FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the DiscovererL. CaneFlorida State
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden HistoryModern GlobeTampa, FL
Walmart now offers drone delivery of goods for $3.99 in some Florida citiesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Dreams Can Come TrueH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Explore the World's Largest Collection of Vinyl Records Here in FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
NAV announces ‘Never Sleep Tour’ 2023: Dates, schedules, where to buy tickets
NAV has announced a 23-date tour for the new year. The “Never Sleep Tour” will begin on Feb 14. in Minneapolis, Minnesota and wrap up on April 11 in Toronto, Ontario. Special guest Bryson Tiller will perform alongside NAV for the final show. While on tour, Nav will...
The Billy Joel Concert Scheduled For December 19th at MSG is Postponed
(NEW YORK, NY) -- The Billy Joel concert scheduled for December 19th at Madison Square Garden has been postponed to June 2, 2023 due to illness. Statement from Billy Joel's spokesperson: “Billy Joel is under strict doctor’s orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection and as a result, his concert scheduled for Monday, December 19th at Madison Square Garden is postponed to Friday, June 2nd. We understand the inconvenience this causes everyone who purchased tickets, and we apologize for this unexpected circumstance."
3 Great Pizza Places In Columbus
If you're looking for great pizza in the Ohio capital, Columbus isn't exactly lacking in options. From classic mom and pop pizzerias to trendy artisan-style spots, the city has something for every type of pizza lover.
First Watch opens 11th central Ohio restaurant
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Egg-cellent news: First Watch is opening its 11th Columbus-area location on Monday, with a new design and layout. The brunch and lunch chain’s new restaurant in Dublin at 6505 Dublin Center Dr. is celebrating its grand opening on Monday. The more than 6,000 square-foot location is the brand’s first new central […]
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
columbusunderground.com
19 Restaurants Open on Christmas Day 2022
Whether your day in the kitchen doesn’t go as planned, your present is to not spend the day in the kitchen, or you don’t celebrate the holiday, there’s food to be found on Christmas Day. From 24/7-365 standbys to fine-dining feasts, here’s what’s open around Central Ohio on Christmas Day 2022. (And if we missed any, add them in the comments below!)
Yum! Where to Get the Best Amazing Apple Pie in New Jersey
So let's talk about a delicious subject this time around, pie. One of my favorite desserts is pie and one of the best flavors is of course "apple" which I'm sure is a fan favorite. So let's find out where to get the best "apple" pie in New Jersey, according to Love Food.
This New Jersey pop-up winter village is a game-changer
Newark, New Jersey is getting really festive this holiday season!. I was just at a Devils game and while I was going up the escalators to my seat, I looked out the window and saw a huge ice rink with the craziest contraptions floating on it. I couldn’t tell exactly...
Go-Karts on Ice in Newark, New Jersey Look Totally Worth the Ride!
Love spending time on the ice in the colder months but aren't exactly great at ice skating? Why not try ice go-karting? We tell you where to find it here in New Jersey. These are some of the coolest-looking go-karts I've ever seen! They're like a cross between snow tubes and bumper cars but they glide over ice.
America’s Grow-a-Row hits Times Square
America’s Grow-a-Row is shining a spotlight on the need for healthy fresh food for those experiencing food insecurity across the region through a billboard in mid-town Manhattan. Affinity Federal Credit Union, which supports America’s Grow-a-Row both financially and though volunteerism, is providing America’s Grow-a-Row with free advertising space in Times Square from now through Jan. 1.
Ice Hockey: 3 Stars and stat leaders from Sunday, Dec. 18
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Tickets to Eagles vs. Cowboys Christmas Eve game are still dirt cheap | How to buy your own
The Philadelphia Eagles meet the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL NFC Week 15 matchup on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVIDSEATS, TICKETSMARTER. Fans can purchase Eagles tickets via Vivid Seats, StubHub, Ticketsmarter or Ticketmaster. According to VividSeats, prices for this Eagles...
NYC's Oldest Irish Pub Is Beyond Charming During the Holiday Season
That place is full of holiday cheer!
Five Great Steakhouses In New York
A steakhouse in New York is a type of restaurant that specializes in serving high-quality cuts of steak. These restaurants are known for their upscale atmosphere and excellent service, and they are popular with tourists and locals alike.
Will an intense late-week storm bring a white Christmas to central Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A blast of arctic air arriving at the end of the week likely ensures a white Christmas in central Ohio and virtually all of the Buckeye State. Frigid air will interact with a disturbance diving south across West into the southern Plains. An intensifying low-pressure system will move through the Ohio […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Breweries in Columbus
2022 was another big year for breweries in Columbus. Combustion expanded to Clintonville, Rockmill put their business up for sale, Goodwood opened in the Arena District and Ohio Brewing opened in Milo-Grogan. According to the Ohio Craft Brewers Association, the state officially surpassed the 400 mark with breweries this year, with around 50 of them being in Central Ohio.
This New Jersey town makes the ‘Most expensive parking’ list
Everything in New Jersey is expensive, including parking. A new study put out by driver education website Zutobi says one New Jersey city makes the top ten of most expensive parking. The New Jersey town on the list is, unsurprisingly, Jersey City, which ranked 9th for 3 hour parking at...
fox29.com
You can rent a massive billboard in New York's Times Square for $150
NEW YORK - Have you ever dreamed of appearing on a giant billboard above New York City’s Times Square? Perhaps you’d like to wish your mother a "happy birthday" in a memorable way or ask a loved one to join you in marriage. People can now post their...
Three girls bowling thoughts after Week 2 on the lanes
The second week of the girls bowling season is in the books. Here are three thoughts after Week 2 of action. Don’t forget to report scores to njschoolsports.com in a timely manner. 1) Old Bridge is the team to beat in the GMC: Last season, Old Bridge went 5-11-1....
columbusmonthly.com
Meet the Vendor: Worthington Hills Country Club
Tell us about yourself as one of the faces behind Worthington Hills Country Club?. I’m Christy Baker, and I have worked at Worthington Hills Country Club for 23 years. I have been setting up weddings for four years and running them for nine years. My goal is to make every wedding uniquely yours.
