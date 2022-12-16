Read full article on original website
Wild video shows F-35B jet crashing and skidding in botched vertical landing, forcing the pilot to eject
A pilot was forced to eject from an F-35B fighter jet after a crash landing at a Naval base in Forth Worth, Texas, on Thursday.
Ghostly 'Demon Figure' Filmed Crossing in Front of Couple at British Park
A couple visiting a purportedly haunted park in England captured a creepy video wherein a ghostly figure appears to scurry across a path in front of them. The spooky scene was reportedly filmed earlier this month by Hannah Rowett as she and her husband, Dave, were preparing to walk their pet labradores in a forested site known as Clumber Park. Waiting for her husband to retrieve one of the dogs from their car, she suddenly had the eerie feeling that "I wasn't on my own." In response, Hannah took a 'live' picture with her camera to possibly catch a glimpse of whatever had given her that weird impression and was subsequently astounded by what she saw.
Heavy Snow To Hit the Northeast Hard This Weekend
If you live in the Northeast, maybe it’s best to snuggle on the couch and chill this weekend. It’s truly going to be chilly, and blustery, Plus, there could be so much snow. Remember that massive storm that brought severe storms to the south and snow to northern...
Giant aquarium bursts, releases flood of fish into Berlin tourist attraction
The 82-foot-tall AquaDom was described as the biggest cylindrical tank in the world and held more than a thousand tropical fish before the incident.
Waves Reach 'Deck 6' of Cruise Ship During Harrowing 'Drake Passage' Crossing
This is definitely not a cruise for those with weak stomachs.
Video Shows People Hanging in Mid-Air After Amusement Park Ride Malfunctions
An alarming video of a slingshot ride in the UK shows the cords of the ride snapping in midair and putting riders in immediate danger. The clip also shows riders being strapped into the ride before they’re lifted up and bounce in the sky before one of the cords breaks. The passengers then hit one of the beams attached to the ride, before dangling suspended in the air.
The nuclear bomb that was dropped and lost at sea
On February 5, 1958, a horrific and tragic event took place. An F-86 fighter jet had collided with a B-47 bomber carrying a Mark 15 hydrogen bomb in mid-air during a training exercise. The B-47 bomber was completing a simulated combat mission, while carrying this nuclear warhead, from the Homestead Air Force Base in Florida. Although the bomb has fully functional nuclear components inside of it, the bomb needs a plutonium nuclear capsule which is required for a nuclear explosion which was not present at the time. An Atomic Energy Agency (AEC) to the U.S Air Force holds a “Transfer of Custody” receipt, dated 4 February 1958, that confirms no nuclear capsule was present, therefore no nuclear explosion is allegedly possible to occur.
A 50-Foot Aquarium Holding Thousands of Fish Burst All Over the Lobby of a Berlin Hotel
What was once a scene of wonder became a scene of devastation on Friday morning in Berlin: A 50-foot-high, 264,000-gallon aquarium full of sea creatures collapsed. The AquaDom, located at the Radisson Hotel in the city’s Alexanderplatz square, had given way at 5:45 am, sending water gushing into the street and killing nearly all of the 1,500 tropical fish that lived within it, according to The New York Times. Luckily, the tragedy happened early enough in the day that not many people were around, with only two sustaining minor injuries. “It’s a tragedy for the fish,” Markus Kamrad, an official at the...
Paddle Boarding Teens Rescued After Drifting For Miles Onto Military Base
Four teenagers from Australia were rescued after washing up on an island used as a military training base. The Victoria Police said that the group of teens rented two paddleboards in the town of Rosebud on Monday (December 19). They were paddling through Port Philip bay when strong wind gusts...
Massive ‘bomb cyclone’ expected to put damper on holiday travel across US
A massive winter storm is expected to put a damper on holiday travel across the United States. A massive storm is expected to become a cyclone that will bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions between Wednesday and Friday evening across the Plains, Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, Northeast and some interior areas of the mid-Atlantic, according to the Washington Post. This winter storm is also expected to impact more than 110 million Americans who are expected to travel, whether its on the road or in the air.
WATCH: Wild Boar Goes on Rampage, Sends Security Guard Running for His Life
It’s a safe bet that this security guard had quite the story to tell when he got home that day. Another viral moment happened recently in which a security guard in China found himself running frantically from a wild boar. A clip shared on Twitter shows the boar after it got loose in a security complex in Wuhu, China. The clip shows the creature ramming the gate somehow easily opening the metal barrier without any issue. Then, the boar goes after the man. Check out the clip below.
Fishermen Watch Coyote Go Full Send Off A Large Cliff, Swims Away Just Fine
Although they are quite good swimmers, coyotes prefer to stay on land. To see a coyote swimming would even be a rare encounter, but to see one cannonball from a massive cliff? Unheard of…. Maybe it’s just a case of right place, right time, but something tells me this is...
"The First Time I Visited The US I Thought This Was A Restaurant Scam": Non-Americans Are Sharing The Things That Are Totally Common In The US But Bizarre In Other Countries
"I was in the US the first time ever a couple of weeks ago and it blew my mind. I wish I could have brought some back home with me."
Watch Two Stallions Have a Brutal Fight on a Cliff’s Edge
There’s nothing quite like a gorgeous hike out in the mountains. Especially when you have beautiful trees lining the trail. But it gets a little treacherous when there’s a cliff’s edge. And when your path is narrow. And when you’re on a horse. And perhaps especially when two stallions decide to fight it out right in front of you.
Swedish Firm to Unlock the Electricity of the Sea With Largest Wave Power Station in the World
Turkey will soon host the world’s largest tidal power station—a 77 megawatt system of large pier-like machines that generate clean energy from the sea’s endless rhythm. Swedish firm Eco Wave Power (EWP) entered into the agreement for the potential construction in Ordu, Turkey, starting with a small pilot project.
Scuba Diver Discovers Ancient Sword Deep Under the Mediterranean Ocean
A scuba diver made a fantastic discovery recently when he unearthed a sword that experts say likely belonged to a knight from the Crusaders in Isreal. The mature scuba diver says he stumbled upon a swath of ancient artifacts along the beach where he often scuba dives. The diver discovered these ancient items along with this massive sword made out of pure iron.
Major Arctic Cold Outbreak To Plunge Through Plains, Midwest, South Christmas Week
Widespread cold air will engulf much of the central and eastern U.S. next week. This time, it will also plunge deep into the South, including Texas and parts of Florida. Temperatures may not rise above zero for several days in the Northern Plains. This cold will last through Christmas, possibly...
LOOK: Angler Sets New State Record With Massive 900-Pound Bluefin Tuna
When Captain John Cruise and his fishing crew embarked on their trip through New River Inlet, North Carolina, the plan was to have an easy, fun day on the water. But when they ended up with a 900-pound bluefin tuna on the other end of their line, all bets were off – it was time to set a new state record.
Freezing Utah Storm Makes Baffled Birds Kill Themselves
Grebes may have mistaken waterlogged ground for lakes or ponds. A storm moved into the state on Sunday bringing snow, wind, rain and freezing temperatures.
