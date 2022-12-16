Read full article on original website
Newport is the place to be in 2023
Newport is gearing up for a year full of exciting events in 2023, starting with the annual Newport Polar Bear Plunge on January 1. This fun event, held at Easton’s Beach, involves participants running into the winter waters, sometimes in costumes, as a way to raise money for the Make a Wish Foundation.
What’s Up on New Year’s Eve in Newport
New Year’s Eve in Newport, Rhode Island promises to be a festive and exciting celebration filled with a variety of events for all ages. For those looking to ring in the new year with some live music, you can head over to One Pelham East for a performance by The Complaints or catch He Said She Said at Newport Blues Cafe.
23 things to do in Newport in 2023
Newport, Rhode Island is a popular tourist destination known for its stunning beaches, beautiful mansions, and rich history. It can sometimes be tough to figure out (or remember, if you live here) all the great things there are to do in and around the City-By-The-Sea. Whether for yourself or for...
Shop Local – Last minute holiday gift ideas for 2022
As online shipping deadlines approach, your options for gift-buying for the holiday season are becoming more limited. Never fear, local businesses are here to answer the call. Here’s an updated list of stores with all kinds of gifts available for last-minute shoppers. For the Home. Kristen Coates – Shop...
Obituary: Ronald I. Becker
Ronald I. Becker died Dec. 18, 2022 in Newport. Ron was born November 10, 1942 in Rochester, NY, the son of Louis Cohen and Anne (Bloom) Cohen Becker and the stepson of Milton Becker. Ron is survived by his wife of 52 years, Johanna (Bannon) Becker of Newport, daughter Jessica...
Newport County real estate transactions for the week ending Dec. 17
Last week in Newport County saw a range of real estate sales, with properties ranging from single-family homes to multi-family units and condominiums. Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.
National Weather Service issues Small Craft Advisory for Boston Harbor and Narragansett Bay
The National Weather Service has issued a Small Craft Advisory for Boston Harbor and Narragansett Bay, effective until 4 AM EST Tuesday. This advisory warns of hazardous conditions for small craft due to strong northwest winds of 15 to 20 kts with gusts up to 30 kts and waves around 3 feet.
Aquidneck Land Trust conserves Middletown farmland, protecting drinking water and scenic viewscape
The Aquidneck Land Trust (ALT) has announced the conservation of a 9.54-acre farmland property in Middletown. The property is located within the Maidford/Paradise drinking water supply watershed and is near other conserved lands, including the Arnow property and the Norman Bird Sanctuary. It has prime farmland soils and has a history of agricultural use, including as a hayfield and for vegetable farming.
Tiverton Public Library announces January adult programming for tech help, crafts, and more
The Tiverton Public Library has announced a range of adult programs for January, including weekly watercolor groups, a poetry workshop, a cross-stitching group, and a book club. The library is also offering tech help sessions and assistance with Cricut machines, as well as iPhone terminology classes. In addition, local artist...
Why supporting What’sUpNewp is vital for our community
What’sUpNewp is a local, independent newsroom that covers Newport and Rhode Island. As a community-driven news source, What’sUpNewp plays a vital role in keeping residents informed about the issues that matter most to them. By supporting What’sUpNewp, you can help ensure that important local news and information is available to all members of the community.
Letter To The Editor: School Regionalization – A Holiday Wish and Dream
My Christmas wish and New Year’s dream for school regionalization between Newport and Middletown are to establish a Regional School District containing a unified high school located in a central geographic area with a career technical center attached or adjacent. Suggestions as to how this can become a reality:
League of Women Voters Newport County to hold Candlelight Vigil commemorating January 6th Insurrection
On January 6th, 2023, the League of Women Voters Newport County (LWVNC) will hold a Candlelight Vigil in Washington Square to commemorate the events that occurred on January 6, 2021. The vigil, titled “Lest We Forget: Votes not Violence,” is being held to stand as a reminder that the voting process in Rhode Island and other states in 2020 and 2022 was safe, secure, and representative of the will of the people.
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Mabel
Meet your new best friend, Mabel – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!. The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Mabel is a 5-year-old female Coonhound, Bluetick. Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Mabel;. Meet the mischievous Miss...
What’s On The Agenda: Newport Historic District Commission’s Dec. 20 Meeting
The Newport Historic District Commission will hold a meeting on December 20, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss a variety of items related to the preservation and maintenance of properties in the historic district. The meeting will be held remotely in compliance with Governor McKee’s executive order on COVID-19.
HII’s Pharos System demonstrates launch and recovery of unmanned vehicle in Newport
Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), a global all-domain defense partner, today announced that it has successfully demonstrated the launch and recovery of a large-size unmanned undersea vehicle (UUV) in collaboration with the US Navy. Using HII’s Pharos system and an amphibious ship, the company’s Advanced Technology Group, comprising members from its...
State House homeless encampment removed after legal fight
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Workers removed tents set up outside of Rhode Island’s State House on Saturday after a judge sided with Democratic Gov. Dan McKee in a lawsuit over the people who had been camping there to protest a lack of adequate housing. The ACLU and the...
URI Men’s Basketball team forced to cancel game against Milwaukee due to COVID-19
University of Rhode Island’s Men’s Basketball team has announced that their game against Milwaukee on Thursday has been canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. Multiple players and staff members have tested positive for the virus, leading to the decision to cancel the game for the safety of all involved.
