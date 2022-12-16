Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Elected Officials who were presented with a Key to Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
Related
inforney.com
Law enforcements officers participate in annual Blue Santa shopping spree, help over 350 children
Blue Santa Claus, the Grinch, numerous volunteers, and law enforcement officers from different areas put on their blue Santa hats and tagged along with local families for the annual Blue Santa shopping spree. On Tuesday evening, families gathered inside the Walmart Supercenter on Troup Highway in Tyler with excitement for...
inforney.com
'Falling significantly behind': Salvation Army Tyler seeks community's help to meet Red Kettle Campaign goal
With only six days left before Christmas, The Salvation Army in Tyler finds itself falling behind the red kettle goal for 2022. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year. Every dollar donated supports programs that make a difference in the lives of people year round in Tyler.
inforney.com
East Texas caramel apple company to open brick and mortar in early 2023
A popular East Texas caramel apple company will soon have a permanent home in Tyler. The Apple Gal, which started as a pop-up business, will be opening a brick and mortar in early 2023. Owner Morgan Francis said she started the business following the birth of her son in the...
inforney.com
Building permits: Dec. 8-15, 2022
Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:. Lay Construction LLC., 5855 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial new, $3,000,000. L&L Cafe LLC., 6621 S. Broadway Avenue 100, commercial remodel/renovation, $39,100. Nedwol Properties, 2459 Mosaic Way C., commercial finish out, $40,000. TCMC Inc., 5380 Old Bullard Road, commercial...
inforney.com
Fire damages Waskom veterinary clinic, claims some animals' lives
WASKOM — The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office and other Waskom and Elysian Fields fire units responded to a structure fire that destroyed Tiller Veterinary Clinic in Waskom and claimed the lives of several animals on Friday. “Early investigation appears to have started in the attic,” Fire Marshal...
inforney.com
Winter is coming to Tyler area: Below-freezing temps, sub-zero wind child
New Orleans Gardens employees were busy Tuesday covering plants that will remain outside with frost cloth in preparation for below-freezing temperatures set to arrive late Thursday. Austin Ruggles explained that less hardy, tropical plants will spend the blast of cold weather in green houses, which the Longview nursery was working...
inforney.com
Jacksonville native, longtime volunteer dresses as Santa to surprise seniors
Jacksonville native Kirk Sadler, 39, loves to make people smile, especially during the holiday season. On Thursday, Sadler headed to the assisted living community at Angelina House, the first stop of many to visit with seniors and bring them some Christmas cheer. This year marks the 16th anniversary of Sadler...
inforney.com
Paw Portraits
Mariah was rescued by the City of Tyler Animal Control along with her five puppies. She is a terrier mix with an estimated birth date of Dec. 10, 2020. She is being treated for heartworms and has been fully vetted. Mariah is friendly with both men and women. Her energy level is high. She is working on leash training, walks better with a harness, but she loves going for walks. She will need a home with a yard because she also enjoys playing outside! Mariah loves all toys, treats, and snuggles. She would do well in a home with kids because she loves them! Mariah needs a home without cats and will need to be properly introduced to dogs. We are ready to find Mariah her forever home.
inforney.com
Police: Tyler shooting suspect turns self in
The Tyler Police Department said a suspect in an early Monday morning shooting has turned himself in. A warrant was issued for Jakobe Deandre Lacy, 18, of Tyler, after a juvenile was shot multiple times, according to the Tyler Police Department. Around 12:45 a.m. Monday, Tyler officers responded to the...
Comments / 0