ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Ghostly 'Demon Figure' Filmed Crossing in Front of Couple at British Park

A couple visiting a purportedly haunted park in England captured a creepy video wherein a ghostly figure appears to scurry across a path in front of them. The spooky scene was reportedly filmed earlier this month by Hannah Rowett as she and her husband, Dave, were preparing to walk their pet labradores in a forested site known as Clumber Park. Waiting for her husband to retrieve one of the dogs from their car, she suddenly had the eerie feeling that "I wasn't on my own." In response, Hannah took a 'live' picture with her camera to possibly catch a glimpse of whatever had given her that weird impression and was subsequently astounded by what she saw.
Complex

Video Shows People Hanging in Mid-Air After Amusement Park Ride Malfunctions

An alarming video of a slingshot ride in the UK shows the cords of the ride snapping in midair and putting riders in immediate danger. The clip also shows riders being strapped into the ride before they’re lifted up and bounce in the sky before one of the cords breaks. The passengers then hit one of the beams attached to the ride, before dangling suspended in the air.
Cristoval Victorial

The nuclear bomb that was dropped and lost at sea

On February 5, 1958, a horrific and tragic event took place. An F-86 fighter jet had collided with a B-47 bomber carrying a Mark 15 hydrogen bomb in mid-air during a training exercise. The B-47 bomber was completing a simulated combat mission, while carrying this nuclear warhead, from the Homestead Air Force Base in Florida. Although the bomb has fully functional nuclear components inside of it, the bomb needs a plutonium nuclear capsule which is required for a nuclear explosion which was not present at the time. An Atomic Energy Agency (AEC) to the U.S Air Force holds a “Transfer of Custody” receipt, dated 4 February 1958, that confirms no nuclear capsule was present, therefore no nuclear explosion is allegedly possible to occur.
SAVANNAH, GA
Robb Report

A 50-Foot Aquarium Holding Thousands of Fish Burst All Over the Lobby of a Berlin Hotel

What was once a scene of wonder became a scene of devastation on Friday morning in Berlin: A 50-foot-high, 264,000-gallon aquarium full of sea creatures collapsed. The AquaDom, located at the Radisson Hotel in the city’s Alexanderplatz square, had given way at 5:45 am, sending water gushing into the street and killing nearly all of the 1,500 tropical fish that lived within it, according to The New York Times. Luckily, the tragedy happened early enough in the day that not many people were around, with only two sustaining minor injuries. “It’s a tragedy for the fish,” Markus Kamrad, an official at the...
iheart.com

Paddle Boarding Teens Rescued After Drifting For Miles Onto Military Base

Four teenagers from Australia were rescued after washing up on an island used as a military training base. The Victoria Police said that the group of teens rented two paddleboards in the town of Rosebud on Monday (December 19). They were paddling through Port Philip bay when strong wind gusts...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Massive ‘bomb cyclone’ expected to put damper on holiday travel across US

A massive winter storm is expected to put a damper on holiday travel across the United States. A massive storm is expected to become a cyclone that will bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions between Wednesday and Friday evening across the Plains, Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, Northeast and some interior areas of the mid-Atlantic, according to the Washington Post. This winter storm is also expected to impact more than 110 million Americans who are expected to travel, whether its on the road or in the air.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Wild Boar Goes on Rampage, Sends Security Guard Running for His Life

It’s a safe bet that this security guard had quite the story to tell when he got home that day. Another viral moment happened recently in which a security guard in China found himself running frantically from a wild boar. A clip shared on Twitter shows the boar after it got loose in a security complex in Wuhu, China. The clip shows the creature ramming the gate somehow easily opening the metal barrier without any issue. Then, the boar goes after the man. Check out the clip below.
a-z-animals.com

Watch Two Stallions Have a Brutal Fight on a Cliff’s Edge

There’s nothing quite like a gorgeous hike out in the mountains. Especially when you have beautiful trees lining the trail. But it gets a little treacherous when there’s a cliff’s edge. And when your path is narrow. And when you’re on a horse. And perhaps especially when two stallions decide to fight it out right in front of you.
Outsider.com

Scuba Diver Discovers Ancient Sword Deep Under the Mediterranean Ocean

A scuba diver made a fantastic discovery recently when he unearthed a sword that experts say likely belonged to a knight from the Crusaders in Isreal. The mature scuba diver says he stumbled upon a swath of ancient artifacts along the beach where he often scuba dives. The diver discovered these ancient items along with this massive sword made out of pure iron.

Comments / 0

Community Policy