LA County Man Faces Sentencing in 7-Eleven Store Robberies

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - An Inglewood man faces sentencing Friday for committing multiple armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores and another business during a six-week crime spree last year.

Kyle Williams, 26, admitted in July to all counts against him: one count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

From mid-November to Dec. 30, 2021, Williams traveled by car to businesses -- usually 7-Eleven convenience stores -- to commit the robberies. He entered the stores, brandished a semi-automatic handgun at employees and demanded money. A co-defendant waited in the vehicle parked outside the stores.

The businesses robbed during the spree included six 7-Eleven stores in the Hollywood, East Hollywood and Mid-City neighborhoods of Los Angeles as well as in West Hollywood. One smoke shop in the Mid-City area also was robbed, according to the indictment. Williams also attempted to rob a 7-Eleven store in El Segundo last Dec. 30.

Each charge of interference with commerce by robbery -- known as Hobbs Act crimes -- carries a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison, federal prosecutors said.

Co-defendant Colin Lacey, 29, of the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge and is expected to be sentenced Jan. 13 in L.A. federal court.

Albert A
4d ago

Bad guys live on borrowed time, your next victim will be in the canteen line over a cup of noodles. Enjoy your stay in the CDC

