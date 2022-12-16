LA County Man Faces Sentencing in 7-Eleven Store Robberies
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - An Inglewood man faces sentencing Friday for committing multiple armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores and another business during a six-week crime spree last year.
Kyle Williams, 26, admitted in July to all counts against him: one count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
From mid-November to Dec. 30, 2021, Williams traveled by car to businesses -- usually 7-Eleven convenience stores -- to commit the robberies. He entered the stores, brandished a semi-automatic handgun at employees and demanded money. A co-defendant waited in the vehicle parked outside the stores.
The businesses robbed during the spree included six 7-Eleven stores in the Hollywood, East Hollywood and Mid-City neighborhoods of Los Angeles as well as in West Hollywood. One smoke shop in the Mid-City area also was robbed, according to the indictment. Williams also attempted to rob a 7-Eleven store in El Segundo last Dec. 30.
Each charge of interference with commerce by robbery -- known as Hobbs Act crimes -- carries a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison, federal prosecutors said.
Co-defendant Colin Lacey, 29, of the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge and is expected to be sentenced Jan. 13 in L.A. federal court.
