Bronson Reed made his return to WWE on the December 19, 2022, edition of "Raw." In making his return, Reed helped The Miz win a Ladder match against Dexter Lumis, which saw a bag of Lumis' money and one of Miz's money hanging above the ring. Reed had previously been released by WWE in 2021 while Vince McMahon was still in charge of the company. Following his release, he would make his way to other major promotions such as Impact Wrestling and NJPW — competing in the latter's biggest tournament of the year: the G1. Triple H is now the Head of Creative and the Head of Talent Relations has added multiple talents to the roster since taking over, with Reed being the newest addition.

