When to see Santa's Convoy tonight in Essex
ESSEX — Soldiers and Airmen of the Vermont National Guard will escort Santa from St. Albans to Berlin tonight, and pass through Essex on the way. The 186th Brigade Support Battalion and 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) will travel on Route 2 into Winooski at 5:50 p.m. before hitting Route 15 in Essex around 6:10 p.m. The convoy will continue its journey via Route 2A into Williston and onto Route 2 through Richmond.
Town warns public hearing for charter amendments to be held Jan. 17 and Jan. 30
ESSEX TOWN — The legal voters of the Town of Essex, Vermont are hereby notified and warned to meet at 6:35 p.m. on January 17, 2023 and January 30, 2023 at the Town Offices, 81 Main Street, Essex, Vermont and electronically on Zoom. You can find the link at www.essexvt.org or join via conference call (audio only): (888) 788-0099 | Meeting ID: 987 8569 1140; Passcode: 032060.
City Council considers completing Main Street Pocket park in phases when estimated budget comes in at $650,000
ESSEX JUNCTION — The preliminary budget for the proposed Main Street Pocket Park is estimated to be around $650,000, which is well over the $200,000 budget approved in July. David Burton, the project’s designer, reassured city councilors during their Dec. 14 meeting that the projected costs are a rough estimate and the budget is erring on the high side. He also told the council it’s possible to create the park in two phases, which would alleviate the pressures on large budget causes.
