inforney.com

Building permits: Dec. 8-15, 2022

Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:. Lay Construction LLC., 5855 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial new, $3,000,000. L&L Cafe LLC., 6621 S. Broadway Avenue 100, commercial remodel/renovation, $39,100. Nedwol Properties, 2459 Mosaic Way C., commercial finish out, $40,000. TCMC Inc., 5380 Old Bullard Road, commercial...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Fire damages Waskom veterinary clinic, claims some animals' lives

WASKOM — The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office and other Waskom and Elysian Fields fire units responded to a structure fire that destroyed Tiller Veterinary Clinic in Waskom and claimed the lives of several animals on Friday. “Early investigation appears to have started in the attic,” Fire Marshal...
WASKOM, TX
inforney.com

Winter is coming to Tyler area: Below-freezing temps, sub-zero wind child

New Orleans Gardens employees were busy Tuesday covering plants that will remain outside with frost cloth in preparation for below-freezing temperatures set to arrive late Thursday. Austin Ruggles explained that less hardy, tropical plants will spend the blast of cold weather in green houses, which the Longview nursery was working...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Paw Portraits

Mariah was rescued by the City of Tyler Animal Control along with her five puppies. She is a terrier mix with an estimated birth date of Dec. 10, 2020. She is being treated for heartworms and has been fully vetted. Mariah is friendly with both men and women. Her energy level is high. She is working on leash training, walks better with a harness, but she loves going for walks. She will need a home with a yard because she also enjoys playing outside! Mariah loves all toys, treats, and snuggles. She would do well in a home with kids because she loves them! Mariah needs a home without cats and will need to be properly introduced to dogs. We are ready to find Mariah her forever home.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Police: Tyler shooting suspect turns self in

The Tyler Police Department said a suspect in an early Monday morning shooting has turned himself in. A warrant was issued for Jakobe Deandre Lacy, 18, of Tyler, after a juvenile was shot multiple times, according to the Tyler Police Department. Around 12:45 a.m. Monday, Tyler officers responded to the...
TYLER, TX

