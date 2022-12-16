Read full article on original website
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Driver leads deputy on chase early Wednesday
TULSA, Okla. — A driver led a Wagoner County deputy through Tulsa after failing to stop early Wednesday, authorities said. The attempted traffic stop started on Kenosha in Broken Arrow and then continued until the driver ended up at Bristol Park Apartments near 41st and Garnett. Two people inside...
KOKI FOX 23
Woman charged with negligent homicide after deadly Broken Arrow crash
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County prosecutors have charged a woman with negligent homicide for a deadly crash in Broken Arrow last month. Deborah Evans was arrested Monday, Dec. 19, according to court records. Broken Arrow Police said on Nov. 10, 2022, 57-year-old Patrick Ray was driving his Corvette west...
KOKI FOX 23
40-year-old Sapulpa man dead after Tulsa County crash
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 40-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a crash that occurred Monday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. 97th West Ave. and W. 62nd St. S., about five miles northeast of Sapulpa.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD cancels Silver Alert for 69-year-old man
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police has cancelled the Silver Alert for Sylvester Eugene Gay. Oklahoma Highway Patrol posted on Twitter that he has been found. Tulsa Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Tulsa man who disappeared over the weekend. Sylvester Eugene Gay, 69, was last seen leaving...
TPD searches for suspect following overnight robbery at QuikTrip
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a suspect after a west Tulsa QuikTrip was robbed overnight. It happened near 41st and 33rd West Avenue. A store employee says the man showed him a gun, then took money from the register. The man then ran off. This is...
KOKI FOX 23
24-year-old Texas woman in critical condition following McIntosh County crash
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A 24-year-old Texas woman is in critical condition following McIntosh County crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday on US-69, about 1 mile north of Onapa Road and 3.5 miles south of Checotah. According...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police ask for public’s help identifying armed robbery suspect
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is trying to identify a male who they said robbed a south Tulsa smoke shop at gun point. In a social media post, TPD said an armed robbery occurred just after midnight on Oct. 10 at a smoke shop near E. 71st St and S. Memorial Dr.
KOKI FOX 23
Sapulpa Fire Department responding to large house fire
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department is responding to a large house fire near Linda Lane. FOX23 has a crew on scene. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News app for the latest updates. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Silver Alert Issued For 69-Year-Old Man From Tulsa
Tulsa Police issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Sylvester Gay. He was last seen leaving 828 S. Wheeling Ave at 7 a.m. on December 17. Police said he was driving white, 2000, Ford Fusion with a 10/2/22 date on a paper tag. Police described Sylvester as a 5'8, Black man,...
KOKI FOX 23
Heat lamp causes large house fire in Sapulpa
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department (SFD) responded to a large house fire near Linda Lane. According to SFD, they responded to a house fire call at 2:53 p.m. SFD said the fire started on the porch when a heat lamp residents used to keep their dog warm was knocked over. Residents were home when the fire began but everyone made it out safely.
KOKI FOX 23
TCSO is warning Tulsa residents against phone scams
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is warning residents about possible phone scammers claiming to work for TCSO. TCSO discovered a recent phone scam where the caller tells the receiver they have a warrant out for their arrest for failing to appear before a grand jury summons. The caller then tells the receiver they must pay hundreds of dollars in fines to avoid arrest by TCSO. The caller has impersonated Sgt. Kirk Thompson, Capt. Knox and Lt. Martin of TCSO.
Police chase reaches 100 mph, spans two counties in Green Country
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — One man is in custody after a high-speed chase stretched from Wagoner County to east Tulsa. Deputies say the man reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. He eventually crashed out near I-44 and Memorial. Deputies say he tried to run off, but he was captured.
KOCO
72-year-old man arrested after shooting, beating man in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A 72-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot a man and then beat him with a piece of wood in Tulsa. Tulsa police responded to the dispute late Friday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim in the driveway with gunshot wounds.
Oklahoma Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of Stealing $4,000 Worth Of Wallets
An Oklahoma woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a pair of wallets worth $4,000. Elizabeth Wells took wallets and tried to sell them on the Facebook Marketplace, according to the incident report. She found a buyer, but that person was a friend of the woman she stole the wallets...
KTUL
Tulsa police locate stolen dog, arrest accused dognapper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man was arrested after stealing a dog from its owner while the owner was walking the dog, Tulsa police say. Last Saturday, TPD responded to a robbery near 121st and Yale. The victim told officers he was walking his dogs in the neighborhood...
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
KOKI FOX 23
32-year-old man dead after Cherokee County crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 32-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a car crash in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Aaron Roberts, age 32 of Sapulpa, was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan on Blue Top Road, about 1.6 miles east of the intersection of Headquarters Road and about 20.8 miles south of Tahlequah, around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
1600kush.com
Stillwater woman accused of trying to break into house by cutting telephone line & power
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater woman accused of attempting to break into a neighbor’s occupied house by cutting a telephone line and power has been ordered jailed on $25,000 bail pending a Jan. 9 court appearance at which she can seek a preliminary hearing. If convicted of attempted...
Crews respond to second house fire in Tulsa, hours after home burns near Admiral and Lewis
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE — Tulsa Fire Department told FOX23 they are investigating the fire as arson. If you have any information, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918)-596-COPS. Another fire destroys a second Tulsa house Monday. The first fire broke out near Admiral and Lewis earlier Monday morning.
okcfox.com
Homeless man found dead likely due to cold, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A homeless man was found dead near an underpass Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said they believe the cold weather contributed to his death. Temperatures got down to around 27 degrees Saturday morning with 10 mph winds. Officers said the man was in...
Comments / 0