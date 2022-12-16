ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade City, FL

thejaxsonmag.com

Sights and Scenes: KRATE at the Grove

Located in Wesley Chapel, a Tampa suburb, KRATE at the Grove is one of the largest container parks in the world. Completed in June 2022, the $20 million project currently features 29 restaurants and 17 retail shops in 94 repurposed shipping containers at more affordable leasing rates than traditional brick and mortar commercial spaces. Covering seven acres, the project was proposed as an addition to an adjacent strip mall that had been recently acquired by Israeli developer Mishorim Gold Properties. Providing an economic boost for their property, Mishorim Gold Properties plans to develop additional shipping container parks in the future.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Area Residents Who Won $1M Or Better In 2022

This year has been great for people buying lottery tickets! Specifically the scratch off ones, and right here in the Tampa Bay Area. Publix has had many winners, and peoples lives are changing just by playing. I guess I haven’t gotten so lucky yet. I buy tickets almost every week...
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

HERNANDO COUNTY: Hernando Shop With a Cop event raises over $25,000

SPRING HILL, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff's Office teamed up with Timber Pines, the Hernando County School District, and Walmart to host their yearly Shop with a Cop event in Spring Hill. Timber Pines alone raised more than $25,000 for this year's event. More than 175 children benefited from this year's event.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested in UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute

A Villager has been arrested in a UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute. David Aaron Clement, 56, who lives at 1086 Nash Loop in the Village of Bonita, was involved at 8:30 a.m. Friday in an alleged attack on his UPS manager at 2888 Basso Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Guy Fieri gives Ocala Police Department officers free pizza

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Food Network star stopped by the Ocala Police Department to surprise officers with free pizza. The police department posted photos of their encounter with TV host Guy Fieri over the weekend. Officers say he donated 10 pies to police who were working overnight. In the...
OCALA, FL
Bay News 9

Historic Gibbs annual class reunion back, with a twist

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Friday, December 23, hundreds will gather at the annual Gibbs High school reunion at The Coliseum in St. Petersburg. The event is back after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. Traditionally the class of '68 organized and hosted the event, but now a new group is taking over the reunion.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

200-acre racetrack takes shape east of Tampa for car enthusiasts

TAMPA, Fla. - A huge racetrack is taking shape near the intersection of I-4 and I-75, just east of Tampa, but it's not for NASCAR or Formula 1. It's for ordinary people who love cars and want to drive fast – legally. Motor Enclave Tampa is a 200-acre track...
TAMPA, FL
ocala-news.com

BubbaQue’s BBQ in Dunnellon temporarily closed after health inspector finds live roaches

BubbaQue’s BBQ in Dunnellon was forced to temporarily close its doors last week after an inspector found 26 health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The restaurant, which is located at 11582 N Williams Street in Dunnellon, was closed on Wednesday, December 14 after a failed inspection, according to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
DUNNELLON, FL
villages-news.com

Former employee arrested in theft of check from Beef O’Brady’s in The Villages

A former employee has been arrested in the theft of a check from a Beef O’Brady’s restaurant in The Villages. Rion Jamal Singleton, 34, of Leesburg, turned himself in Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of grand theft. He is accused of stealing a signed business check in September from the restaurant. The manager indicated he wanted to press charges after discovering that the check had been stolen.
THE VILLAGES, FL

