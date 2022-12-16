Read full article on original website
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Witnesses Experimental Immunotherapy Vaccine 'Melt Away' Cancer During Vaccine TrialZack LoveNew York City, NY
New York witness reports cloud-like object moving over Hudson RiverRoger MarshNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
NAV announces ‘Never Sleep Tour’ 2023: Dates, schedules, where to buy tickets
NAV has announced a 23-date tour for the new year. The “Never Sleep Tour” will begin on Feb 14. in Minneapolis, Minnesota and wrap up on April 11 in Toronto, Ontario. Special guest Bryson Tiller will perform alongside NAV for the final show. While on tour, Nav will...
An Iconic Radio DJ Retires In NYC, But Is STILL On Our Berkshire Airwaves
In our illustrious business, we have broadcasters who are deemed as icons as my prime list includes big names that I grew up with as these personalities including Dan Ingram, Ron Lundy, Harry Harrison and Dan Daniel (Triple D) were considered dear friends and mentors in life as their memories will ALWAYS remain eternal and everlasting and I thank them for their advice and guidance in making yours truly a LIVE and LOCAL broadcaster. Fortunately, those STILL with us have also given me a major influence to pursue my ventures in this business including Cousin Brucie, Gene Ladd, Lee Arnold (STILL going strong at age 96), Dan Taylor and former New York Mets public address announcer, Del DeMontreaux. A BIG thank you to each and every one as I approach my 40th year behind the microphone.
NBC New York
Face Recognition Tech Gets Girl Scout Mom Booted From Rockettes Show — Due to Where She Works
A recent incident at Radio City Music Hall involving the mother of a Girl Scout is shedding light on the growing controversy of facial recognition, as critics claim it is being used to target perceived enemies — in this case, by one of the most famous companies in the country.
We have a winner! This subscriber gets a free VIP getaway at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A lucky Westerleigh reader has won a free Atlantic City trip from the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com!. As a thank you to our loyal readers, the Advance/SILive.com offered them a chance to win a free VIP experience with a weekend getaway at Ocean Casino Resort. Hundreds...
ballparkdigest.com
More info on Citi Field casino, development set for January
In his quest for a Citi Field casino and associated development, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen will hold a “visioning session” on Jan. 7 at the ballpark to pitch a plan and receive feedback from Queens residents. It’s no secret that Cohen sees additional development as inevitable...
5 Great Burger Places in New York, NY
Burgers are a classic American food, and New York City is home to some of the best burger joints in the country. Whether you're in the mood for a juicy, all-beef patty topped with all the fixings or a plant-based option served on an artisanal bun, you'll find it in the Big Apple. Here are three things to know about burgers in New York City:
Phillymag.com
Dear Famous 4th Street Deli, Don’t Ever Change
On the cusp of celebrating its 100th year of business, Famous 4th Street’s survival is about more than stuffed cabbage and chopped liver. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. One of the details I adore about Famous 4th Street deli...
Five Great Steakhouses In New York
A steakhouse in New York is a type of restaurant that specializes in serving high-quality cuts of steak. These restaurants are known for their upscale atmosphere and excellent service, and they are popular with tourists and locals alike.
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
Dance legend 'Mambo King' to teach salsa at Bronx dance studio
Dancing legend Eddie Torres is now teaching his famous salsa steps at a dance studio in the Bronx.
newyorkfamily.com
Here is Where to Get The Best Hot Chocolate in NYC
Here is Where to Get The Best Hot Chocolate in NYC. If you ask us, the best part of holiday shopping is warming up with a delicious cup of the best hot chocolate in NYC! Our city is filled with plenty of places where you can indulge in this sweet holiday tradition. Here are a few places to check out this season!
Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel
Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
Five Great Places In New York To Get Hot Chocolate
Hot ChocolatePhoto byJonny Caspari/UnsplashonUnsplash. Hot chocolate is a type of chocolate-flavored drink that is made by mixing chocolate with hot milk or water. It is often served as a warm, comforting beverage, especially during the colder months. Many people enjoy adding additional flavors or toppings to their hot chocolate, such as marshmallows, whipped cream, or cinnamon. It is also common to find hot chocolate in a variety of flavors, such as mint, spicy chili, or salted caramel. Here are five great hot chocolate places in New York that are known for their delicious and indulgent hot chocolate:
Enormous Crowds by Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Are Out of Control
This is why people avoid tourist traps!
5 Greats Pizza Places In NewYork
New York is a pizza lover's paradise, with many different styles and toppings to choose from. Here are five great pizza places in New York that are worth trying:. Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn is widely regarded as one of the best pizza places in the city. The pizza is made using high-quality ingredients and cooked to perfection in a wood-fired oven.
NYC spotlights sanitation workers in 2023 calendar
Supervisor Dzara Melcone, a member of DSNY's Bureau of Information Technology, pictured in the June photo of DSNY's 2023 calendar. Now in its eighth year, the calendar honors the New York City Sanitation Department’s employees. [ more › ]
N.J.’s historic Horn Antenna, which confirmed Big Bang, faces uncertain future
The possible redevelopment of a 42-acre tract of land in Holmdel where the Horn Antenna, a national historic landmark for its role in confirming the Big Bang Theory, has residents at odds with officials. The township committee voted last month to allow the planning board to do a study to...
When does winter start in 2022? Winter solstice date, shortest day of year.
Whether you like it or not, the official start of winter is almost here. The season known for snowstorms and hunkering indoors on bone-chilling days will arrive Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Winter’s precise arrival — at 4:48 p.m. Eastern Standard Time — is technically known as the winter solstice and...
wbgo.org
Trailblazing actress and singer Melba Moore talks about her days at Arts High School in Newark, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and her new album "Imagine"
On the December 17 edition of the WBGO Journal, host Doug Doyle has an exclusive interview with Tony Award winner and trailblazing singer, television host and actress Melba Moore. Topics include:. Melba's new album "Imagine" The upcoming star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Growing up in a music family.
Which is the most popular community for homebuyers on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- More than 4,000 homes were sold on Staten Island in 2022, with the average sales price measuring in at about $700,000. And while properties were purchased in every corner of the borough, recent data from the Staten Island Board of Realtors (SIBOR) shows that several area hotspots are currently in high demand.
