Newark, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NJ.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
WAYNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Mega Millions Winner Sold At Teaneck 7-Eleven

A $10,000 Mega Millions winner was sold at a Bergen County 7-Eleven store. The ticket from the Friday, Dec. 16 drawing was purchased at the Cedar Lane store in Teaneck. The winning numbers for the Friday, Dec. 16, drawing were: 08, 35, 40, 53 and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.
TEANECK, NJ
trentondaily.com

The Royal Comedy Tour Comes to CURE Insurance Arena on Jan. 28

If you’re looking for an evening of side-splitting laughs, look no further than the Royal Comedy Tour at CURE Insurance Arena!. On January 28th, the Royal Comedy Tour will stop in Trenton for a performance you’re sure to remember. Get ready for Sommore’s Homecoming with various incredible acts, including Arnez J., Bruce Bruce, Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Don ‘DC’ Curry, and Ali Siddiq. Please note that the lineup is subject to change. Tickets can be purchased online here: Tickets – Royal Comedy Tour. Tickets are on sale to the public on Friday, December 16th at 10:00 am.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Gambler tips N.J. casino dealers $77K after nearly $1.7M poker game win

A New Jersey gambler won nearly $1.7 million playing poker Saturday morning at an Atlantic City casino and then left a $77,000 tip for the table dealers, officials said. The lucky winner, identified only as a Monmouth County woman and “longtime customer”, hit a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game after placing a $5 bet at Harrah’s Resort, casino officials said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

America’s Grow-a-Row hits Times Square

America’s Grow-a-Row is shining a spotlight on the need for healthy fresh food for those experiencing food insecurity across the region through a billboard in mid-town Manhattan. Affinity Federal Credit Union, which supports America’s Grow-a-Row both financially and though volunteerism, is providing America’s Grow-a-Row with free advertising space in Times Square from now through Jan. 1.
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

Couples outraged as N.J. wedding venue changes color scheme. ‘Please say this is a joke.’

A popular wedding venue took to social media earlier this month to announce the “exciting news” that it would be remodeling its ballroom. The spacious room at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, which featured a gold and white color scheme, was going to debut in “early 2023″ with black- or dark gray-painted walls and a blue carpet, according to photos posted by the hotel on Instagram and Facebook.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Brooklyn Man Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize

A man from New York City won a $1 million lottery prize. Abdoualwahab Alhadad, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from the "X Series: 20X" scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15. Alhadad received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $514,282 after required withholdings, the...
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

N.J.’s ‘youngest’ and ‘oldest’ towns, ranked

New Brunswick, home to Rutgers University and thousands of college students, is New Jersey’s “youngest” town with a median age of 23.7 years old for residents. More than an hour drive south as you near the Pinelands, you’ll arrive at some of the state’s oldest towns thanks to large age-restricted housing developments.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. churches warm the heart with coat, toy giveaways (PHOTOS)

The doors of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist opened wide on Sunday morning and out streamed the faithful onto the sidewalks of Paterson, where Santa Claus and his elves were waiting, many of them dressed in FBI jackets. The DJ cued Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” and suddenly, those...
PATERSON, NJ
hudsontv.com

Archdiocese of Newark Distributes Nearly 2,000 Toys to Over 300 Families at Annual Christmas Giveaway

The Archdiocese of Newark’s Fifth Annual Christmas Giveaway was a huge success this year, with nearly 2,000 new and unwrapped toys being distributed to over 300 families in need. This year’s giveaway was made possible by an influx of donations, including basketballs, blocks, board games, and other gifts from various parishes, schools, Knights of Columbus chapters, and individual donors. The families who visited The Mercy House in Newark on December 16 were able to pick out three toys per child, as well as free chocolate, children’s books, and Christmas decorations. Major prizes like large dolls were also raffled off.
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Invest Newark announces new appointments for general counsel, chief innovation economy officer & director of broadband

Invest Newark on Monday said it appointed two individuals, Jeet Gulati and Aaron Meyerson, to serve as its general counsel and chief innovation economy officer and director of broadband, respectively. The new appointments will improve internal processes, enhance efficiency and further support the organization’s innovative programming and operations. “As...
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Winning lottery ticket worth $365,000 sold in Ocean County

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – If you bought a Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket in Brick Township this week, you might want to take a second look. A ticket sold at the Welsh Farms on Route 88 is worth $365,841. According to the New Jersey Lottery commission, one lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $365,841 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Thursday, December 15, drawing. The winning numbers were: 07, 09, 21, 23 and 29 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The winning ticket The post Winning lottery ticket worth $365,000 sold in Ocean County appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

