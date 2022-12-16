ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azle, TX

CBS DFW

How Toyota North America looks after employees' mental health

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the largest corporations to recently headquarter their U.S. operations in North Texas is also trying to become a model company when it comes to helping their massive workforce navigate mental health concerns.Toyota, headquartered in Plano, invited us to their massive 100-acre campus to talk more about their efforts.Toyota's VP of human resources Kim Cockrell said keeping their employees from being consumed by the stresses of work or from home is a top priority for the company.Cockrell added, "We care immensely about the health, the well-being of our employees and their families. So, it's critical that...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

City council votes to re-zone portion of historic Stockyards District

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a little bit of country in the middle of a city; Fort Worth's historic Stockyards District attracts visitors from all over. "We're just taking it all in right now and enjoying what we're seeing," said Erin Murray, who's visiting from Connecticut. The stores are seeing more customers buy even more gifts that usual this year. "It has generally increased year over year," said Marketing Manager for Texas Hot Stuff Robert Boling. But with popularity comes congestion. "The traffic is already crazy down here as it is with all the tourists and everybody having fun," said Shelley Smith, who is from...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

North Texas Pair Ran a $7 Million COVID-19 Testing Scheme, U.S. Attorney Says

A pair of North Texas residents pleaded not guilty on Dec. 16 to charges they defrauded insurers of more than $7 million via fake COVID-19 tests. A statement released by the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Leigha Simonton, claims that Terrance Barnard, 39, and Connie Jo Clampitt, 51, submitted false testing claims to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Cigna, United Healthcare, Aetna, Humana and Molina Healthcare.
fortworthreport.org

Made in Tarrant: Vehicle accessory firm grows after move from California

What: Cali Raised LED is an ecommerce and distribution company providing vehicle specific LED lighting, trail armor, and off-road accessories. Fort Worth Report spoke with Blake Hamar, president of Cali Raised LED, about the business. This interview has been edited for content, grammar and clarity. Bob Francis: How did you...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Center Square

Another California company relocating headquarters to Texas – Boingo Wireless

(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday. The announcement is yet another example of many California businesses that continue to relocate to Texas, with the exodus ramping up since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office. ...
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Two Local Restaurants Fail Health Inspection

Two Fort Worth restaurants were recently forced to close their doors due to serious health violations. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a series of health inspections were conducted between November 13 to December 3, their failure led to the closure of the two restaurants. The critical absence of hot...
FORT WORTH, TX
globalconstructionreview.com

Work to begin this week on $3bn masterplan in Frisco, Texas

The first phase of a major mixed-use development in the city of Frisco in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area will break ground this week. Texas developer StreetLights Residential is managing the residential element of The Mix project, which will occupy a 28ha area formerly known as Wade Park. When...
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School

HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
HALTOM CITY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CERVANTES, JOSE GUADALUPE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; ARREST AGENCY:...
GRAPEVINE, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. Incident Report. LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. KORHEL, RYAN CHRISTOPHER; W/M; POB: CORPUS CHRISTI TX; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: EULESS TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX

