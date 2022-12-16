ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest suspect in violent purse snatching in Niles

NILES, Mich. - Police have identified and arrested a man accused of robbing a woman of her purse outside a church in Niles on April 14, according to the Niles Police Department. The violent incident was caught on camera. On Friday, 33-year-old Antoine Dallas was arrested in Peru, Indiana, on...
NILES, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Police Keeping Lips Sealed on Homicide

(Michigan City, IN) - No arrests have been reported yet since a fatal shooting more than two weeks ago in Michigan City. According to police, officers just before 1 a.m. on December 3 responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of E. 10th Street. A person...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
max983.net

South Bend Man Arrested after Accident

A South Bend man was arrested Thursday, December 15 after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department investigated an accident on U.S. 31 near 5A Road. Police say the vehicle driven by Kenneth Rose-Rustman of South Bend had gone off the road at about 10:40 p.m. ET. As a deputy talked with the driver, the officer believed he was under the influence of alcohol, according to the report. Field sobriety tests were reportedly conducted which resulted in a determination that the driver was under the influence.
SOUTH BEND, IN
max983.net

Rochester Man Arrested Following Accident in Marshall County

A Rochester man was arrested Sunday, December 18 following an accident investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say a two-vehicle accident occurred on Michigan Road near the intersection of 18th Road just before 1:30 a.m. ET. An investigation found that a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 36-year-old David L. Lowe of Akron, was traveling northbound on Michigan Road while a 2015 Ford Edge, driven by 41-year-old Daniel L. Perdieu of Rochester, was traveling southbound on Michigan Road when the pair collided.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Police identify woman found dead of suspected overdose

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the women who were found dead in a running vehicle near Oak and Stanton roads in St. Joseph County on Monday morning. Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, and Tracy May Burns, 26, both of Walkerton, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Vandalia man going back to prison after assaulting woman he met online

A Vandalia man is going back to prison after assaulting a woman he met online. 26-year-old Zachary Williams pleaded guilty to armed robbery causing serious injury, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and unlawful driving away of an automobile. He was sentenced...
VANDALIA, MI
fox32chicago.com

Young children found alone and shivering in unheated apartment in NW Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - A mother is in custody after her two young children were found alone and shivering in a cold apartment Monday afternoon in Merrillville, Indiana. The children, ages 5 and 6, were discovered by a maintenance worker who entered the apartment at 1240 W. 52nd Drive to repair the heat, according to the Lake County (Ind.) Sheriff's Office.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police investigating homicide on Johnson St

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson St. on reports of a shooting Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Woman shot to death in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Deputies Equipped for Cardiac Arrests

(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is now even better equipped to handle health emergencies. Every Sheriff’s vehicle now has an AED on board to be used for arrests of a different sort: sudden cardiac arrest. 40 new AEDs were recently provided by Bolt...
LA PORTE, IN
CBS Chicago

11-year-old girl charged after shooting threat to Gary school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lake County Sheriff's Department investigators have charged an 11-year-old girl and may have thwarted a possible school threat in Gary, Indiana, officials say. According to the department, a social media post threatened an active shooter scenario at 9 a.m. Monday at Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School. The post included a photo of several assault rifles and named a teacher as a potential victim. The Lake Superior Court-Juvenile Division confirmed an 11-year-old is facing two felony counts of intimidation and a misdemeanor count of harassment. The 11-year-old was in custody at the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center Sunday evening, according...
GARY, IN
max983.net

Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Responds to Rollover Accident

A Rochester woman was injured in a rollover accident that occurred Friday, December 16 on U.S. 6 east of the west junction of State Road 106. The accident occurred just after 5:30 a.m. ET. Bremen Police, Bremen Fire and EMS, and Marshall County Sheriff’s Department officers responded to the scene where an investigation found that 21-year-old Makaila Caudill of Rochester was traveling east on U.S. 6 in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado when she lost control of the vehicle on an icy roadway.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Passenger hospitalized following two-vehicle Cass county crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Redfield Street on Saturday around 12:30 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Investigations showed that one vehicle, driven by a 35-year-old man from South Bend, Indiana, was traveling westbound on Redfield Street at the time of the crash, and his vehicle contained a 63-year-old female passenger from Mishawaka.
CASS COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

UPDATE: Two people found dead in vehicle near North Liberty

UPDATE: Two people were found dead early Monday morning in southern St. Joseph County in Indiana, likely due to a drug overdose. Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Stanton and Oak Roads just before 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle running...
NORTH LIBERTY, IN
WNDU

Benton Township police investigating woman’s shooting death

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton township police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman Saturday. Police called to the 1900 block of Union Street in Briarwood Apartments. There they found a 30-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times and was dead at the scene. The investigation found...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

