Arctic Air Passing Through North Texas Bringing Freezing TempsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
One Of The World’s Largest Caves Is Here In Alabama And It’s An Unforgettable AdventureWestloadedAlabama State
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
A 12-year-old football player in junior high school is 5'11'' weighing 198 pounds with features like a manMargaret MinnicksFort Worth, TX
Black Woman Killed in Her Home Texas: White Officer ConvictedJoseph GodwinFort Worth, TX
Related
How Toyota North America looks after employees' mental health
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the largest corporations to recently headquarter their U.S. operations in North Texas is also trying to become a model company when it comes to helping their massive workforce navigate mental health concerns.Toyota, headquartered in Plano, invited us to their massive 100-acre campus to talk more about their efforts.Toyota's VP of human resources Kim Cockrell said keeping their employees from being consumed by the stresses of work or from home is a top priority for the company.Cockrell added, "We care immensely about the health, the well-being of our employees and their families. So, it's critical that...
WFAA
Plano woman earns doctoral degree from UT-Dallas, marking the 10th degree their family has earned from the university
RICHARDSON, Texas — A 64-year-old Plano woman earned her doctoral degree from the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) on Friday, marking the 10th degree earned within her family from the university. UTD officials said Roberta Hawkins received her doctoral hood with assistance from her daughter, Jessica, in materials...
City council votes to re-zone portion of historic Stockyards District
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a little bit of country in the middle of a city; Fort Worth's historic Stockyards District attracts visitors from all over. "We're just taking it all in right now and enjoying what we're seeing," said Erin Murray, who's visiting from Connecticut. The stores are seeing more customers buy even more gifts that usual this year. "It has generally increased year over year," said Marketing Manager for Texas Hot Stuff Robert Boling. But with popularity comes congestion. "The traffic is already crazy down here as it is with all the tourists and everybody having fun," said Shelley Smith, who is from...
Dallas Observer
North Texas Pair Ran a $7 Million COVID-19 Testing Scheme, U.S. Attorney Says
A pair of North Texas residents pleaded not guilty on Dec. 16 to charges they defrauded insurers of more than $7 million via fake COVID-19 tests. A statement released by the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Leigha Simonton, claims that Terrance Barnard, 39, and Connie Jo Clampitt, 51, submitted false testing claims to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Cigna, United Healthcare, Aetna, Humana and Molina Healthcare.
fortworthreport.org
Made in Tarrant: Vehicle accessory firm grows after move from California
What: Cali Raised LED is an ecommerce and distribution company providing vehicle specific LED lighting, trail armor, and off-road accessories. Fort Worth Report spoke with Blake Hamar, president of Cali Raised LED, about the business. This interview has been edited for content, grammar and clarity. Bob Francis: How did you...
Another California company relocating headquarters to Texas – Boingo Wireless
(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday. The announcement is yet another example of many California businesses that continue to relocate to Texas, with the exodus ramping up since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office. ...
A North Texas hospital waited hours to address a spinal emergency. It led to a woman's paralysis and a $10.1 million court win for her
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas County jury awarded a Flower Mound woman and her husband $10.1 million after they took Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound to court following a medical nightmare that left the woman paralyzed from the chest down. For 73-year-old Jessie Adams, that nightmare began...
dallasexpress.com
Two Local Restaurants Fail Health Inspection
Two Fort Worth restaurants were recently forced to close their doors due to serious health violations. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a series of health inspections were conducted between November 13 to December 3, their failure led to the closure of the two restaurants. The critical absence of hot...
Texas Republican hires anti-LGBTQ activist as legislative director
Republican Tony Tinderholt has hired 22-year-old Christian Nationalist Jake Neidert to staff his team.
globalconstructionreview.com
Work to begin this week on $3bn masterplan in Frisco, Texas
The first phase of a major mixed-use development in the city of Frisco in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area will break ground this week. Texas developer StreetLights Residential is managing the residential element of The Mix project, which will occupy a 28ha area formerly known as Wade Park. When...
US continues to see an increase of violent crimes linked to vehicles with fake paper paper license plates
Thousands of violent crimes a year are tied to criminals with fake paper license plates, the state's Department of Motor Vehicles has stepped in to try and curb these numbers.
fortworthreport.org
Veteran, former TV star gathers troops to tackle affordable housing in Fort Worth
During a drive around 76104, Andy Williams sees two workers in front of a house recently built with a sign bearing the name Rehab Warriors, his career-training program. After learning that they are roofers, Williams makes a call and passes the phone over to one of the workers. Within a...
fox4news.com
Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
fox4news.com
Plano man is home for Christmas after spending nearly 200 days in the hospital because of COVID-19
PLANO, Texas - A Plano man is grateful to be home for the holidays. He spent nearly 200 days in the hospital battling a case of severe COVID-19. Last Christmas, Josh Welch watched his children open Christmas gifts via Facetime. Now as he continues his recovery, he’s looking at life...
muddyrivernews.com
100-year-old woman from Carrollton, Mo., sells farm after ‘work, work, work’
CARROLLTON, Mo. — Centenarian Wilda Cox knows hard work. She’s built barns, lugged 110-pound cans of milk, picked and husked corn by hand and bucked hay bales. But Cox endured no harder day than Oct. 31, 2022, when she sold the farm that had been in her family for more than a century.
keranews.org
Shamond Lewis went to the Dallas County Jail instead of a mental health facility. And then he died.
For Sophia Lewis, the decision to take her mentally ill son to jail instead of a hospital was the difference between life and death. Sophia said Shamond was suffering from a psychotic “break,” a consequence of his schizophrenia, at the time of his arrest. Law enforcement, government officials,...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CERVANTES, JOSE GUADALUPE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; ARREST AGENCY:...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. Incident Report. LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to...
Why the Big Country felt the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The M5.4 earthquake sensed among the Big Country and surrounding areas has now been named the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history. At 5:35 p.m. on December 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred 12.6 miles northwest of Midland. People as far El Paso, Dallas, and San Antonio felt […]
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. KORHEL, RYAN CHRISTOPHER; W/M; POB: CORPUS CHRISTI TX; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: EULESS TX; OCCUPATION:...
