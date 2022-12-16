Read full article on original website
Ryan Held named UNK head coach
KEARNEY – Former Nebraska and North Alabama coach Ryan Held has been hired as head football coach at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Director of Athletics Marc Bauer announced today. UNK will formally introduce Held as its 19th coach in team history at an 11 a.m. news conference...
UNK's Drew Thatcher joins Army coaching staff
WEST POINT, N.Y. — University of Nebraska at Kearney offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Drew Thatcher has been named a co-offensive coordinator at Army. Thatcher will join Army tight ends coach Matt Drinkall as co-offensive coordinators. Thatcher will call the plays. Thatcher’s offense rushed for a UNK record of 4,116 yards...
Lopers close again, but No. 11 Bronchos prevail
KEARNEY — The story repeated itself. Again. The University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team hung around, pushing 11th-ranked Central Oklahoma late in the game, but lost 62-53 Sunday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center. It was the third time this year UNK (2-9) pushed...
UNK women never trail in win over Central Oklahoma
KEARNEY — Shiloh McCool couldn’t miss. Klaire Kirsch knocked down some threes. And the University of Nebraska at Kearney defense suffocated any hopes Central Oklahoma had of pulling off an upset Sunday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center. Never trailing and leading by as many as...
No. 2 Loper wrestlers dominate Augustana, York
KEARNEY — The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team dominated a pair of dual meets Saturday afternoon, sweeping eighth-ranked Augustana, 31-14, and York University, 50-3. The veterans from last year’s national championship team did their part in forging the victory over Augustana. Nick James, Austin Eldredge, Billy Higgins, Hayden Prince and Lee Herrington scored 19 of the Lopers’ 31 points.
Monday's Hub Territory Highlights
Axtell used a big second quarter to pull away from Kenesaw for a 37-24 victory. Lexie Eckhoff led the Wildcats with 20 points and Emily Danburg contributed 10. Ravenna’s Tori Sklenar netted 22 points and Kennedy Hurt kept pace with 20 points to lead the Bluejays to a 63-45 win over Cambridge in the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament. Cambridge had three players in double figures led by Erin Johnson with 14 points.
Nebraska State Patrol graduates 66th Recruit Class
LINCOLN – Sixteen new Nebraska State Troopers are ready to serve in communities across the state. Members of the 66th Basic Recruit Class in NSP history were sworn-in Friday and received their badges during a ceremony at the State Capitol. “Today is a proud day for the Nebraska State...
Pleasanton boys dominate in first round of holiday tournament
PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton Bulldogs asserted their dominance early, building a 27-3 lead in the first quarter, and went on to beat Anselmo-Merna 63-17 Monday night in the first round of the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament. “I thought their kids played hard and thought we played hard,” Bulldogs’ coach Bill...
KSNB Local4
Hastings places fourth, Grand Island, Kearney finish strong at Flatwater Fracas
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 2022 Flatwater Fracas high school wrestling tournament took place at the Heartland Events Center Friday and Saturday. Among central Nebraska boys teams, Hastings finished with the highest placement. The Tigers won the silver bracket over Columbus and Papillion-LaVista to place fourth overall in the tournament.
Shelton topples GICC at Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic
HASTINGS— Shelton pulled off its best performance of the season by getting its biggest win, defeating Grand Island Central Catholic 62-52. The Bulldogs are two classes below the Crusaders, and their six-foot eight-inch center Bowdie Fox towered over any player on the court for Shelton. Also going against Shelton...
UNK students give back to Kearney children for the holidays video
Students from the University of Nebraska, Kearney, raised money, toys, and books for the nonprofit, Compass. The project was taken on by University of Nebraska at Kearney students in Dr. Jeanne Stolzer's Child and Adolescent Development class.
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph.
Jorgensen: Life during wartime 80 years ago
During World War II, my dad was on the Fire Department at the Cornhusker Ordnance Plant. Since it was wartime, we couldn’t find a house to rent in Grand Island, so Mom and Dad rented a house in Cairo. I went to kindergarten and first grade there. I have lots of memories from those years.
Deadly cold expected Wednesday to Friday
KEARNEY — Wind chill of minus 47 degrees. That’s what the National Weather Service said is possible later this week when frigid cold air descends from Russia and Canada to Nebraska. “You could start getting hypothermia and frostbite within 10 minutes,” said Darrin Lewis, emergency manager for Buffalo...
doniphanherald.com
New truck stop planned for Crete
Pump & Pantry has announced plans for a new travel center in Crete. Grand Island-based Bosselman Enterprises said it plans to start construction on the 6,500-square-foot store next spring at the intersection of Nebraska 103 and Nebraska 33 in the northeast part of the city. Crete is located a half-hour...
Holdrege man sentenced to prison on meth charges
Acting United States Attorney Steven A. Russell announced that Josiah Negley, 35, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Negley to 120 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 20
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (16) updates to this series since Updated 29 min ago.
GIPS Board Member-Elect Katie Mauldin delivers ‘proof,’ calls for end of investigation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After receiving the most votes in the November election for Ward C of the Grand Island Public School Board, Katie Mauldin now says she has provided what she feels to be ample proof that she does in fact live in Ward C. Grand Island Public...
Kearney's Christmas Bus spreads holiday cheer
KEARNEY – For Jeff Smith, Christmas is more than a date on the calendar. To the 11½-year R.Y.D.E. bus driver veteran, Christmas is an opportunity to share his love for the holiday by decorating his big white bus. “Out to the world he goes, spreading holiday cheer to...
