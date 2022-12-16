Read full article on original website
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Diane Ladd provides an ‘Isle of Hope’ in new movie
Hollywood legend Diane Ladd is a decorated actress whose seven-decade-long career is still going strong. Her latest project is a movie called “Isle of Hope” and it’s getting a lot of awards buzz. The film also stars Mary Stuart Masterson and Andrew McCarthy. “There’s no car crash, bomb, rape, murder, violence, blood, or sex. So, […]
People Are Sharing Popular Movie Tropes That Defined The Past Decade, But Will Make A Film Feel Verrry Dated In 25 Years
Can't wait till the "well, THAT just happened" style of comedy is over.
Cleveland Jewish News
2022 was a big year for Jews in the arts. Here’s what happened on screen and stage.
(JTA) – Once more for the record, Dave Chappelle: Jews don’t actually run Hollywood. But anyone paying attention to pop culture in 2022 saw a lot of Jewish creativity. This year saw several big, distinctly Jewish releases across multiple media, ranging from acclaimed movies to popular TV shows to theater, books and viral TikToks. And amid endless debates over who has the right to tell (and be cast in) Jewish stories, it was notable just how many of the biggest pop-culture events of the year fervently embraced Jewish identity.
Cleveland Jewish News
Antisemitic assailant cries ‘Kanye 2024,’ knocks down man in Manhattan
A man in his 40s knocked down another man, 63, in New York City on Wednesday and shouted antisemitic comments, including, “Kanye 2024,’ a reference to rapper Kanye “Ye” West. The victim was walking in Central Park around 7:30 p.m. when the other man came from...
