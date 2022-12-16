ESSEX JUNCTION — The preliminary budget for the proposed Main Street Pocket Park is estimated to be around $650,000, which is well over the $200,000 budget approved in July. David Burton, the project’s designer, reassured city councilors during their Dec. 14 meeting that the projected costs are a rough estimate and the budget is erring on the high side. He also told the council it’s possible to create the park in two phases, which would alleviate the pressures on large budget causes.

ESSEX, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO