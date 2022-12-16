ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas 2022: Which restaurants are open on Christmas Day?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
If your Christmas plans include letting a restaurant do the work of making a meal so you can enjoy some family time, you’re in luck.

Below is a list of some of the restaurants that will be open for in-house dining or who are providing take-home meals.

(Note: Remember, many locations of your favorite restaurants have local owners and may not open on Christmas, even if others in the chain do. Be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm that they will be open before you go.)

Restaurants open on Christmas:

· Applebee’s

· Arby’s

· Baker’s Square

· Boston Market

· Benihana

· Buca di Beppo

· Chart House

· Denny’s

· Domino’s Pizza

· Dunkin’

· Fogo de Chao

· Hooters

· IHOP

· Legal Sea Foods

· Luby’s

· McDonald’s

· Morton’s Steakhouse

· Panda Express

· Pokeworks

· Romano’s Macaroni Grill

· Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

· Shoney’s

· Starbucks

· STK Steakhouse

· Sonic

· Wendy’s

