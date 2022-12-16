ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rangers visit the Penguins on 7-game winning streak

PITTSBURGH — The New York Rangers visit the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to continue a seven-game win streak. Pittsburgh is 18-9-4 overall with a 4-1-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Penguins rank ninth in NHL play with 107 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game). New York is 18-10-5 overall...
Flyers’ Atkinson set for neck surgery, will be out for the season

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson will have neck surgery Wednesday and miss the entire season, another setback for one of the worst teams in the NHL. The 33-year-old Atkinson has not played at all this season. Atkinson scored 23 goals and had 50 points last season in his first year with the Flyers. He spent the first 10 years of his career with Columbus.
