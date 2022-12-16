ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky WBB aims to get back on track against Murray State

By Grant Grubbs
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VCTdT_0jkxV3n400
Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics

What’s the best way to get over a loss to an in-state opponent? Lay the beatdown on another. Kentucky Women’s Basketball plans to do just that.

On Friday night, the Wildcats (7-2) look to get back in the win column as they face off against the Murray State Racers (5-2) in Memorial Coliseum at 7 p.m. Kentucky has been off for five days after falling to Louisville on Dec. 11. Head coach Kyra Elzy believes this game is the perfect opportunity for her ‘Cats to get back on their feet.

“I texted the players and the staff, ‘We got knocked down. We got knocked down, but we’re not gonna stay down,'” Elzy said. “You lose as a team and you learn.”

The Racers aren’t aiming to help the ‘Cats have a smooth learning process.

Ranting about the Racers

Coming off a 71-67 heartbreak to Austin Peay on Tuesday, Murray State has extra motivation to upset Kentucky. Unfortunately for the Racers, history isn’t on their side. Kentucky has won all 15 of the two programs’ previous matchups, dating back to 1975.

However, if anybody is going to carry the Racers to a Cinderella story, it’s Katelyn Young. The 6-foot-1 forward is a problem, averaging 20.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season. Young’s previous campaign wasn’t half-bad, either. The junior won the 2021-22 OVC Player of the Year award.

Young’s not the only Racer with dark horse potential. Macey Turley is a sniper, contributing 13.5 points per outing while shooting 53.6% from beyond the arc. Moreover, Turley is Murray State’s leader in assists.

As talented as these two are, the rest of the Racers struggle to score. No other player on the team is averaging more than six points per game. Of course, it’s difficult to get the ball in the basket when you can barely get it past halfcourt.

The Racers are averaging 16 turnovers per contest. Despite the team’s mistakes, Elzy isn’t overlooking the in-state squad.

“Murray is a smart team, obviously,” Elzy said during a press conference on Thursday. “They’re hitting 81% from the free-throw line. We need to play defense and be disciplined.”

Keys for Kentucky WBB

Playing defense is easy for this team. Being disciplined? Not so simple. Kentucky committed 27 personal fouls against Louisville, leading to 39 Cardinal free throws, of which they nailed 33. If the ‘Cats make the same mistakes against the Racers, they’ll receive the same painful result.

Foul trouble isn’t anything new for the Wildcats. In the Bahamas, the team constantly faced foul trouble, with five ‘Cats finishing with four or more fouls in the team’s loss to top 10 Virginia Tech. Luckily for UK, Elzy has faith the foul problems are fixable.

“We went back and watched all 27 fouls yesterday [against Louisville]. Those are things that we can control. Being in the right position; discipline yourself to be aggressive, but not foul,” Elzy said.

Defense isn’t the only place Kentucky must make improvements. In the loss against Louisville, Jada Walker and Blair Green scored a combined six points on 2-14 shooting. The pair must use Friday’s game to rediscover their rhythm. Elzy hasn’t lost any confidence in them.

“We all have rough games,” Elzy said. “You go back and watch film and then show them some opportunities like, ‘This could have been a back door’ or ‘We could read this different.'”

There will be a lot of differences to read against Murray State. While the Racers are another in-state opponent, the similarities between them and Louisville end there. The ‘Cats are more skilled, more athletic and more experienced. There’s no acceptable outcome besides domination.

Elzy knows this accountability is key to the team reaching its peak.

“I tell them these are the things I’m going to hold myself accountable for. What are you going to hold yourself accountable to?

