case punishable by more than 10 years in prison.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Charges dropped against man accused of fatal shooting at Flint party

FLINT, MI – A Genesee County judge has dismissed the case against a man accused in a fatal shooting at a large party in Flint back in November 2020. Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly on Thursday, Dec. 15, dismissed charges of first-degree premeditated murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm against Anthony Lee King Jr.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Police chase in Saginaw ends with deadly crash

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a man running from a traffic stop in Saginaw died after he crashed with troopers in pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Perkins Street. A Michigan State Police trooper was in pursuit of a 2021 Dodge Charger, which allegedly failed to stop for a patrol car with its lights and siren activated.
SAGINAW, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Caro man given minimum 25 years for Halloween stabbings

Convicted on three counts of felonious assault, Caro man Damian Meindl was sentenced to 25 years on Tuesday, December 6 for the three stabbings he carried out on October 31, 2021. Meindl, age 34, was charged as a habitual offender when he was convicted this October of two counts of...
CARO, MI
WBBJ

Suspect in north Jackson Walmart shooting arrested in Detroit

JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in a shooting at a local store has been taken into custody in another state. The Jackson Police Department confirms 18-year-old Alex Campbell was arrested by the U.S. Marshals after being located in Detroit, Michigan. Campbell was wanted by the Jackson Police Department for...
JACKSON, TN
WNEM

Man who shot and killed woman over gas money sentenced to life in prison

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A grieving family has lived 889 days without their loved one, the victim of what prosecutors call a senseless murder. Denzel Williams-Boyd, 20, learned on Dec. 19 how long he’ll spend behind bars for killing Martina Martinez over $10 in gas money on July 13, 2020.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Neighbor pulls woman from Flint house fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A house fire on Shawnee Street in Flint came close to killing the woman who lived there on Tuesday had it not been for the quick actions of a neighbor. Neighbor Dustin Wallace said the woman who lived there is an old family friend. The fire...
FLINT, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Tip to Tuscola Sheriff leads to one arrest, almost $50k of property recovered

More information has come to light about the almost $50,000 worth of equipment, tools and more that the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office found after a tip-line alert. Revealing that the tip came in Tuesday, November 29, officials also reported that a deputy assigned to the area responded to an Oak Road property in Vassar Township and observed an individual on the premises loading stolen property. After several search warrants, interviews and investigations, the Sheriff’s office has recovered stolen items such as a washer and dryer, several deep freezers and more than 15 LED boom lights, from a Millington Township Home, as well as the man behind it, 44-year-old Kenneth C. Gamet of Millington.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to an officer, they responded to the 300 block of Westmoreland Ave. at 7:15 a.m. Following a suspect description and a canine search of the area, officers were able to track down the […]
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Davison

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Davison Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in an apartment on South State Street. Police were called to the home around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a wellness check. Once inside, they found two individuals deceased. The identities had not been released over the weekend.
DAVISON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy