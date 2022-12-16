Read full article on original website
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
iheart.com
Ghostly 'Demon Figure' Filmed Crossing in Front of Couple at British Park
A couple visiting a purportedly haunted park in England captured a creepy video wherein a ghostly figure appears to scurry across a path in front of them. The spooky scene was reportedly filmed earlier this month by Hannah Rowett as she and her husband, Dave, were preparing to walk their pet labradores in a forested site known as Clumber Park. Waiting for her husband to retrieve one of the dogs from their car, she suddenly had the eerie feeling that "I wasn't on my own." In response, Hannah took a 'live' picture with her camera to possibly catch a glimpse of whatever had given her that weird impression and was subsequently astounded by what she saw.
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
iheart.com
Glenn: 10 ways THIS audience altered America & THE WORLD
Despite some challenges facing his personal life, Glenn says that today he’s feeling "surprisingly, very hopeful." Why? Because of YOU. In this clip, Glenn explains exactly why he’s incredibly grateful for THIS audience and all the ways you have altered not only America — but the world. He provides several examples of the amazing feats you’ve helped to accomplish, but the list is seemingly never-ending. So, in what ways do YOU believe the world would be different if not for this amazing audience?
iheart.com
Ariana Grande Fans Freak Out Over Her Instagram Bio Change
Eagle-eyed Ariana Grande fans have noticed the star has removed a very important part of her Instagram bio. On Instagram, all creators have the opportunity to add a business category to their profile. In Grande’s case, she was listed as a Musician. Now, that part has been removed from her bio and the only thing you can find is the link to her R.E.M. beauty site.
