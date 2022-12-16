Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Witnesses Experimental Immunotherapy Vaccine 'Melt Away' Cancer During Vaccine TrialZack LoveNew York City, NY
New York witness reports cloud-like object moving over Hudson RiverRoger MarshNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
Mega Millions Winner Sold At Teaneck 7-Eleven
A $10,000 Mega Millions winner was sold at a Bergen County 7-Eleven store. The ticket from the Friday, Dec. 16 drawing was purchased at the Cedar Lane store in Teaneck. The winning numbers for the Friday, Dec. 16, drawing were: 08, 35, 40, 53 and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.
NJ Woman Wins $1.6M Jackpot on $5 Bet At Harrahs AC
Well, Happy Holidays! A New Jersey woman became an instant millionaire on Saturday morning when she hit a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game at Harrah’s Resort after placing a $5 bet. Harrah's says the win marks the largest jackpot payout on a progressive poker game in...
trentondaily.com
The Royal Comedy Tour Comes to CURE Insurance Arena on Jan. 28
If you’re looking for an evening of side-splitting laughs, look no further than the Royal Comedy Tour at CURE Insurance Arena!. On January 28th, the Royal Comedy Tour will stop in Trenton for a performance you’re sure to remember. Get ready for Sommore’s Homecoming with various incredible acts, including Arnez J., Bruce Bruce, Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Don ‘DC’ Curry, and Ali Siddiq. Please note that the lineup is subject to change. Tickets can be purchased online here: Tickets – Royal Comedy Tour. Tickets are on sale to the public on Friday, December 16th at 10:00 am.
Go-Karts on Ice in Newark, New Jersey Look Totally Worth the Ride!
Love spending time on the ice in the colder months but aren't exactly great at ice skating? Why not try ice go-karting? We tell you where to find it here in New Jersey. These are some of the coolest-looking go-karts I've ever seen! They're like a cross between snow tubes and bumper cars but they glide over ice.
Gambler tips N.J. casino dealers $77K after nearly $1.7M poker game win
A New Jersey gambler won nearly $1.7 million playing poker Saturday morning at an Atlantic City casino and then left a $77,000 tip for the table dealers, officials said. The lucky winner, identified only as a Monmouth County woman and “longtime customer”, hit a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game after placing a $5 bet at Harrah’s Resort, casino officials said.
America’s Grow-a-Row hits Times Square
America’s Grow-a-Row is shining a spotlight on the need for healthy fresh food for those experiencing food insecurity across the region through a billboard in mid-town Manhattan. Affinity Federal Credit Union, which supports America’s Grow-a-Row both financially and though volunteerism, is providing America’s Grow-a-Row with free advertising space in Times Square from now through Jan. 1.
Couples outraged as N.J. wedding venue changes color scheme. ‘Please say this is a joke.’
A popular wedding venue took to social media earlier this month to announce the “exciting news” that it would be remodeling its ballroom. The spacious room at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, which featured a gold and white color scheme, was going to debut in “early 2023″ with black- or dark gray-painted walls and a blue carpet, according to photos posted by the hotel on Instagram and Facebook.
Brooklyn Man Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize
A man from New York City won a $1 million lottery prize. Abdoualwahab Alhadad, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from the "X Series: 20X" scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15. Alhadad received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $514,282 after required withholdings, the...
N.J.’s ‘youngest’ and ‘oldest’ towns, ranked
New Brunswick, home to Rutgers University and thousands of college students, is New Jersey’s “youngest” town with a median age of 23.7 years old for residents. More than an hour drive south as you near the Pinelands, you’ll arrive at some of the state’s oldest towns thanks to large age-restricted housing developments.
N.J.’s historic Horn Antenna, which confirmed Big Bang, faces uncertain future
The possible redevelopment of a 42-acre tract of land in Holmdel where the Horn Antenna, a national historic landmark for its role in confirming the Big Bang Theory, has residents at odds with officials. The township committee voted last month to allow the planning board to do a study to...
Rabbi lighting 140 menorahs across New Jersey this Hanukkah (PHOTOS)
The only way to defeat darkness is light. That’s what Rabbi Mordechai Kanelsky, of Bris Avrohom, is doing this Hanukkah as he lights 140 menorahs placed all around New Jersey. “We are bringing the light of Hanukkah to every single man, woman, and child who are in the entire...
New York Man Wins '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize
A man from New York City won a "CASH4LIFE" lottery prize.Ivan Figueroa, of the Bronx, claimed his "$1,000 A Week For Life" second prize for matching the first five numbers in the drawing on Friday, Oct. 7, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.NY Lottery said the second prize guarantees a…
Bronx woman sells afro-centric ornaments to represent Black culture
Tiffany St. Christopher, the owner of The ChristmUs Corner, says finding decorations that reflect Black culture hasn't always been easy.
Up Close: New Jersey Gov. Murphy, Dr. Vasan weigh in on 'tripledemic' surge
The 'tripledemic' surge is the major topic of concern in this episode of Up Close.
N.J. churches warm the heart with coat, toy giveaways (PHOTOS)
The doors of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist opened wide on Sunday morning and out streamed the faithful onto the sidewalks of Paterson, where Santa Claus and his elves were waiting, many of them dressed in FBI jackets. The DJ cued Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” and suddenly, those...
hudsontv.com
Archdiocese of Newark Distributes Nearly 2,000 Toys to Over 300 Families at Annual Christmas Giveaway
The Archdiocese of Newark’s Fifth Annual Christmas Giveaway was a huge success this year, with nearly 2,000 new and unwrapped toys being distributed to over 300 families in need. This year’s giveaway was made possible by an influx of donations, including basketballs, blocks, board games, and other gifts from various parishes, schools, Knights of Columbus chapters, and individual donors. The families who visited The Mercy House in Newark on December 16 were able to pick out three toys per child, as well as free chocolate, children’s books, and Christmas decorations. Major prizes like large dolls were also raffled off.
Family to travel to NYC in search of son who ‘disappeared without a trace’
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A family plans to travel to New York City to search for their missing son who “disappeared without a trace” back in September. Drexyll Tolstoy, 26, was last seen near West 106th Street and Columbus Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Sept. 25, according to the NYPD. “The […]
roi-nj.com
Invest Newark announces new appointments for general counsel, chief innovation economy officer & director of broadband
Invest Newark on Monday said it appointed two individuals, Jeet Gulati and Aaron Meyerson, to serve as its general counsel and chief innovation economy officer and director of broadband, respectively. The new appointments will improve internal processes, enhance efficiency and further support the organization’s innovative programming and operations. “As...
Winning lottery ticket worth $365,000 sold in Ocean County
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – If you bought a Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket in Brick Township this week, you might want to take a second look. A ticket sold at the Welsh Farms on Route 88 is worth $365,841. According to the New Jersey Lottery commission, one lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $365,841 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Thursday, December 15, drawing. The winning numbers were: 07, 09, 21, 23 and 29 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The winning ticket The post Winning lottery ticket worth $365,000 sold in Ocean County appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ.com
NJ
233K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1