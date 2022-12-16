Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Broncos QB Russell Wilson went to casino after news he was ruled out of game
Russell Wilson had some unexpected down time leading up to the Denver Broncos’ Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals, and the quarterback decided to spend some of it at the casino. Wilson suffered a head injury during last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He has cleared...
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson Had A Message For Browns Fans After Victory
Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens was a gigantic game for the Cleveland Browns. While it was an important divisional game, it was also a big game for quarterback Deshaun Watson. With the team’s win, the star quarterback had a message for fans of the Browns. So what...
Former NFL star Willie McGinest arrested in L.A. on assault charge
The all-time postseason sacks leader was booked into Los Angeles County jail on Monday over an alleged assault.
Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks receiving praise from NFL execs
Steve Wilks is doing one heck of a job with his Carolina Panthers, and the rest of the sport has certainly noticed. As noted by ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler on Saturday, a number of league executives have praised Carolina’s interim head coach for his ongoing tenure here in 2022. One AFC decision-maker, in, fact, believes a promotion for Wilks in 2023 should be an easy decision for owner David Tepper and company.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Links Up With Deion Sanders
Shannon Sharpe got to sit down with Sanders in Boulder, Colorado. Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders are two men who have been criticized heavily as of late. This is because Sanders is currently in the midst of leaving an HBCU. Additionally, Sharpe has defended Sanders and even noted that an HBCU was never his first choice.
With QB Shedeur Sanders in the transfer portal, joining father Deion in Colorado is expected
Shedeur Sanders finished his career at Jackson State with a four-touchdown, 349-yard effort in an overtime loss to North Carolina Central, and his next stop figures to be Colorado to meet back up with his father. Deion Sanders was named Colorado's new coach earlier this month, and at his introductory...
Former NBA Star Reportedly Arrested On Saturday
A former NBA All-Star big man was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report, former Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks star Amare Stoudemire was arrested on Saturday. "Former NBA great Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested on (Saturday) in Florida just hours after he graduated from the University of Miami...
Sporting News
The Deion Sanders hype train at Colorado will pick up more steam after thrilling Celebration Bowl
ATLANTA — The next time we see Deion Sanders on the sideline, Colorado will be playing in its most-hyped season opener since, what, Rick Neuheisel’s debut in 1995? Gary Barnett in 1999? Whatever it is, it has been a long time. And Saturday’s Celebration Bowl will only heighten...
Kevin Coleman changes mind, hits transfer portal
Kevin Coleman apparently thought about staying at Jackson State, but has decided to hit the transfer portal too. The post Kevin Coleman changes mind, hits transfer portal appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NBC Sports
NFL Network suspends Willie McGinest pending investigation of criminal charges
Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was arrested Monday for assault with a deadly weapon, based on a December 9 attack that was caught on video. Based on the allegations, NFL Network has removed McGinest from the air. “We are aware of the incident and the...
Frustrations Looming in Bucs Locker Room Following Loss to Bengals
When asked to describe what happened on the fake-punt fiasco, Bucs' running back, Giovani Bernard, was not interested in discussing.
Yardbarker
Frank Gore Jr. sets bowl record with incredible performance
Frank Gore Jr. set a bowl record with 329 yards on Saturday night. Southern Miss (7-6) beat Rice (5-8) 38-24 in the LendingTree Bowl on the back of Gore Jr.'s record-breaking performance. His father, NFL great Frank Gore, was on the sideline to cheer on his son. Gore played 16...
