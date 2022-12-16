ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination

Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
Alabama DB Brian Branch was playing in bowl game 'no matter what'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The college football landscape experienced a seismic shock when it was announced both Will Anderson and Bryce Young would play in Alabama’s bowl game. That was huge news, given the Crimson Tide stars are considered two of the best overall draft prospects for the 2023 class. But Alabama has other elite draft hopefuls that will also play in the Sugar Bowl against No. 9 Kansas State, including junior defensive back Brian Branch.
Jahmyr Gibbs 'was always gonna play' in Crimson Tide's bowl game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The college football landscape experienced a seismic shock when it was announced both Will Anderson and Bryce Young would play in Alabama’s bowl game. That was huge news, given the Crimson Tide stars are considered two of the best overall draft prospects for the 2023 class. But Alabama has other elite draft hopefuls that will also play in the Sugar Bowl against No. 9 Kansas State, including junior running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
West Coast OL Raymond Pulido decommits from Alabama

Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido has backed off his pledge to the Crimson Tide ahead of Early Signing Day, BamaOnLine has confirmed. BOL is told this does not come as a surprise to the UA staff, as Pulido is simply opting to stay closer to home on the West Coast.
Tide in the NFL: Tracking Alabama players in Week 15 action

Alabama was again well-represented during another week of professional football, as several former Crimson Tide players were contributors for teams across the National Football League. Five former Alabama players scored touchdowns during Week 15 in quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (Eagles) and Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) and running backs Najee Harris (Steelers) and...