Watch Elzy and the ‘Cats take on Murray State at 7 p.m. on Friday in Memorial Coliseum. The program is referring to the event as Heroes Night, an opportunity for the program to recognize first responders and their contributions and sacrifices for our community. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Will Levis taking on new role in Kentucky's bowl game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On New Year's Eve in Nashville, University of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will try and lead the Wildcats to a bowl win from the sidelines. The Wildcats senior quarterback elected not to play in the Transperfect Music City Bowl as he looks to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky makes cut for 4-star cornerback Jyaire Hill

The Kentucky Wildcats have gained a lot of recruiting momentum in recent weeks and the Cats are in the running for another big target. Four-star defensive back Jyaire Hill cut his list down to five schools on Monday, and the Cats made the cut. The 6-foot-2 cornerback from Kankakee (IL)...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vince Marrow talks calling plays in Music City Bowl, how he responds to negative recruiting

Vince Marrow, the Wildcats’ recruiting coordinator, will be handling the play-calling duties for Kentucky during its matchup vs. Iowa in the Music City Bowl. Marrow will take on the responsibility for the season finale and then former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen is expected to begin with Kentucky. Kentucky fired Rich Scangarello after an underwhelming offensive season despite having talented quarterback Will Levis.
LEXINGTON, KY
wbontv.com

EKU 1971-72 Basketball Team receives 50-year recognition

The 1971-72 Eastern Kentucky Basketball Colonels were recognized by the University and the present-day basketball Colonels during the Eastern Kentucky University and Radford basketball game Saturday afternoon. Eastern outlasted Radford 67-65 to even their record at 6-6. For those of you not old enough to remember, the 1971-72 Colonels were...
RICHMOND, KY
247Sports

Fans to Calipari: Save the excuses, just fix Kentucky basketball

Save it, Cal. Fans don’t want to hear it. Big Blue Nation doesn’t want to hear Kentucky coach John Calipari talk about “demonstrated performance” after a dismal 63-53 loss to UCLA Saturday in New York. They don’t need to know about “mental toughness,” and they’re certainly in no mood for talk of UK being the “gold standard” and needing a new practice facility.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Major Transfer Loss

Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn is headed back home. On Sunday, the Kentucky native who was a four-star recruit coming out of high school announced his decision to commit to the University of Kentucky. "New home! #GoBigBlue lets get to work!" Dunn tweeted. The football world reacted to his...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX 56

Longtime Kentucky horse handler, Wes Lanter, dies at 58

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The horse racing community is mourning the death of beloved handler, Wes Lanter. Lanter got his start at the Kentucky Horse Park and cared for some of Kentucky’s greatest champions, including 1977 Triple Crown winner Seattle Slew. Longtime friend and trainer, Eric Reed, said despite his prowess in handling horses, […]
LEXINGTON, KY
Westloaded

Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.

There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
KENTUCKY STATE
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Lexington

Do you necessarily require a entire list of the best hospital in the Lexington locality? In this blog article, I’ll give some best hospital details, that are basically situated in the Lexington. Also, a direction map link from your house, with details area, Web information, estimate regular users ratings,...
LEXINGTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky transportation crews to pretreat roads ahead of snow expected Thursday

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews on Tuesday will start ramping up pretreating efforts along highways in west Kentucky in anticipation of snowfall Thursday night. Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday night through Saturday. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected, and Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House

Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning. 7 injured in multi-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Frankfort area pastor plans to teach, encourage potential pastors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A Frankfort pastor whose small church has members who regularly supply pulpits in the Franklin Baptist Association is planning training in 2023 for those interested in preaching and teaching the Bible more effectively. Scott Van Neste, who has been pastor at Bellepoint Baptist Church for...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow and Bitter Cold Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to Christmas week and we have a harsh period of winter weather on the way. This brings snow in here for the end of the week with bitterly cold temps crashing in for the big weekend. Here’s a breakdown of the wicked...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Celebration of life held for Lexington shooting victim, Elaina Mammen

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A celebration of life was held Saturday evening for a Lexington shooting victim, Elaina Mammen. Friends and family gathered at the Clarks Legacy Center in Frankfort to say their final goodbyes and share stories of Mammen and her life. Her celebration was live-streamed through the...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Car struck by gunfire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say gunfire struck a car on Charles Avenue in Lexington Monday night. No one was inside the car. No one was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. They do not have any suspect information to release.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
80K+
Followers
91K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy