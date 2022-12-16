ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creek County, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Driver leads deputy on chase early Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — A driver led a Wagoner County deputy through Tulsa after failing to stop early Wednesday, authorities said. The attempted traffic stop started on Kenosha in Broken Arrow and then continued until the driver ended up at Bristol Park Apartments near 41st and Garnett. Two people inside...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Woman charged with negligent homicide after deadly Broken Arrow crash

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County prosecutors have charged a woman with negligent homicide for a deadly crash in Broken Arrow last month. Deborah Evans was arrested Monday, Dec. 19, according to court records. Broken Arrow Police said on Nov. 10, 2022, 57-year-old Patrick Ray was driving his Corvette west...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

40-year-old Sapulpa man dead after Tulsa County crash

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 40-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a crash that occurred Monday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. 97th West Ave. and W. 62nd St. S., about five miles northeast of Sapulpa.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD cancels Silver Alert for 69-year-old man

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police has cancelled the Silver Alert for Sylvester Eugene Gay. Oklahoma Highway Patrol posted on Twitter that he has been found. Tulsa Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Tulsa man who disappeared over the weekend. Sylvester Eugene Gay, 69, was last seen leaving...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police ask for public’s help identifying armed robbery suspect

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is trying to identify a male who they said robbed a south Tulsa smoke shop at gun point. In a social media post, TPD said an armed robbery occurred just after midnight on Oct. 10 at a smoke shop near E. 71st St and S. Memorial Dr.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sapulpa Fire Department responding to large house fire

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department is responding to a large house fire near Linda Lane. FOX23 has a crew on scene. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News app for the latest updates. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
SAPULPA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Heat lamp causes large house fire in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department (SFD) responded to a large house fire near Linda Lane. According to SFD, they responded to a house fire call at 2:53 p.m. SFD said the fire started on the porch when a heat lamp residents used to keep their dog warm was knocked over. Residents were home when the fire began but everyone made it out safely.
SAPULPA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TCSO is warning Tulsa residents against phone scams

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is warning residents about possible phone scammers claiming to work for TCSO. TCSO discovered a recent phone scam where the caller tells the receiver they have a warrant out for their arrest for failing to appear before a grand jury summons. The caller then tells the receiver they must pay hundreds of dollars in fines to avoid arrest by TCSO. The caller has impersonated Sgt. Kirk Thompson, Capt. Knox and Lt. Martin of TCSO.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

72-year-old man arrested after shooting, beating man in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A 72-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot a man and then beat him with a piece of wood in Tulsa. Tulsa police responded to the dispute late Friday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim in the driveway with gunshot wounds.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police locate stolen dog, arrest accused dognapper

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man was arrested after stealing a dog from its owner while the owner was walking the dog, Tulsa police say. Last Saturday, TPD responded to a robbery near 121st and Yale. The victim told officers he was walking his dogs in the neighborhood...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

32-year-old man dead after Cherokee County crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 32-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a car crash in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Aaron Roberts, age 32 of Sapulpa, was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan on Blue Top Road, about 1.6 miles east of the intersection of Headquarters Road and about 20.8 miles south of Tahlequah, around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Homeless man found dead likely due to cold, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A homeless man was found dead near an underpass Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said they believe the cold weather contributed to his death. Temperatures got down to around 27 degrees Saturday morning with 10 mph winds. Officers said the man was in...
TULSA, OK

