Located in Wesley Chapel, a Tampa suburb, KRATE at the Grove is one of the largest container parks in the world. Completed in June 2022, the $20 million project currently features 29 restaurants and 17 retail shops in 94 repurposed shipping containers at more affordable leasing rates than traditional brick and mortar commercial spaces. Covering seven acres, the project was proposed as an addition to an adjacent strip mall that had been recently acquired by Israeli developer Mishorim Gold Properties. Providing an economic boost for their property, Mishorim Gold Properties plans to develop additional shipping container parks in the future.

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO