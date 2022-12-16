Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Photos: Pleasanton Basketball Holiday Tournament
The Ravenna girls beat the Anselmo-Merna girls, 49-36, Tuesday night at Pleasanton to win the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament. The Ravenna boys also won the tournament by defeating the Pleasanton boys, 43-36.
Kearney Hub
Pleasanton boys dominate in first round of holiday tournament
PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton Bulldogs asserted their dominance early, building a 27-3 lead in the first quarter, and went on to beat Anselmo-Merna 63-17 Monday night in the first round of the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament. “I thought their kids played hard and thought we played hard,” Bulldogs’ coach Bill...
Kearney Hub
Second-half rally lifts Kearney High girls over Papillion-La Vista
KEARNEY — Sparked by an 11-0 run in the second half, the Kearney High girls rallied to beat Papillion-La Vista 55-43 Saturday evening at KHS. The Bearcats (4-2) trailed after taking a 2-0 lead, by as many as six points. With two minutes left in the third quarter, Kearney still trailed, 30-25.
Kearney Hub
Ryan Held named UNK head coach
KEARNEY – Former Nebraska and North Alabama coach Ryan Held has been hired as head football coach at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Director of Athletics Marc Bauer announced today. UNK will formally introduce Held as its 19th coach in team history at an 11 a.m. news conference...
Kearney Hub
UNK's Drew Thatcher joins Army coaching staff
WEST POINT, N.Y. — University of Nebraska at Kearney offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Drew Thatcher has been named a co-offensive coordinator at Army. Thatcher will join Army tight ends coach Matt Drinkall as co-offensive coordinators. Thatcher will call the plays. Thatcher’s offense rushed for a UNK record of 4,116 yards...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska State Patrol graduates 66th Recruit Class
LINCOLN – Sixteen new Nebraska State Troopers are ready to serve in communities across the state. Members of the 66th Basic Recruit Class in NSP history were sworn-in Friday and received their badges during a ceremony at the State Capitol. “Today is a proud day for the Nebraska State...
Kearney Hub
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph.
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Kearney, NE
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast.
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (14) updates to this series since Updated 24 min ago.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Lions Club give to school libraries
KEARNEY – The Kearney Lions Club recently donated $1,000 toward the purchase of books at Kearney Public School libraries. The donation was presented at the elementary school meeting of librarians in November. The donation was made possible with the Lions’ partnership with the Kearney Area Community Foundation. The...
Kearney Hub
Kearney provides Christmas tree drop-off sites
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney is again offering four Christmas tree drop-off sites. The sites will be open through Jan. 13 for the disposal of live Christmas trees. Tree stands, ornaments, tinsel, decorations and all other foreign materials, including the plastic bag, should be removed from the tree.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Goodfellows drive exceeds $63K; wrapping day Sunday
The money will help Goodfellows to make Christmas merry for needy children around Kearney and Buffalo County. Last year 1,300 children received gifts from Goodfellows on Christmas. Goodfellows also supplies kids in need with free milk throughout the year and with school supplies, warm clothes and winter coats. On Sunday,...
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Christmas Bus spreads holiday cheer
KEARNEY – For Jeff Smith, Christmas is more than a date on the calendar. To the 11½-year R.Y.D.E. bus driver veteran, Christmas is an opportunity to share his love for the holiday by decorating his big white bus. “Out to the world he goes, spreading holiday cheer to...
Kearney Hub
Christmas changes Kearney refuse collection
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Sanitation Division announces that due to the upcoming Christmas Holiday the following changes will be in effect Monday through Dec. 30 for the refuse collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill. Residential Collection:. • Residential refuse collection will be delayed...
Kearney Hub
Kearney home listings for people who need a lot of living space
SO Much Space!! Beautiful main floor living room w gas fireplace and 10' ceilings. Formal dining room. Maple cabinets w granite counter tops. Main floor bedroom w ensuite. Huge laundry room. Two decks. Upstairs features a second bedroom w ensuite; and two bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath. There is a movie/game room upstairs, an office area, half bath and large family room. Two HVAC units.
Kearney Hub
Kearney man to serve 10 years in prison for shooting gun near man's head
KEARNEY – A Kearney man will serve a maximum of 10 years in prison for threatening another man with a gun. Shawn Orcutt, 45, was sentenced Nov. 30 in Buffalo County District Court to one to three years in prison for terroristic threats and three to ten years in prison for attempted use of a firearm to commit a felony for an incident that occurred March 13 in rural Buffalo County. Judge John Marsh gave Orcutt one day credit for time already served, and he was also ordered to pay $687.10 in restitution. Orcutt will serve his sentences at the same time.
Kearney Hub
Torching a snowman, rescuing a raccoon and Cousin Eddie: The 2023 Hildreth Fire Department calendar
HILDRETH – The Hildreth Volunteer Fire Department put their own twist on the typical firefighter calendar for 2023. The calendar does have the cliche photo of a shirtless firefighter washing a firetruck, but it’s all in good fun. “Ours is completely funny. There are a couple nice serious...
Kearney Hub
Three businesses fail alcohol compliance checks in Phelps County
HOLDREGE — During the afternoon and evening hours of Dec. 13, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Phelps County. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. In total, 10 businesses were checked....
Kearney Hub
Phelps County's give2GROW rakes in more than $1M for nonprofits
HOLDREGE – The Phelps County Community Foundation’s annual giving day, give2GROW, raised over a million dollars this year. In its eleventh year, give2GROW garnered a total of $1,069,863.42. Raising vital funds for the nonprofit organizations in Phelps County, give2GROW helps bring awareness to their work and connect donors to them during this annual event.
