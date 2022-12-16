Read full article on original website
On the holidays, efforts to distract Ukrainian kids from war
KYIV – In a carpeted meeting room of what used to be a posh hotel, Ukrainian children are screaming with happiness at a performance put on for them and the joy of opening presents. In a country where children have seen the horrors of a 10-month war, there are...
UK govt refuses to give way on pay as nurses, medics strike
LONDON – The British government said Tuesday it will not offer more money to nurses and ambulance crews to end strikes that are piling pressure on an already overstretched health system. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative administration is under pressure to increase its pay offer to health care staff...
Mideast, Europe leaders meet in Jordan on security in Iraq
DEAD SEA – Leaders from the Middle East and Europe gathered in Jordan Tuesday in a conference focused on bolstering security and stability in Iraq. The meeting included high-level officials from regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, along with leaders from France, Iraq, Turkey, Egypt, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and the European Union. The countries said the goal was to show “support for Iraq, its sovereignty, security, and stability, as well as its political process, its economic and development progress, and its efforts to rebuild.”
Cyprus: Plant to process Israeli gas for export an option
NICOSIA – The government of Cyprus is weighing a proposal for a pipeline that would carry natural gas from Israel to the island nation, where it would be processed and exported by ship to Europe and elsewhere as Russia's war in Ukraine compounds an energy crisis, the Cypriot energy minister said Monday.
North Korea says latest launches tested 1st spy satellite
SEOUL – North Korea said Monday it fired a test satellite in an important final-stage test for the development of its first spy satellite, a key military capability coveted by its leader Kim Jong Un along with other high-tech weapons systems. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency also...
