Read full article on original website
Related
Argentina soccer team abandons parade amid swarms of people
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A parade to celebrate the Argentine World Cup champions was abruptly called off Tuesday as millions of people poured onto thoroughfares, highways and overpasses in a chaotic attempt to catch a glimpse of the national team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time. So many jubilant, flag-waving fans swarmed the capital that the players had to abandon the open-air bus transporting them to Buenos Aires and get on helicopters for a flyover of the capital that the government billed as an aerial parade. “The world champions are flying over the whole route on helicopters because it was impossible to continue by land due to the explosion of people’s happiness,” Gabriela Cerruti, the spokesperson for President Alberto Fernández , wrote on social media. After flying over key points of Buenos Aires where fans had gathered, the helicopters returned to the headquarters of the Argentine Football Association outside the capital.
Inter Miami releases 2023 schedule. Here is who, when they play, and ticket information
Inter Miami will kick off its fourth MLS season with a pair of home games Feb. 25 against CF Montreal and March 4 against defending Eastern Conference champion Philadelphia Union.
Comments / 0