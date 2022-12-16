ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Where the five-star recruits in the 2023 class are committed

By Peter Warren
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SbHhQ_0jkxTVFL00

The On3 Consensus is a complete and equally-weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. The On3 Consensus increases the total number of fiver-star recruits throughout the recruiting cycle. This solves for the problem of awarding five-star ratings too early in the recruiting process.

National Signing Day is less than a week away and most of the top recruits in the country have announced their college commitments. However, some are still in the process of making their choices.

Of those 32 prospects, 25 are committed. Here is a look at the colleges that currently hold those five-star pledges.

Teams with three five-star commits

Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek S Caleb Downs – No. 6

Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep EDGE Keon Keeley – No. 11

Roswell (Ga.) Buford RB Justice Haynes – No. 31

New Orleans Isidore Newman QB Arch Manning – No. 1

Denton (Texas) Ryan LB Anthony Hill – No. 15

Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater RB Cedric Baxter Jr. – No. 23

Lakeland (Fla.) CB Cormani McClain – No. 3

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy OT Francis Mauigoa – No. 5

Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy OT Samson Okunlola – No. 16

Los Alamitos (Calif.) QB Malachi Nelson – No. 2

Las Vegas Bishop Gorman WR Zachariah Branch – No. 4

Los Alamitos (Calif.) WR Makai Lemon – No. 25

Teams with two five-star commits

Denton (Texas) Guyer QB Jackson Arnold – No. 8

Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City EDGE Adepoju Adebawore – No. 27

Long Beach (Calif.) Long Beach Poly QB Nico Iamaleava – No. 10

Concord (N.C.) Jay M Robinson DL Daevin Hobbs – No. 32

Detroit Martin Luther King QB Dante Moore – No. 9

Palo Alto (Calif.) Menlo-Atherton WR Jurrion Dickey – No. 22

Teams with one five-star commit

Ohio State: Miami Gardens (Fla.) American Heritage WR Brandon Inniss – No. 28

Notre Dame: Denton (Texas) Guyer five-star safety Peyton Bowen – No. 13

Texas A&M: Katy (Texas) Paetow DL David Hicks – No. 7

Florida State: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan WR Hykeem Williams – No. 30

LSU: Monroe (La.) Neville OT Zalance Heard – No. 24

Clemson: Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson DL Peter Woods – No. 26

Iowa: Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk OT Kadyn Proctor – No. 12

Uncommitted five-star recruits

Montgomery (Ala.) Carver DL James Smith – No. 14

Venice (Fla.) EDGE Damon Wilson – No. 17

Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll EDGE Nyckoles Harbor – No. 18

Montgomery (Ala.) Carver EDGE Qua Russaw – No. 19

Chesapeake (Va.) IMG Academy CB Desmond Ricks – No. 20

Phoenix Pinnacle TE Duce Robinson – No. 21

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco DL Matayo Uiagalelei – No. 29

Comments / 0

