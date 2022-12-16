Do you know this man? He died Wednesday in prison and seemingly has no family

Alabama state officials are seeking the public’s help to locate any surviving family members of an inmate who died of natural causes earlier this week.

Jackie Curtis Haynes, 69, was serving a life sentence for a 1975 rape conviction from Calhoun County.

He was found unresponsive early in the morning on Wednesday in the William Donaldson Correctional Facility’s infirmary where he was being treated for a chronic medical condition.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said Thursday that an autopsy of Haynes indicated he died of natural causes.

Yates said authorities have attempted to locate family members, but have been unsuccessful. Yates said Haynes was married when he entered the prison system and may have a stepfather in the Anniston area.

If anyone knows any family members, they are asked to call the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office at 205-930-3603