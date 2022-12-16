Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Musk actively looking for new ceo after losing poll, CNBC says
Elon Musk is actively searching for a new chief executive officer for Twitter Inc., CNBC's David Faber reported, after the billionaire lost a straw poll he posted on the social media site that asked users whether he should relinquish his role as head of the company. More than 10 million...
3rd air bag death confirmed, owners urged to get repairs
DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis and U.S. safety regulators have confirmed that an exploding Takata air bag inflator has killed another driver.The company and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reiterated warnings to owners of 274,000 older Dodge and Chrysler vehicles to stop driving them until faulty inflators are replaced.Stellantis announced two deaths in November caused by the air bags and said it suspected the inflators caused another. The company formerly known as Fiat Chrysler confirmed the third death early Monday.Stellantis is urging people to stop driving Dodge Magnum wagons, Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars and Chrysler 300 sedans from...
Tesla illegally fired workers for criticizing Musk, complaints claim
Tesla allegedly fired two California-based employees in violation of labor laws for being part of a wider group that was discussing and drafting letters critical of Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, according to their attorneys and complaints they filed with federal regulators. One draft letter asked Tesla executives to reconsider...
Amazon seals EU antitrust truce to dodge fines, boost rivals
Amazon.com settled European Union antitrust investigations over how the U.S. ecommerce giant allegedly abused rivals' sales data to unfairly favor it own products and squeeze out other traders on its platform. The European Commission said Tuesday it accepted a number of proposals from Amazon, including a vow to stop using...
The Fleeting Dream of a $40,000 Electric Truck
When Ford unveiled and began deliveries of its first electric pickup, the F-150 Lightning, we declared with absolute certainty that the automaker was winning the EV truck war for a simple reason: the price. Today, a year and a half later, electric vehicles are still seen by some as luxury purchases, and gas-powered trucks are still growing (in size and sticker price) away from their humble roots, but here was an electrified hauler that started around $40,000. That miraculous achievement of affordability was headline news across the board, from car magazines to The New York Times.
Meta hit with E.U. antitrust charges over Marketplace service
Meta Platforms was hit with a formal complaint from European Union antitrust watchdogs for allegedly squeezing out classified-ad rivals by tying the Facebook Marketplace to its own social network. The European Commission said Monday it issued a statement of objections to Meta, paving the way for potential fines or changes...
