ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
MyNorthwest.com

Gee Scott: Should we upzone the entire state of Washington?

Democrats pushed for a bill last year in Olympia that would have overturned local zoning laws statewide to open up the market for more “missing middle housing” — including duplexes, triplexes, backyard cottages, and tiny lot homes — in Washington state. While that bill failed, Gov....
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

10 Unique X-Mas Gifts for the Washington State Lover in Your Life

Here Are 10 Unique Washington State Christmas Gift Ideas. If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gifts for someone who loves the state of Washington, look no further!. From cheese and apparel to food and onions, there are plenty of unique gifts that anyone would love. I've compiled 10 unique Washington State gifts that will shout "I love Washington State"
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Here are the best and worst times to travel this Christmas weekend

SEATTLE — Here are the best and worst times to hit the road Christmas weekend in western Washington, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT shared travel charts last week for Interstate 5 between Lacey and Tacoma, Interstate 90 between Northbend and Cle Elum and US 2 between Stevens Pass and Skykomish.
LACEY, WA
thewhiskeywash.com

Browne Family Spirits Debuts Whiskeys Out Of Washington State

Noted Washington winery, Browne Family Vineyards, recently opened its newest venture Browne Family Spirits, which is showcasing a range of whiskeys, among other spirits. A statement from the Browne family notes that the Browne Family Spirits collection includes the Monogram Collection, First Look Reserve Collection and The Lab Series Collection.
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington

Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
SEATTLE, WA
thereflector.com

Interstate 5 bridge replacement expected to cost $6 billion

The estimated cost to replace the aging Interstate 5 Bridge is in, with a high-end range for the project estimated to be $2.7 billion more than numbers from two years ago. On Dec. 9, the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program (IBRP) announced its recently-completed cost estimate put the project cost between $5 billion to $7.5 billion, with about $6 billion being the most likely cost.
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtoday.com

New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor

A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
SEATTLE, WA
iheart.com

Fisherman Earns Nearly $70,000 Catching Northern Pikeminnow

In 2022, anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation. Nearly 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program that ran from May 1 through Sept. 30....
WASHINGTON STATE
GraysHarborTalk

Visit the Old Alcohol Plant on the Olympic Peninsula: A Boutique Hotel, Restaurant and Art Gallery

The Old Alcohol Plant on the Olympic Peninsula overlooking Port Townsend Bay will win your heart with their unique social enterprise model as a boutique hotel, garden-to-table restaurant and art gallery that supports Bayside Housing & Services, a nonprofit organization. The hotel welcomes visitors for a humanitarian stay that is brimming with historical intrigue. It’s the perfect place to stay for a weekend trip to Port Townsend Bay.
PORT HADLOCK-IRONDALE, WA
KXLY

Sunday snow showers before Arctic cold arrives – Matt

Light snow will start to move into the Inland Northwest overnight ahead of bitter arctic cold that will be pushing into the region Sunday night. This snow will mainly be up in the mountains and across the northern valleys of Washington and Idaho in the morning, then bringing snow showers to Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and the Palouse Sunday afternoon and evening.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy