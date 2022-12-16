Mariah was rescued by the City of Tyler Animal Control along with her five puppies. She is a terrier mix with an estimated birth date of Dec. 10, 2020. She is being treated for heartworms and has been fully vetted. Mariah is friendly with both men and women. Her energy level is high. She is working on leash training, walks better with a harness, but she loves going for walks. She will need a home with a yard because she also enjoys playing outside! Mariah loves all toys, treats, and snuggles. She would do well in a home with kids because she loves them! Mariah needs a home without cats and will need to be properly introduced to dogs. We are ready to find Mariah her forever home.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO