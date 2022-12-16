Four Wounded in South Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Four people -- one in critical condition -- were wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles, and police are continuing their investigation Friday.
Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 9:31 p.m. Thursday to Van Ness Avenue and 67th Street regarding a shots fired call. Upon their arrival, officers found two vehicles had been involved in a crash, a van on its side and the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived and took the victims to a hospital.
Fox 11 reported the victims told police they were shot by assailants at a motel on Florence Avenue and drove away to escape the shooters.
Police recovered several shell casings found south of the scene on Florence, Lomeli said.
There was no suspect information.
