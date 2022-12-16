ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Stage

The Billy Joel Concert Scheduled For December 19th at MSG is Postponed

(NEW YORK, NY) -- The Billy Joel concert scheduled for December 19th at Madison Square Garden has been postponed to June 2, 2023 due to illness. Statement from Billy Joel's spokesperson: “Billy Joel is under strict doctor’s orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection and as a result, his concert scheduled for Monday, December 19th at Madison Square Garden is postponed to Friday, June 2nd. We understand the inconvenience this causes everyone who purchased tickets, and we apologize for this unexpected circumstance."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Columbus

If you're looking for great pizza in the Ohio capital, Columbus isn't exactly lacking in options. From classic mom and pop pizzerias to trendy artisan-style spots, the city has something for every type of pizza lover.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

First Watch opens 11th central Ohio restaurant

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Egg-cellent news: First Watch is opening its 11th Columbus-area location on Monday, with a new design and layout. The brunch and lunch chain’s new restaurant in Dublin at 6505 Dublin Center Dr. is celebrating its grand opening on Monday. The more than 6,000 square-foot location is the brand’s first new central […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NJ.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
WAYNE, NJ
columbusunderground.com

19 Restaurants Open on Christmas Day 2022

Whether your day in the kitchen doesn’t go as planned, your present is to not spend the day in the kitchen, or you don’t celebrate the holiday, there’s food to be found on Christmas Day. From 24/7-365 standbys to fine-dining feasts, here’s what’s open around Central Ohio on Christmas Day 2022. (And if we missed any, add them in the comments below!)
COLUMBUS, OH
NJ.com

America’s Grow-a-Row hits Times Square

America’s Grow-a-Row is shining a spotlight on the need for healthy fresh food for those experiencing food insecurity across the region through a billboard in mid-town Manhattan. Affinity Federal Credit Union, which supports America’s Grow-a-Row both financially and though volunteerism, is providing America’s Grow-a-Row with free advertising space in Times Square from now through Jan. 1.
MANHATTAN, NY
D_FoodVendor

Five Great Steakhouses In New York

A steakhouse in New York is a type of restaurant that specializes in serving high-quality cuts of steak. These restaurants are known for their upscale atmosphere and excellent service, and they are popular with tourists and locals alike.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Breweries in Columbus

2022 was another big year for breweries in Columbus. Combustion expanded to Clintonville, Rockmill put their business up for sale, Goodwood opened in the Arena District and Ohio Brewing opened in Milo-Grogan. According to the Ohio Craft Brewers Association, the state officially surpassed the 400 mark with breweries this year, with around 50 of them being in Central Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Meet the Vendor: Worthington Hills Country Club

Tell us about yourself as one of the faces behind Worthington Hills Country Club?. I’m Christy Baker, and I have worked at Worthington Hills Country Club for 23 years. I have been setting up weddings for four years and running them for nine years. My goal is to make every wedding uniquely yours.
COLUMBUS, OH
