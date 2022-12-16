Read full article on original website
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Jalen Hurts becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasonsJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenDowningtown, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In Upper DarbyTed RiversUpper Darby, PA
Cavs' Isaiah Mobley flirted with a 30-point triple-double in the G League
Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Isaiah Mobley dropped a career-high on assignment in the NBA G League and nearly had a triple-double to lead the Cleveland Charge to a win over the College Park Skyhawks. Mobley produced 30 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and one blocked shot in the 120-104 win at...
Sources: Mat Ishbia finalizing Suns purchase for $4 billion
Mat Ishbia is finalizing a purchase of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA's Mercury for $4 billion, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal would end the tumultuous tenure of owner Robert Sarver.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rangers visit the Penguins on 7-game winning streak
PITTSBURGH — The New York Rangers visit the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to continue a seven-game win streak. Pittsburgh is 18-9-4 overall with a 4-1-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Penguins rank ninth in NHL play with 107 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game). New York is 18-10-5 overall...
Eagles Thank Doug Pederson, Jaguars With Cheesesteaks For Victory Over Cowboys
Doug Pederson is doing something special as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. And as a result of Pederson and the Jaguars' latest win, a 40-34 overtime thriller over the Dallas Cowboys, his old team is paying him back the best way they know can -- with a taste of Philly.
Former LSU OL Cam Wire Announces Transfer Destination
Wire will take his talent down the road, compete for a program on the rise.
Flyers’ Atkinson set for neck surgery, will be out for the season
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson will have neck surgery Wednesday and miss the entire season, another setback for one of the worst teams in the NHL. The 33-year-old Atkinson has not played at all this season. Atkinson scored 23 goals and had 50 points last season in his first year with the Flyers. He spent the first 10 years of his career with Columbus.
Bishop McDevitt falls to Hempfield in tightly-contested girls basketball tilt
Bishop McDevitt came up just short in a non-conference girls basketball showdown as the Crusaders dropped a tightly-contested 42-38 decision to Hempfield Monday. Kamya Jenkins led the Crusaders with 10 points, while teammate Sophia Formica chipped in 7 points. Hempfield’s Lauren Moffatt led all players with 17 points. Autumn Cook...
Janiyah Jackson, Nyi’lah Luckett lead CD East girls past Hershey 42-28
CD East earned a 42-28 victory against Hershey in girls basketball action Monday evening. Janiyah Jackson and Nyi’lah Luckett combined for 29 points to pace the Panthers. Jackson netted a game-high 15 points, while Luckett finished the contest with 14 points. Lauren Yazinski paced the Trojans with 10 points.
