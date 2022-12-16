After over 1,500 miles of travel in Wisconsin, Santa's Crew's reindeer from Luxemburg are ready to let Rudolph and his crew carry the heavy load for Christmas to help deliver your presents. Santa's Crew's four reindeer have been bringing smiles to children and their parents to places as close as Casco Kidz Zone and as far away as Fall River and Lake Geneva since approximately mid-November. Cupid, Vixen, Prancer, and Dancer traveled the state taking pictures and helping kids see what reindeer looked like up close. Santa's Crew owner Sara Pinchart says the families' reactions when they see her four reindeer never get old.

LUXEMBURG, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO