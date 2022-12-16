ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Revisiting which positions South Carolina could target in the transfer portal

By Collyn Taylor
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZVE4_0jkxTW8400
Montario Hardesty (Katie Dugan/GamecockCentral)

From offensive line to cornerback to plenty of others, a look at which spots South Carolina might emphasize in the coming weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Transfer running back announces commitment to South Carolina

Shane Beamer’s first #WelcomeHome tweet from Dec. 17 was revealed the next day. Newberry transfer running back Mario Anderson Jr. will continue his college career at South Carolina. He committed to the Gamecocks on Saturday, about 24 hours after he was on campus to watch bowl practice. His announcement was posted on Twitter about 48 hours after the offer was received.
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

Insider Notes: Georgia continues to work transfer portal, ESD buzz

Georgia is still quite active in the transfer portal market and especially at the receiver position. DawgsHQ has the latest on what we can safely say are UGA's top two receiver options in the portal. We also talk about two other positions -- on where the Bulldogs have a target and one where only need exists.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Miami makes move with DL transfer Thomas Gore off visit: “I felt like part of the family while I was down there"

Javion Cohen, former Alabama OL starter, commits in huge portal addition for Miami Hurricanes … As recruiting builds toward early signing day, Miami Hurricanes closing on an epic finish … Oregon WR transfer Dont’e Thornton has “great visit” to Miami, updates announcement timeline: “They told me I have a great opportunity” … Inside look: Mark Fletcher trending toward Miami, visit weekend for top recruits “was great”
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
80K+
Followers
92K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy