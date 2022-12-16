Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Aaron Anderson, former top Louisiana receiver who went to Alabama, transfers to LSU
Three days before the start of the early signing period, LSU landed one of its biggest remaining targets in transfer wide receiver Aaron Anderson. The former top 40 prospect from New Orleans returned to his home state after spending his freshman year at Alabama. Anderson committed Sunday, he told The...
theadvocate.com
Judge dismisses seven allegations made by former LSU football recruiter
A Baton Rouge judge on Monday dismissed several counts from a former LSU recruiter's sweeping lawsuit against university officials and the Tigers' ex-football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis, a former associate athletic director, filed suit against LSU last year, alleging an atmosphere of hostility and discrimination was allowed to fester at the university after she reported sexual harassment claims two female students made against the coach.
BREAKING: Alabama WR Aaron Anderson Commits to LSU
Brian Kelly has landed his first big fish out of the NCAA Transfer Portal. Sunday evening, former 5-star wide receiver Aaron Anderson announced his commitment to LSU, giving this receiving corps another lethal weapon for the foreseeable future. The Alabama transfer did not record any stats in his freshman campaign...
LOOK: 5-Star CB Desmond Ricks Wraps Up LSU Official Visit
Desmond Ricks is fresh off of his LSU official visit, and with a commitment date this week, his recruitment is heating up at a rapid pace. The Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class is rolling, but this coaching staff is looking to elevate its status even more, specifically in the secondary. Already securing a few prospects, it’s now full steam ahead to land the 5-star cornerback.
What The Commitment Of Aaron Anderson Means For LSU
LSU reeled in one of the top offensive players in the portal on Sunday when Alabama transfer Aaron Anderson committed to Brian Kelly and the Tigers. Anderson, a New Orleans native and former 5-star recruit, entered the portal last week and wasted no time in committing back to LSU. Prior...
Recruits React to Successful LSU Visits, Raving on Social Media
LSU continues putting the final touches on their 2023 recruiting class, and with Early Signing Day inching closer, the last two weeks have been nonstop for Brian Kelly’s staff. Whether it be traveling across the country for in-home visits or hosting prospects to Baton Rouge, it’s officially crunch time...
LSUSports.net
LSU’s Reese Named ESPN National Player of the Week
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Angel Reese was named ESPN’s National Player of the Week on Monday after three dominant and historical performances leading into the Tigers’ holiday break. Reese had three more double-doubles against Lamar, Montana State and Oregon State. She has recorded a double-double in...
LSUSports.net
Four Tigers Receive Collegiate Baseball 2023 Preseason All-America Recognition
BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU players received 2023 Preseason All-America recognition Monday from Collegiate Baseball newspaper. Junior centerfielder Dylan Crews, junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes, and sophomore third baseman/DH Tommy White were voted to the First-Team All-America squad, and junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan was granted Second-Team All-America honors.
The Coldest Independence Bowl Played In Shreveport, So Far
The 2022 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is shaping up to be a record breaking game, before the teams even hit town. This year's Indy Bowl could be the coldest of all time. Right now, the Weather Channel is calling for a high temperature of 29 degrees on Friday. Which means...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish trio learns entrepreneurship
Three students from Ascension Parish Public Schools were enrolled in a competitive program known as the Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge, or YEA BR. Miah Brown, a senior at St. Amant High School; Lilian Tepper, a junior at Dutchtown High School; and Jayla Walker, a senior at Donaldsonville High School were selected from a pool of applicants in the greater Baton Rouge area.
LSUSports.net
Reese Eclipses 1,000 Career Points As LSU Rolls Through OSU, 87-55
MAUI, Hawaii — Angel Reese had her 12th double-double in a row and went over 1,000 career points as No. 11 LSU (12-0) rolled over Oregon State (7-4), 87-55, at the Maui Classic to close out non-conference play. LSU is undefeated through its non-conference schedule for the first time...
LSU Hosts Pair of Elite Transfer Portal Defensive Linemen For Visits
It was a busy weekend on the recruiting trail for this LSU football program. Along with hosting a few 2023 targets, Brian Kelly’s staff also welcomed a pair of transfer portal defensive linemen. The Tigers brought in Oregon EDGE Bradyn Swinson and Arizona defensive lineman Paris Shands for visits...
LSUSports.net
Tiger Trio Sit Atop Women's One-Meter on Day Two of Auburn Diving Invite
AUBURN, Ala. – The LSU diving team garnered the top-three spots on the women’s one-meter springboard Sunday inside the James E. Martin Aquatic Center on day two of the Auburn Diving Invitational. Helle Tuxen finished the event in first place with a final score of 306.70. She closed...
brproud.com
Southern’s Eric Dooley to serve as coach for HBCU Legacy Bowl
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University football coach Eric Dooley will be one of the head coaches for the second annual HBCU Legacy Bowl. Dooley will be one of the coaches for Team Robinson. The team is named after legendary Grambling State University football coach Eddie Robinson and will be made up of players from the SIAC and SWAC. Chennis Berry (Benedict University) will be the other coach.
theadvocate.com
Defense and a 30-point scorer help the LSU women to win in their first game at Maui
MAUI, Hawaii — Alexis Morris surpassed 1,000 career points and Angel Reese scored 30 as the LSU women's basketball team took down Montana State 91-52 on Saturday night in the Maui Classic. It was the second straight game with at least 30 points for Reese, who had 32 in...
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant, 1031 West Lee Drive, Baton Rouge.Photo byM Henderson. What's for lunch at Mike Anderson's on West Lee Drive in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge loves good seafood, and Mike Anderson's delivers some of the best. Established in 1975, the restaurant has become a tradition for celebrations and fun with family and friends in a festive atmosphere. It is one the city's favorite places to enjoy lunch, dinner, oysters, appetizers, lovely desserts, and delicious drinks.
theadvocate.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
'Blood, Sweat and Bonfires' Unveils This Year's Amazing Bullfrog Bonfire Structure
In south Louisiana, we sure do love a good bonfire. But there's probably no place around that does it as big as the River Parishes along the Mississippi River.
theadvocate.com
Matt Desormeaux takes over as Catholic's new football coach
Catholic High of New Iberia didn't have to look far for its new head football coach. Matt Desormeaux, who the school announced as its coach in a news release Monday morning, was already there on campus as the assistant principal. "Matt has helped to bring a new light and energy...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2022. Phillip Anthony Marron, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. Kolbey Ray Williams, 27, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; in park after hours; instate detainer. Jacoby...
