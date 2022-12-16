LAPD Releases Number of Home Robbery Arrests and Robberies

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday announced that 122 arrests have been made in connection with 328 follow-home robberies that have occurred mostly in the Hollywood or Wilshire areas.

The Follow Home Task Force was created out of the department's Robbery- Homicide Division in November 2021 and the 328 follow-home robberies identified by the task force concluded on Dec. 1, according to an LAPD statement.

The 122 arrests included five for suspicion of murder, nine for suspicion of attempted murder, 88 for suspicion of robbery and various other charges.

``Those arrests were made after extensive investigations involving forensic technology, DNA, fingerprints and review of hours of surveillance video," according to a department statement. ``The investigative work also led to the service of 485 search warrants."

The task force consists of 16 detectives, a mix of Robbery-Homicide Division detectives and detective assignments from throughout the city.

The task force sought ``to address the increases of violent robberies, which in a similar pattern, unsuspecting victims were robbed of expensive watches or jewelry items when returning home from dining or entertaining," according to the statement.

Prior to the formation of the task force, there were 39 incidents in November 2021, police said. There were nine incidents in November 2022, a 77% decrease.

The LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division urged anyone with any information regarding a follow home robbery to call it at 213-486-6840 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or on-line at www.lacrimestoppers.org.