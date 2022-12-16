Read full article on original website
Joplin organization donates money to local children's group
JOPLIN, Mo. - Members of Joplin's Kiwanis Club today made a donation to the Children's Haven of Joplin. The money donated comes from proceeds collected during a Club Golf Benefit Tournament held last August at the Briarbrook Country Club. Officials say they donated 50 percent of funds raised during the...
'Tis the Season to Marry
CARTHAGE, Mo.- The trend of holiday weddings is gaining popularity post-pandemic. According to The Wedding Report, December is the most popular month for couples to get engaged. A local couple, Todd and Mindy, decided to tie the knot a week before Christmas. Todd proposed to Mindy at a Christmas work...
Local church supports new and expecting families
JOPLIN, Mo. - Hope City Church today hosted its annual Local Impact Sunday event to support local families in the 4-State community. Church officials say each year, they find a way to empower and support the local community around the Christmas season. This year, the church packed 200 baby bags...
Local organization raises funds for the Joplin Ronald McDonald House
JOPLIN, Mo. - A local real estate company is helping those in need at Joplin's Ronald McDonald House. Agents from Reece Nichols today donated $100 for every home they've helped buy or sell between the months of April-November. In total, they donated $6,900 and presented a check to the RMH...
2022 Christmas Meals for the 4-State community
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Because Christmas is just around the corner, we've compiled a list of local meals provided by various organizations for the 4-State community. The First Presbyterian Church in Iola, Kansas is hosting a Free Community Christmas Meal on Dec. 25. The event is from 12-1 P.M. Takeout meals...
Local artists featured at Plant Parenthood during open house event
JOPLIN, Mo. - Plant Parenthood today hosted an open host event for local residents to enjoy. According to the media release, hors d'oeuvres and drinks were served. The event encouraged social engagement and featured the following local artists:. Brent Skinner. Merlen White. Raelynn Willis. Connie Miller. Dania Claiborne. Lois Sayle.
4-State Warming Centers
The 4-States prepares for dangerously cold temperatures. Here’s a list of warming centers open, opening or planned in the 4-States. You can contact each location about donating or volunteering. Missouri. The Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton Counties have shared a list for southwest Missouri. You can find the...
Carthage Schools announce newly chosen Superintendent
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Superintendent Dr. Mark Baker recently announced his decision in October to retire effective June 30, 2023. The announcement spurred a search for his replacement. The Carthage R-9 Board of Education announces that Dr. Luke Boyer from Conway, Missouri, has been selected as the next Superintendent...
Tips for weatherization during the cold weather months
JOPLIN, Mo. - During the colder months of the year, Economic Security Corporation in Joplin gets phone calls from clients saying they need help paying high heating bills or heating their homes. When temperatures get below freezing, homes that are not weatherized, can get uncomfortable and expensive to heat. Matt...
Noel Post Office's 92-year-old tradition
For 92 years -- the Noel post office has had a special tradition: helping Santa with his letters. The post office marks holiday letters with a special stamp. The stamps are available to anyone who mails their holiday card to the post office in Noel.
Cannabis company expands services in Carthage
CARTHAGE, Mo. - A dispensary In Carthage, Missouri today broke ground on a new building location. Blue Sage Cannabis Company, along with city officials and the Carthage Chamber of Commerce celebrated the ground breaking together. Officials with Blue Sage Cannabis Co. say the new location is at 2929 The Loop,...
Monett police search for answers after discovering a body in local creek
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Monett are searching for answers after discovering a female’s body in Kelly Creek on Saturday, December 17. KY3 reported that officers responded to an area near the 100 block of 5th Street after reports came into the station. Police identified the body as...
New Missouri marijuana laws raises concerns for parents
JOPLIN, Mo. - Missouri parents concerned over teenage marijuana use. With medicinal and recreational marijuana use now legal in Missouri, some parents have concerns, and their concerns have validity. According to National Poison Data System, child and teenage marijuana use has increased by 245% in the two decades. "Research has...
News To Know: car crashes into house in Joplin, potential tax cuts for Kansas
JOPLIN, Mo. — On Monday morning, December 19, 2022, at about 6:30 a.m. Joplin E-911 were alerted to reports of a car hitting a house at 4th and Ozark. Authorities say an eastbound car left the roadway, breaking off a utility pole, street sign and stop sign, then slammed into a brick duplex at 401 S Ozark. They also say the driver fled the scene of the crash, leaving their vehicle behind. Residents of the house were not injured. Click here to read more about this story.
Weekend Wrap ( Dec. 17 & 18)
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - At around 3:30 P.M. on Dec. 16, Oklahoma State Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike near mile marker 321 in Quapaw, Okla. Click here to learn more. Vehicle travels 80+ feet after going airborne. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8:15...
Brownfield, Mancini lead Webb City over Pittsburg
WEBB CITY, Mo. - (WATCH) Webb City tops Pittsburg 77-29 in border battle Monday night. Kate Brownfield scores a game-high 27 points for the Cardinals to go along with 7 rebounds. Sami Mancini (17 pts) and Izzy Lopez (13 pts) were also in double figures for Webb City. Jackie Hall...
Police release name in fatal weekend Marionville crash
MARIONVILLE, Mo. (LAWRENCE COUNTY) - Authorities release the name of a woman who died in a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County, Missouri. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says Penelope (Penny) Miller died from injuries in a crash on Saturday in Marionville. The crash happened around 4:24 pm near the intersection of...
Multi-vehicle crash in Galena claims one life
GALENA, Kan. - At around 9:40 A.M. on December 16, Kansas Highway Patrolmen responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Galena, Kansas. Deputies say the collision occurred just 0.5 Miles South of K66 on S Wood Street. The crash report indicates that a Nissan Quest driven by James Snow, 57, of...
Pitt State LB Sarwinski nominated for Cliff Harris Award
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pittsburg State linebacker PJ Sarwinski has been nominated for the Cliff Harris Award - an award presented to the nation’s top small college defensive player. Sarwinski led the Gorillas with 84 tackles this season, including 10.5 tackles-for-loss and 3 sacks. He also had four pass breakups.
News To Know: fatal crash in Webb City, KS lawmakers fire up discussion over medical marijuana
WEBB CITY, Mo. - A Webb City man loses his life in a fatal car crash in Jasper County. The crash occurred just before 10 pm. Authorities say a 2021 Chevy Traverse driven by William Driskell of Webb City left the road to the left approaching the bridge over Ruby Jack trail. The vehicle overturned and the crash ejected the driver. There were no passengers and no other vehicles were involved. Click here to read more about this story.
