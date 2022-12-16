Read full article on original website
Doudrop Provides Status Update After Weeks Away From WWE TV
Doudrop has not been heavily featured on WWE programming following the retirement of Vince McMahon. Since Triple H became Chief Content Officer in July, Doudrop has only wrestled seven times, only picking up two wins in those seven matches. Her most recent contest saw her and former tag team partner Nikki ASH, now known as Nikki Cross, defeat Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne — a victory that came on the September 6, 2022, edition of "WWE NXT." This unexplained absence has left many fans concerned, but Doudrop recently posted an update on Twitter with a photo of her flexing and stated: "Not dead, don't worry."
Marc Mero Says This Match Ruined Bart Gunn's WWE Career
"We Want Wrestling" was the chant by 16,505 fans in unison inside the Gund Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 29, 1998. That night on "Raw is War," the WWF debuted a hybrid tournament of boxing and wrestling known as the Brawl For All. The first match saw "The Lethal Weapon" Steve Blackman defeat "Marvelous" Marc Mero.
Road Dogg Says Current WWE Star Is Better Wrestler Than Bret Hart
AJ Styles has been a workhorse for WWE since arriving in 2016 when he debuted at the Royal Rumble as the match's third entrant. In his six years in the company, he has become a two-time WWE Champion, a Triple-Crown winner, and a Grand Slam Champion. Although Styles has all...
Rapper Believes The Bloodline Storyline Is Struggling
One rapper believes that WWE is struggling with the next step in The Bloodline storyline. The Bloodline is widely regarded as the top faction in WWE with the best storyline. Even so, there is always room for criticism. Appearing on "Cheap Heat," rapper Sean "Smoke DZA" Pompey, admitted he wishes WWE would've done one thing differently with the story.
Kenny Omega To Appear On AEW YouTube Show For The First Time In Nearly Three Years
It's been a year of returns for Kenny Omega. The former AEW World Champion made a comeback in August after nearly a year off, and then made another triumphant return in November following a suspension for his role in the All Out post-show incident. In both returns, Omega has competed in trios matches only and thus hasn't had a singles match since he lost the AEW World Title to "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW Full Gear 2021. Until now.
Liv Morgan Comments On Her Relationship With Ronda Rousey
Liv Morgan may no longer be the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion, but she does hold the distinction of being the only woman on the roster to have defeated Ronda Rousey twice. Unfortunately for Morgan, despite winning the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Rousey and then successfully defending the championship against her at SummerSlam — albeit in controversial fashion — Rousey ultimately got the better of the fan favorite and won back the title at Extreme Rules.
Kevin Nash Compares Mandy Rose's Firing To Vince McMahon's Resignation
Last week, WWE released Mandy Rose following her 413-day reign as "NXT" Women's Champion due to the content she had been releasing on her personal FanTime page. Back in July, Vince McMahon abruptly retired due to sexual assault allegations and others that have piled up or resurfaced ever since his resignation. The only similarity between the two individuals is that neither work for WWE anymore. However, Kevin Nash had a comparison to make when it came to both departures — especially now that murmurs of McMahon thinking about a return have surfaced.
WWE Commentator Wants Bronson Reed On SmackDown
Bronson Reed made his return to WWE on the December 19, 2022, edition of "Raw." In making his return, Reed helped The Miz win a Ladder match against Dexter Lumis, which saw a bag of Lumis' money and one of Miz's money hanging above the ring. Reed had previously been released by WWE in 2021 while Vince McMahon was still in charge of the company. Following his release, he would make his way to other major promotions such as Impact Wrestling and NJPW — competing in the latter's biggest tournament of the year: the G1. Triple H is now the Head of Creative and the Head of Talent Relations has added multiple talents to the roster since taking over, with Reed being the newest addition.
Alexa Bliss Recalls Intergender Feud With Top WWE Star
Fans were recently treated to an intergender match on "WWE Raw" between Rhea Ripley and Akira Tozawa, which is something that rarely takes place in WWE. However, Alexa Bliss got the chance to compete in one during her partnership with Bray Wyatt, feuding against Randy Orton. That brought a lot of supernatural elements, including Bliss throwing a fireball at his face, and she admitted to "BT Sport" that she was "surprised he had eyebrows after that."
Dakota Kai Names WWE Stars She Wants To Face
Dakota Kai was released by WWE in April when Vince McMahon was still in power. Just about a week after McMahon's retirement, Kai became the first of many previously released stars to return to WWE as Triple H became the head of creative and talent relations. Kai had spent many years in "WWE NXT" and had held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez.
Business Publication Predicts Big Change For WWE SmackDown In 2023
The end of 2022 is quickly approaching quickly and with a new year, as usual, comes expectations of change. Sports Business Journal, for one, takes a look at the year ahead and attempts to predict what changes will come in the future, and currently has its eyes on WWE. The company was recently featured as a result of its pending television rights negotiations, which are set to take place in April, right around the time of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
Bobby Fish Discusses His Missed Opportunities In AEW
The outlook for a proper Undisputed Era reunion looked promising as the trio of Bobby Fish, Adam Cole, and Kyle O'Reilly separated from the Elite in August 2022, turning their backs on Matt and Nick Jackson — also known as the Young Bucks. Unfortunately, that momentum was halted when Cole's previous concussion injury lingered, and O'Reilly underwent neck fusion surgery shortly afterward. Fish's tenure in AEW would soon begin to sink, as the company opted to not renew his contract after the two sides failed to come to a financial agreement, prompting his official exit from All Elite Wrestling.
National Fast Food Chain Is Officially All Elite
The Best-of-Seven series between Death Triangle and the Elite has already been memorable, with Tony Khan purchasing the rights to "Roundball Rock," and now a major fast food chain picking a favorite in the battle of the AEW World Trios Championships. On today's episode of "Being the Elite", the Young...
AEW's Willow Nightingale Explains Items On Her Amazon Wishlist
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Tis' the season of giving — a spirit that All Elite Wrestling star Willow Nightingale fully embodies. Christmas Day is soon approaching, with the last-minute holiday shopping already in full gear. Deciding what to surprise someone with for the holiday can often be a challenging task, but luckily, Amazon has created a simple and efficient way to compile and view gift options — called an Amazon Wishlist. Accordingly, Nightingale has shared her own, with some interesting items on it.
WWE Star Discusses 'Unique Challenge' Of Working With Bray Wyatt
It's been an interesting 2022 for the rising WWE "SmackDown" star, LA Knight. He first appeared on the main roster as the modeling agent, Max Dupri, but eventually made it back to his independent, brash character of Knight. His first feud back in this familiar role is against one of WWE's top superstars – Bray Wyatt – which presents its own set of "unique challenges."
Rocky Romero Teases Big Surprises For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
New Japan Pro-Wrestling is officially on the road to Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th. The Tokyo Dome spectacular already has a fully announced card, with a bevy of promotions represented in the 12 matches. "This Tokyo Dome is gonna be insane," Rocky Romero promised on the latest episode of...
Huge Becky Lynch Match Announced For 12/19 WWE Raw
The ongoing war that Damage CTRL is waging against the rest of the WWE main roster will see yet another big-time matchup on the upcoming December 19 episode of "WWE RAW." Damage CTRL leader and former multi-time women's champion Bayley will go one-on-one with Becky Lynch in Des Moines, Iowa.
Finn Balor Reportedly Set To Face WWE Hall Of Famer At Royal Rumble
WWE is currently gearing up for its next premium live event, which is one of the biggest of the year: the Royal Rumble. So far no matches are confirmed for the card outside of the annual Rumble bouts themselves, but according to WrestlingNews.co, the company is setting up a major encounter for Judgment Day leader Finn Balor.
Alexa Bliss Apparently Turns Heel, Teases Bray Wyatt Alliance On WWE Raw
The Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt saga is far from over. A week after she nearly laid out Bianca Belair with a Sister Abigail, Bliss – once again hypnotized by the omnipresent forces of Wyatt – smashed a flower vase over Belair's head during a sitdown interview on the 12/19 "WWE Raw" in Des Moines, Iowa.
What Happened To The Picture Jason Jordan Gave Kurt Angle On WWE SmackDown
Father-son relationships being shown in wrestling is nothing new, but one that often gets forgotten about is the storyline that WWE tried to create between Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan before the latter suffered a career-ending injury. However, that bond was recently rekindled on the December 9th "WWE SmackDown" when Angle returned to celebrate his birthday, which featured a hilarious segment with Jordan giving him a birthday card.
