The Archdiocese of Newark’s Fifth Annual Christmas Giveaway was a huge success this year, with nearly 2,000 new and unwrapped toys being distributed to over 300 families in need. This year’s giveaway was made possible by an influx of donations, including basketballs, blocks, board games, and other gifts from various parishes, schools, Knights of Columbus chapters, and individual donors. The families who visited The Mercy House in Newark on December 16 were able to pick out three toys per child, as well as free chocolate, children’s books, and Christmas decorations. Major prizes like large dolls were also raffled off.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO