Related
Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk Could Cost You Big in Washington
I walk around 1.5 miles every day with my dog, and it is amazing how much of the sidewalks we see are not cleared of snow and ice. Is a homeowner responsible if I fall down in front of their house on ice and snow that hasn't been cleared in Washington State? You might be surprised!
MyNorthwest.com
Gee Scott: Should we upzone the entire state of Washington?
Democrats pushed for a bill last year in Olympia that would have overturned local zoning laws statewide to open up the market for more “missing middle housing” — including duplexes, triplexes, backyard cottages, and tiny lot homes — in Washington state. While that bill failed, Gov....
10 Unique X-Mas Gifts for the Washington State Lover in Your Life
Here Are 10 Unique Washington State Christmas Gift Ideas. If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gifts for someone who loves the state of Washington, look no further!. From cheese and apparel to food and onions, there are plenty of unique gifts that anyone would love. I've compiled 10 unique Washington State gifts that will shout "I love Washington State"
Here are the best and worst times to travel this Christmas weekend
SEATTLE — Here are the best and worst times to hit the road Christmas weekend in western Washington, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT shared travel charts last week for Interstate 5 between Lacey and Tacoma, Interstate 90 between Northbend and Cle Elum and US 2 between Stevens Pass and Skykomish.
Look! 🙃 Washington is the Weirdest State in the Pacific Northwest [PICS]
From Idaho to Utah, California to Wyoming, the Pacific Northwest is a hamlet of bizarre laws, customs, and quirks. Need some examples? We thought you'd never ask!. Idaho || Extra cheese all day, please, but hold the onions after dark! Tamarack, Idaho, says it's illegal to buy onions after sunset without a permit.
5 Christmas Eve Delicacies In Washington You Should Try With Your Family
Christmas Eve is a time for celebration and feasting with loved ones. If you're spending the holiday in Washington state, you'll have access to a wide variety of delicious foods and drinks to enjoy. From traditional dishes to unique local specialties, there's something for everyone to enjoy on Christmas Eve in Washington.
thewhiskeywash.com
Browne Family Spirits Debuts Whiskeys Out Of Washington State
Noted Washington winery, Browne Family Vineyards, recently opened its newest venture Browne Family Spirits, which is showcasing a range of whiskeys, among other spirits. A statement from the Browne family notes that the Browne Family Spirits collection includes the Monogram Collection, First Look Reserve Collection and The Lab Series Collection.
Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington
Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
The Best Washington Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
If you want to hope on the road to Flavortown, Mashed mapped out every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.
Winter Storm Warning in effect for most of Western Washington
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Most of Monday will be relatively dry with the exception of isolated pockets of light snow and highs in the 20s and low 30s, but that won’t last — more snow is on the way starting this evening. By Monday evening and through most...
thereflector.com
Interstate 5 bridge replacement expected to cost $6 billion
The estimated cost to replace the aging Interstate 5 Bridge is in, with a high-end range for the project estimated to be $2.7 billion more than numbers from two years ago. On Dec. 9, the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program (IBRP) announced its recently-completed cost estimate put the project cost between $5 billion to $7.5 billion, with about $6 billion being the most likely cost.
State crews preparing for lowland snow in western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Snow is expected in areas such as Mount Vernon not only on Sunday, but through the first half of the week for a few Northwest Washington counties. With many people planning to travel for Christmas, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging safety. Downtown...
lynnwoodtoday.com
New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor
A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
iheart.com
Fisherman Earns Nearly $70,000 Catching Northern Pikeminnow
In 2022, anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation. Nearly 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program that ran from May 1 through Sept. 30....
ifiberone.com
-24 F? Experts say rare arctic front will deliver deadly temps to local region on Wednesday
Temperatures that can kill will consume the region on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say this week’s cold front isn’t just any weather system, it’s an "arctic front," which is rare for Washington. Weather analysts say the freezing air...
US braces for Arctic Christmas weather; winter storm warning issued in Washington
An Arctic blast is threatening to dump much of the U.S. in dangerously cold temperatures in the days ahead of Christmas, threatening to impact holiday travel.
Washington Examiner
'Ignoring science': Suit targets Washington fish farming ban, seeks stay for 300,000 trout
(The Center Square) – Cooke Aquaculture on Wednesday morning filed a complaint in Washington State Superior Court to appeal the state’s decision to deny renewal of the Canada-based company’s fish farming permits for its Hope Island and Rich Passage farms. In the 42-page complaint, Cooke also seeks...
GraysHarborTalk
Visit the Old Alcohol Plant on the Olympic Peninsula: A Boutique Hotel, Restaurant and Art Gallery
The Old Alcohol Plant on the Olympic Peninsula overlooking Port Townsend Bay will win your heart with their unique social enterprise model as a boutique hotel, garden-to-table restaurant and art gallery that supports Bayside Housing & Services, a nonprofit organization. The hotel welcomes visitors for a humanitarian stay that is brimming with historical intrigue. It’s the perfect place to stay for a weekend trip to Port Townsend Bay.
Commercial flock of birds hit by bird flu for first time in Washington, WSDA says
On Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Agriculture announced that a commercial flock of birds had been struck last week by the highly contagious avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu. According to WSDA, a “large operation reported high numbers of sudden death in their chickens in a single barn...
KXLY
Sunday snow showers before Arctic cold arrives – Matt
Light snow will start to move into the Inland Northwest overnight ahead of bitter arctic cold that will be pushing into the region Sunday night. This snow will mainly be up in the mountains and across the northern valleys of Washington and Idaho in the morning, then bringing snow showers to Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and the Palouse Sunday afternoon and evening.
