Carscoops
Cadillac Escalade And Chevrolet Camaro To Become The Next GM Sub-Brands
General Motors wants to capitalize on the popularity of some of its best-known nameplates by transforming them into “Brand Umbrellas”. Following the rumored Chevrolet Corvette spin-offs, the next models that will grow into sub-brands will reportedly be the Chevrolet Camaro and the Cadillac Escalade. Give More Escalades To...
You Can Buy A Brand New 1963 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport, But It Isn't Cheap
The 1963 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport is possibly the rarest and most desirable iteration of America's homegrown sports car. However, finding one for sale is virtually impossible, as, according to HotCars, only five 1963 Corvette Grand Sports were ever produced. Motor Trend claims a genuine Corvette Grand Sport would easily fetch upward of $8 million in an auction, but private owners have no interest in parting with their unicorn Vettes, and it's not hard to fathom why.
Carscoops
2024 Corvette E-Ray Hybrid Accidentally Leaks On Chevy Configurator
Automakers hate it when pictures and info about new cars leak online because it messes up their carefully choreographed launch timelines. But in the case of the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, Chevrolet only has itself to blame. The first every hybrid Corvette, which is also the model’s first all-wheel drive variant,...
Carscoops
Pandem Widebody Kit Turns The Old C5 Corvette Into A Sexy Little Beast
This year’s SEMA Show attracted all kinds of cars and wild builds. One that slipped under our radar was a widebody C5-generation Chevrolet Corvette owned by Robb Ferguson. Ferguson, who goes by the name goodshow_aa on Instagram, is no stranger to modifying vehicles and usually does so in his garage. For SEMA, he decided to take a C5 Corvette and make it stand out thanks to a widebody kit sourced from TRA Kyoto, sold under the Pandem name in the U.S. but also known as Rocket Bunny kits in other markets.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Top Speed
The First Electric Ford Mustang Coupe Is On The Way
It's been just under three years since U.S. auto giant Ford dared to break the taboo. The Mustang Mach-E was the brand's first four-door and all-electric SUV to hit the market. And as if this were not revolution enough, it was also to bear the name of the pony car par excellence. Initially viewed with skepticism by fans and the trade press alike, the Mustang Mach-E became one of the bestsellers in Ford's lineup, confirming the company's strategy for the future. Now there is first information about the second generation of the Mach-E, which could be supplemented 2026 for the first time by a coupe variant.
Snoop Dogg Gets His Cadillac ‘Snoop DeVille’ Restored For Enjoying the California Sun
... Read more The post Snoop Dogg Gets His Cadillac ‘Snoop DeVille’ Restored For Enjoying the California Sun appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Autoblog
2023 Genesis Electrified G80 earns top IIHS safety rating
The Genesis GV60 gets most of the attention as far as electric cars from the Korean luxury brand, but it's not the only one on sale. The 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 is out there, too, and like its flashy cousin, it has earned the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award. It...
MotorAuthority
2023 Ford GT Mk IV, 2024 Corvette E-Ray: Today's Car News
Ford revealed the new Mk IV version of its GT supercar, which the automaker promises will be the last. It's a track-only model similar to the previous GT Mk II, but this time it has unique designs for the body and engine. We're also told to expect more than 800 hp.
Carscoops
Drag Racing 2023 Corvette Z06 Dusts A Porsche 911 GT3 By More Than Five Car Lengths
The new Corvette Z06 seems to be an incredible performance bargain by all accounts despite its six-figure price tag. Now, Jason Cammisa is going to see just how well it fares against the car that’s been the standard bearer for decades, the Porsche 911 GT3. Spoiler alert: the Vette wins… by a lot.
MotorAuthority
Fiat 500e Abarth, new Cadillac CT6: Today's Car News
Italian performance brand Abarth has revealed its first electric vehicle in the form of a tuned version of the redesigned Fiat 500e. While the jury is still out on whether the Abarth version will make it to the U.S., the regular 500e is confirmed to arrive here in early 2024.
Autoblog
Hennessey introduces 2023 F-150 VelociRaptoR 1000
It feels like just yesterday that we were grabbing the keys to a fresh 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R for our test drive at Silver Lake, but the aftermarket moves at the speed of demand, and Hennessey Performance thinks there's demand for a 1,000-horsepower upgrade package for the Blue Oval's new screamer. Meet the VelociRaptoR 1000. Yep, it's as silly as you think it is.
The Lucra LC470 Is The Most Incredible American Sports Car Everyone Forgot About
No one would fault you for never hearing of the Lucra LC470. Only the most die-hard gearheads (or faithful fans of the "Fast and Furious" franchise) are likely to know anything about this one-off, hand-built beast from Lucra Cars in San Marcos, California. Only 63 are estimated to exist, according to Mecum Auctions, with three of those made specifically for "Fast & Furious 6" (via autoevolution).
Autoblog
Mercedes-Benz EQS gets Manufaktur personalization options
Mercedes-Benz is making it easier for customers to configure a one-of-a-kind EQS sedan. The electric alternative to the S-Class receives several personalization options such as new paint colors and a more luxurious interior via the Manufaktur program launched in 2021. Both the regular EQS and the AMG-badged model are eligible...
Autoblog
NHTSA to investigate Hertz for allegedly renting recalled cars
NHTSA has opened an investigation into rental giant Hertz for allegedly renting vehicles with open recalls to customers in violation of a federal law which makes it illegal for rental chains with fleets of 35 vehicles or more to rent out a car with an open recall. The agency's Office...
dcnewsnow.com
Manual returns to Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat for final shift
The Dodge Challenger is on its way out after the 2023 model year, along with the related Charger, and just in time for the final year, the Challenger SRT Hellcat will be available once again with a manual transmission. The manual was dropped from the Challenger SRT Hellcat for the...
Autoblog
Bugatti shows off the 10th and final Centodieci
Limited to 10 examples globally, the heritage-laced Centodieci has left the Bugatti range and entered the pantheon of automotive history. The company built the final car in its Molsheim, France, factory and delivered it to its anonymous new owner. Sold-out before its debut in August 2019, the Centodieci is a...
Revisiting the 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche, MotorTrend’s Truck of the Year
The 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche was ahead of its time thanks to its versatile "Convert-a-Cab" system that extended the bed and removed a row of seats. The post Revisiting the 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche, MotorTrend’s Truck of the Year appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Converts Airplane Engine Into ‘Brunch Table’: ‘This Is A Ricky Rozay Custom’
Rick Ross has upgraded his brunch area in a major way with the addition of a custom table made from an airplane engine. On Thursday (December 15), the Biggest Bawse took to Instagram to share a video of the new piece, noting how it was his idea. And never missing a moment to promote, he was also sure to plug all of the spirits brands he and his colleagues are involved with.
Autoblog
Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato briefly teased, could be a coupe
Earlier this month, Alfa Romeo and Zagato teased the upcoming Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato with a single image of an unbroken LED taillight outlining what looked like a Kamm-back rear end. Zagato recently published a few more teasers to its Instagram page, but someone might have pressed the Send button too soon — the video and images are gone from the source. No matter, because this is the internet. The new shots hint at something that could justify Alfa Romeo boss Jean-Philippe Imparato's assessment that the vehicle will be "very exciting, very selective, and very expensive." The image with the carbon-backed driver's seat contains a new rear window shutline and a crossbar. The redrawn glasshouse leads us to believe this will be a coupe, making the most of that Short Wheelbase designation. Some have called the crossbar a roll cage, but it looks to us like the kind of brace used in some cars that omit their rear seats, like the original Bentley Continental GT Supersports.
