ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

It's an SEC battle for emerging safety target CJ Johnson

By Keith Niebuhr
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AnUA4_0jkxTyeI00
Zac Etheridge (Photo by Auburn Athletics)

CJ Johnson, an emerging 3-star 2023 safety from Texas, got a good feel for Auburn this week.

Tuesday, he unofficially visited the Tigers. Thursday, Auburn secondary coach Zac Etheridge went in-home with Johnson.

Now, there’s a chance the two sides could see each other again soon.

“I’m visiting Missouri (officially) this weekend,” Johnson told Auburn Live. “But I might do half and half. Missouri on Friday and Saturday and then I might go to Auburn for Sunday. When I was talking about it with (Auburn secondary coach Wesley McGriff) and Coach Etheridge, they told me I could do half and half.”

McGriff now has offered Johnson twice. First when he worked at Louisville, then again last week.

Johnson, listed at 6-foot-3, 193 pounds, played at Katy’s Paetow High in the Houston area.

Johnson’s unofficial visit to Auburn earlier this week gave him a chance to meet Tigers coach Hugh Freeze.

“I liked him,” Johnson said. “Straight shooter. He told me they have a plan for me. He didn’t have a recruiting pitch. He just kept it real and was saying why I should choose Auburn. But he said even if I didn’t choose Auburn to find the perfect spot for me.”

Thursday, Etheridge traveled to the metro-Houston area.

“It went good,” Johnson said of Etheridge’s visit. “He just talked about his career and how I’d fit in at Auburn, what my role would be and just how the roster presents itself, how I’d be able to come in and contribute early, definitely next year. He said I can definitely compete for a sta

rting spot just as soon as I step foot on campus.”

Johnson plans to sign next Wednesday and will announce his decision that day, probably via Twitter.

At this time, “it would be between Auburn and Missouri,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Texas A&M, Auburn make push to flip 5-Star DB from Alabama

There is a buzz around Alabama football’s five-star defensive back commit, Tony Mitchell, ahead of National Signing Day with Texas A&M and Auburn continuing to make pushes for the Thompson product. The Aggies and the Tigers have been consistent in their push for Mitchell for several months. He has...
AUBURN, AL
eagleeyeauburn.com

Hugh Freeze Introduces New Holiday to the Plains: Flipmas

AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) – While the rest of the sports world’s eyes were locked on the World Cup Final, Hugh Freeze and the Auburn football team collected three more commits to add to their 2023 class. The Tigers started the morning with the 41st-ranked class according to 247Sports....
AUBURN, AL
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Safety De-Commits From Tennessee

Four-star Alabama safety Sylvester Smith de-committed from Tennessee on his Instagram Saturday night. Smith committed to Tennessee in April and was the fifth highest ranked recruit in the Vols’ class. Smith ranks as the No. 222 player and No. 17 safety in the country according to the 247sports composite...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Auburn defensive lineman commitment sees golden opportunity

Opportunity is awaiting for Wilky Denaud and the Auburn defensive line commitment said on Sunday after his second official visit to the Plains he is eager to get started. An early graduate from John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce, Fla., the four-star prospect will be back in Auburn next month to begin his days as a college athlete.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Montgomery twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett push to end period poverty

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Man convicted of brutal 1967 Auburn murders up for parole: Victims’ family fights back

On Sept. 6, 1967, tragedy struck two families and shocked a city in Auburn when Edward Albert Seibold broke into the home of Cathey Sinclair and murdered two of her sisters and a family friend. Now, almost 55 years later, with three young girls killed and the surviving family members living in hiding, Gardner Drive’s man with a hatchet is up for parole.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Phenix City man dies in fatal motorcycle crash

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man died in a three-wheeled motorcycle crash near Troy, Alabama, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 19 at around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 231 near mile marker 81 in Pike County. ALEA says Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was driving […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
AL.com

Alabama plant cited for emissions closing and cutting 120 jobs

A Phenix City manufacturing plant will close Dec. 31, according to a Columbus, Ga. television station. WRBL is reporting that Continental Carbon Co. of Phenix City will shut down Dec. 31, affecting 120 jobs. The action comes after a letter from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management earlier this month...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting leaving one person injured in Columbus, police say. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. A female victim suffered a gunshot injury to the thigh and was taken to the...
COLUMBUS, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
80K+
Followers
92K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy