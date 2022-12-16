ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson Had A Message For Browns Fans After Victory

Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens was a gigantic game for the Cleveland Browns. While it was an important divisional game, it was also a big game for quarterback Deshaun Watson. With the team’s win, the star quarterback had a message for fans of the Browns. So what...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks receiving praise from NFL execs

Steve Wilks is doing one heck of a job with his Carolina Panthers, and the rest of the sport has certainly noticed. As noted by ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler on Saturday, a number of league executives have praised Carolina’s interim head coach for his ongoing tenure here in 2022. One AFC decision-maker, in, fact, believes a promotion for Wilks in 2023 should be an easy decision for owner David Tepper and company.
CHARLOTTE, NC
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Links Up With Deion Sanders

Shannon Sharpe got to sit down with Sanders in Boulder, Colorado. Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders are two men who have been criticized heavily as of late. This is because Sanders is currently in the midst of leaving an HBCU. Additionally, Sharpe has defended Sanders and even noted that an HBCU was never his first choice.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Former NBA Star Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

A former NBA All-Star big man was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report, former Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks star Amare Stoudemire was arrested on Saturday. "Former NBA great Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested on (Saturday) in Florida just hours after he graduated from the University of Miami...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

NFL Network suspends Willie McGinest pending investigation of criminal charges

Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was arrested Monday for assault with a deadly weapon, based on a December 9 attack that was caught on video. Based on the allegations, NFL Network has removed McGinest from the air. “We are aware of the incident and the...
Yardbarker

Frank Gore Jr. sets bowl record with incredible performance

Frank Gore Jr. set a bowl record with 329 yards on Saturday night. Southern Miss (7-6) beat Rice (5-8) 38-24 in the LendingTree Bowl on the back of Gore Jr.'s record-breaking performance. His father, NFL great Frank Gore, was on the sideline to cheer on his son. Gore played 16...
HATTIESBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy