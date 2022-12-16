ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corunna, MI

abc12.com

Isabella County mother accused of catfishing her own daughter

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Beal City school administrators were stunned to learn that one of the district's students was being catfished by her own mother. The mom, Kendra Lacari, has admitted to law enforcement that she is responsible for sending her daughter and her friends over 40,000 anonymous text messages, according to Isabella County Prosecutor David Barberi.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Man who shot and killed woman over gas money sentenced to life in prison

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A grieving family has lived 889 days without their loved one, the victim of what prosecutors call a senseless murder. Denzel Williams-Boyd, 20, learned on Dec. 19 how long he’ll spend behind bars for killing Martina Martinez over $10 in gas money on July 13, 2020.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Man sentenced in connection to fatal shooting outside Flint club

FLINT, MI – A man charged in the shooting death of a 31-year-old man outside a Flint club has been sentenced. Christopher Lee Bell, 34, appeared before Judge Mark W. Latchana Monday, Dec. 19, where he was sentenced to 24 months probation and time served on charges of receiving and concealing $20,000 or more in stolen property and tampering with evidence in a criminal case punishable by more than 10 years in prison.
FLINT, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Caro man given minimum 25 years for Halloween stabbings

Convicted on three counts of felonious assault, Caro man Damian Meindl was sentenced to 25 years on Tuesday, December 6 for the three stabbings he carried out on October 31, 2021. Meindl, age 34, was charged as a habitual offender when he was convicted this October of two counts of...
CARO, MI
abc12.com

Neighbor pulls woman from Flint house fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A house fire on Shawnee Street in Flint came close to killing the woman who lived there on Tuesday had it not been for the quick actions of a neighbor. Neighbor Dustin Wallace said the woman who lived there is an old family friend. The fire...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Family Promise of Genesee turns camper into shelter

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Family Promise of Genesee County is trying out something new: adding a camping trailer to their temporary housing options. The non-profit tries to combat homelessness and provide temporary shelter. Executive Director Tiffani Wharry said they work with churches to house people overnight. But that program...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Gladwin city manager arrested on drunken driving charge

GLADWIN, Mich. (WJRT) - Gladwin's newly-elected mayor is publicly addressing the recent drunk driving arrest of the city manager. Chris Shannon was arrested by the Michigan State Police on Dec. 10 in Bay County following a traffic stop. He had appeared in court for arraignment by Tuesday evening. Mayor Sarah...
GLADWIN, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers offering $1K reward for information on Genesee Co. man

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for help locating a Genesee County man who has warrants for probation violation and dangerous drugs. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 39, is wanted and has warrants out for his arrest for probation violation. His original charges, as of Dec. 19, were delivery of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and dangerous drugs.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police chase in Saginaw ends with deadly crash

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a man running from a traffic stop in Saginaw died after he crashed with troopers in pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Perkins Street. A Michigan State Police trooper was in pursuit of a 2021 Dodge Charger, which allegedly failed to stop for a patrol car with its lights and siren activated.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Priceless keepsake returned to Grand Blanc Twp. woman

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman from Grand Blanc Township had her priceless keepsake blankets, made from her late husband’s t-shirts, returned to her residence. Friday, Dec. 16 TV5 reported that Jane Bullard had a box containing two blankets that were, presumed, stolen from her porch. Monday,...
abc12.com

Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Davison

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Davison Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in an apartment on South State Street. Police were called to the home around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a wellness check. Once inside, they found two individuals deceased. The identities had not been released over the weekend.
DAVISON, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw police arrest four 17-year-olds after drive-by shooting, chase

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four juveniles accused of shooting at a residence on Saginaw's west side, who allegedly led officers on a chase. The Saginaw Police Department responded to reports of a drive-by shooting at a residence on Mershon Street on the city's west side around 2:50 p.m. Saturday.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Raid on home where woman held captive caught on video

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- Michael Barajas was arrested this week by the Genesee County Sheriff's department on several felony charges, including human trafficking and kidnapping. Since then, his mugshot has gone viral, in part due to his teeth being filed to points. "The image is appalling, but the actions are a...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Dozens of firefighters battling corn silo fire for second day

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Hemlock corn storage dome continued to burn nearly two days after the fire was reported. The fire started sometime Sunday evening at The Andersons agricultural storage and supply company on Hemlock Road. Crews were still at the scene Tuesday, some coming from as far away as Muskegon and Port Huron.
HEMLOCK, MI
abc12.com

Santa made a stop at the Comma Bookstore's "Hip-Hop Christmas" event

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Santa made a stop at the Comma Bookstore and Social Hub in downtown Flint. The jolly man in the red suit greeted kids, big and small. He flew in from the North Pole to take part in the "Hip-Hop Christmas" festivities, which included music, a hot chocolate bar and a toy drive.
FLINT, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Tip to Tuscola Sheriff leads to one arrest, almost $50k of property recovered

More information has come to light about the almost $50,000 worth of equipment, tools and more that the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office found after a tip-line alert. Revealing that the tip came in Tuesday, November 29, officials also reported that a deputy assigned to the area responded to an Oak Road property in Vassar Township and observed an individual on the premises loading stolen property. After several search warrants, interviews and investigations, the Sheriff’s office has recovered stolen items such as a washer and dryer, several deep freezers and more than 15 LED boom lights, from a Millington Township Home, as well as the man behind it, 44-year-old Kenneth C. Gamet of Millington.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI

