JOPLIN, Mo. — On Monday morning, December 19, 2022, at about 6:30 a.m. Joplin E-911 were alerted to reports of a car hitting a house at 4th and Ozark. Authorities say an eastbound car left the roadway, breaking off a utility pole, street sign and stop sign, then slammed into a brick duplex at 401 S Ozark. They also say the driver fled the scene of the crash, leaving their vehicle behind. Residents of the house were not injured. Click here to read more about this story.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO