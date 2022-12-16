It's an SEC battle for emerging safety target CJ Johnson

Zac Etheridge (Photo by Auburn Athletics)

CJ Johnson, an emerging 3-star 2023 safety from Texas, got a good feel for Auburn this week.

Tuesday, he unofficially visited the Tigers. Thursday, Auburn secondary coach Zac Etheridge went in-home with Johnson.

Now, there’s a chance the two sides could see each other again soon.

“I’m visiting Missouri (officially) this weekend,” Johnson told Auburn Live. “But I might do half and half. Missouri on Friday and Saturday and then I might go to Auburn for Sunday. When I was talking about it with (Auburn secondary coach Wesley McGriff) and Coach Etheridge, they told me I could do half and half.”

McGriff now has offered Johnson twice. First when he worked at Louisville, then again last week.

Johnson, listed at 6-foot-3, 193 pounds, played at Katy’s Paetow High in the Houston area.

Johnson’s unofficial visit to Auburn earlier this week gave him a chance to meet Tigers coach Hugh Freeze.

“I liked him,” Johnson said. “Straight shooter. He told me they have a plan for me. He didn’t have a recruiting pitch. He just kept it real and was saying why I should choose Auburn. But he said even if I didn’t choose Auburn to find the perfect spot for me.”

Thursday, Etheridge traveled to the metro-Houston area.

“It went good,” Johnson said of Etheridge’s visit. “He just talked about his career and how I’d fit in at Auburn, what my role would be and just how the roster presents itself, how I’d be able to come in and contribute early, definitely next year. He said I can definitely compete for a sta

rting spot just as soon as I step foot on campus.”

Johnson plans to sign next Wednesday and will announce his decision that day, probably via Twitter.

At this time, “it would be between Auburn and Missouri,” he said.