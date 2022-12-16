Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 441 northbound accident cleared, on-ramp reopened
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports that the crash on WIS 441 at the on-ramp from Calumet Street is cleared. All lanes are now open at this time. Third crash in Outagamie County closes right lane on WIS 441 northbound. MONDAY, 12/19/2022, 6:03 p.m.
doorcountydailynews.com
Santa's Crew prepares for off-season
After over 1,500 miles of travel in Wisconsin, Santa's Crew's reindeer from Luxemburg are ready to let Rudolph and his crew carry the heavy load for Christmas to help deliver your presents. Santa's Crew's four reindeer have been bringing smiles to children and their parents to places as close as Casco Kidz Zone and as far away as Fall River and Lake Geneva since approximately mid-November. Cupid, Vixen, Prancer, and Dancer traveled the state taking pictures and helping kids see what reindeer looked like up close. Santa's Crew owner Sara Pinchart says the families' reactions when they see her four reindeer never get old.
wearegreenbay.com
Room 108: The Clearing filmed at St. Brendan’s Inn in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When you think of a film, usually our minds go to Hollywood and Los Angeles, but over the weekend, the cameras were out at St. Brendan’s Inn for a historic thriller film. Freddy Moyano, the Green Bay-based filmmaker, is creating a historical thriller...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Left lane on I-41 northbound in Outagamie County back open
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the crash on I-41 northbound at Holland Road in Little Chute is cleared. All lanes of traffic are now open. Another crash on I-41 northbound causes left lane to close in Outagamie County. MONDAY, 12/19/2022, 5:15 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
From homeless to business owner: Green Bay woman owns nail salon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Billie Sue Williams was homeless for four years, but now she runs her very own nail salon, Emerald City Nails. Until the age of 18, Williams lived on the Menominee Reservation. When she was old enough, she moved to Green Bay in hopes to start living her adult life. However, her transition did not go as planned.
This Is The Biggest House In Wisconsin
The master bedroom alone is 5,000-square-feet.
Door County Pulse
Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
doorcountydailynews.com
Ronald R. Eisenmann
The great and amazing Ronald R. Eisenmann, 84, of Sturgeon Bay stepped away from his physical life on Dec. 12, 2022. We expect that he is still scratching his head over how this could have happened so swiftly, because he had a long to-do list and an incredible zest for life. A finer gentleman, you could never meet. He was a legend to his family.
WBAY Green Bay
Police looking for witnesses to triple shooting in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the victims of a triple shooting on the east side of Green Bay has life-threatening injuries, police say. Three people suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting in an alley in the 1400 block of Smith Street. Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Natives Write Book on Their Motorcycle Travels
Here’s a question to ponder. Can one drive a Harley to the shores of the three oceans surrounding North America?. Steve Olson and his wife, Karen Schweitzer-Olson have tried to do just that on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. They’ve traversed the Alaska Highway, battled San Francisco traffic to cross...
Daily Reporter
Residential team expands at H.J. Martin and Son
Aaron Hamning, Kaila Acker and Brandon Sorge have joined the Residential Department at H.J. Martin and Son’s Green Bay showroom as new hires, while Eric Krause has been promoted from Residential Flooring senior installer to Residential Flooring installation coordinator. Hamning has rejoined the H.J. Martin and Son team as...
doorcountydailynews.com
Turning Point Door County offers $10K for mysterious death information
Turning Point Door County needs your help to solve a mystery in hopes of easing the pain of one of its own. On Sunday, the organization announced it would be rewarding $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the death of Cordarrow Hirthe. Turning Point Door County provides services such as daily living skills, supported employment, day services, and employment services to individuals who may need additional support.
94.3 Jack FM
NE Wisconsin Manufacturers Cautiously Optimistic For 2023
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new study finds Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers are optimistic for 2023. The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance’s 13th Annual Vitality Index found the manufacturing sector remained strong over the past year but had some bumps along the way. Members of the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing...
seehafernews.com
Bank First Announces Four Promotions
Manitowoc-based Bank First has announced the promotions of four of its employees. Tom Omdahl has been promoted to Vice President – BSA/Compliance Officer. Tom joined Bank First in 2018 and has over 30 years of experience in the banking industry. He is responsible for overseeing bank compliance with regulatory requirements, internal policies and procedures, and also serves as the bank’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Officer. In addition, Tom manages the bank’s Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) program, which is designed to detect and prevent money laundering. He is a member of the Wisconsin Bar Association and is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist and a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager. Tom earned his bachelor’s degree and juris doctorate from UW – Madison.
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
doorcountydailynews.com
Six wrestlers earn Top-10 finishes at Christmas Tournament
The Luxemburg-Casco wrestling finished in ninth place overall with over 280 points scored and six Top-Ten finishers. Jake Jandrin, Isaac Jerabek, Easton Worachek, Blakelee Bastien, Caleb Delebreau, and Trace Schoenebeck all took at least 10th place. 106. Jake Jandrin (15-3) placed 10th and scored 24.0 team points. Champ. Round 1...
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
doorcountydailynews.com
Girls basketball round-up: Sevastopol looks to stay perfect
Sevastopol, Luxemburg-Casco, and Kewaunee are all in action Tuesday night after Southern Door kicked off the girls' basketball action on Monday. The Eagles fell to Brillion 61-45 behind three double-digit performers by the Lions. Tuesday's slate of games includes Luxemburg-Casco hosting Freedom (7:30 p.m.), Sevastopol playing in Institute against Bonduel...
WBAY Green Bay
Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
wtaq.com
Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
Comments / 0