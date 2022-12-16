Yankee Pride Quilts teaches the next generation of quilters from its location in Essex Junction

Read full article on original website
Related
Colchester Sun
Inspired Minds Childcare opens in the Essex Experience
CHILDCARE — This past November Inspired Minds Childcare opened up in the Essex Experience. The previously home-based location run by Ashley Norton is licensed to care for 59 children. Throughout the almost eight years of operating out of her home, Norton had a hard time turning families in need...
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: a stunning single floor home in Essex with three bedrooms
This charming three bedroom home in Essex has hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms and a spectacular sun room with lots of windows. The living room includes a gas fireplace. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 1 full. Price: $350,000. Square Feet: 1,152. HIGHLIGHTS: gas fireplace, hardwood floors, sunroom. Listed by...
Colchester Sun
Town of Essex takes first steps toward just cause evictions ordinance
ESSEX TOWN — The Essex Selectboard is taking steps toward becoming one of the first municipalities in Vermont to enforce just cause evictions, despite staff recommendations to pause Town efforts to avoid a lawsuit. Town staff are wary of approving a charter change for just cause evictions, language that...
Comments / 0