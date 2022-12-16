ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Iconic Radio DJ Retires In NYC, But Is STILL On Our Berkshire Airwaves

In our illustrious business, we have broadcasters who are deemed as icons as my prime list includes big names that I grew up with as these personalities including Dan Ingram, Ron Lundy, Harry Harrison and Dan Daniel (Triple D) were considered dear friends and mentors in life as their memories will ALWAYS remain eternal and everlasting and I thank them for their advice and guidance in making yours truly a LIVE and LOCAL broadcaster. Fortunately, those STILL with us have also given me a major influence to pursue my ventures in this business including Cousin Brucie, Gene Ladd, Lee Arnold (STILL going strong at age 96), Dan Taylor and former New York Mets public address announcer, Del DeMontreaux. A BIG thank you to each and every one as I approach my 40th year behind the microphone.
ballparkdigest.com

More info on Citi Field casino, development set for January

In his quest for a Citi Field casino and associated development, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen will hold a “visioning session” on Jan. 7 at the ballpark to pitch a plan and receive feedback from Queens residents. It’s no secret that Cohen sees additional development as inevitable...
NewSnack

5 Great Burger Places in New York, NY

Burgers are a classic American food, and New York City is home to some of the best burger joints in the country. Whether you're in the mood for a juicy, all-beef patty topped with all the fixings or a plant-based option served on an artisanal bun, you'll find it in the Big Apple. Here are three things to know about burgers in New York City:
Phillymag.com

Dear Famous 4th Street Deli, Don’t Ever Change

On the cusp of celebrating its 100th year of business, Famous 4th Street’s survival is about more than stuffed cabbage and chopped liver. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. One of the details I adore about Famous 4th Street deli...
D_FoodVendor

Five Great Steakhouses In New York

A steakhouse in New York is a type of restaurant that specializes in serving high-quality cuts of steak. These restaurants are known for their upscale atmosphere and excellent service, and they are popular with tourists and locals alike.
NJ.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
newyorkfamily.com

Here is Where to Get The Best Hot Chocolate in NYC

Here is Where to Get The Best Hot Chocolate in NYC. If you ask us, the best part of holiday shopping is warming up with a delicious cup of the best hot chocolate in NYC! Our city is filled with plenty of places where you can indulge in this sweet holiday tradition. Here are a few places to check out this season!
New York Post

Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel

Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
D_FoodVendor

Five Great Places In New York To Get Hot Chocolate

Hot ChocolatePhoto byJonny Caspari/UnsplashonUnsplash. Hot chocolate is a type of chocolate-flavored drink that is made by mixing chocolate with hot milk or water. It is often served as a warm, comforting beverage, especially during the colder months. Many people enjoy adding additional flavors or toppings to their hot chocolate, such as marshmallows, whipped cream, or cinnamon. It is also common to find hot chocolate in a variety of flavors, such as mint, spicy chili, or salted caramel. Here are five great hot chocolate places in New York that are known for their delicious and indulgent hot chocolate:
D_FoodVendor

5 Greats Pizza Places In NewYork

New York is a pizza lover's paradise, with many different styles and toppings to choose from. Here are five great pizza places in New York that are worth trying:. Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn is widely regarded as one of the best pizza places in the city. The pizza is made using high-quality ingredients and cooked to perfection in a wood-fired oven.
