Read full article on original website
Related
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Bucks 128, Pelicans 119
Bucks (22-8), Pelicans (18-12) New Orleans entered Monday’s game intent on clamping down on the defensive end, but that goal was made more difficult than usual by the opposition and its star forward. As was the case when Eastern Conference power Boston visited the Crescent City last month, the East’s other juggernaut, Milwaukee, played precision basketball on the Smoothie King Center hardwood. The Bucks ended the Pelicans’ seven-game home winning streak, which was their longest since the 2009-10 regular season and tied for third-best in franchise history. Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was a handful for New Orleans’ defense, finishing with 42 points and helping Milwaukee stave off the Pelicans down the stretch.
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. doubtful for Monday game against Milwaukee
NEW ORLEANS (18-11) Saturday loss at Phoenix. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas. Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez.
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans back home seeking defensive resurgence
One message from second-year head coach Willie Green related to New Orleans’ recent three-game road trip seems to have resonated across his roster, because both Devonte’ Graham and Trey Murphy repeated it following Monday’s shootaround in Metairie. “Coach told us we basically left our defense here,” Graham...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 12/20/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on December 20, 2022. New Orleans entered Monday’s game intent on clamping down on the defensive end, but that goal was made more difficult than usual by the opposition and its star forward.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks Postgame Quotes | 12/19/22
On Jonas Valančiūnas giving the Pelicans a good start to the game:. “I thought JV (Jonas Valančiūnas) was great. He followed the game plan. He knew that they were going to be helping off on him and he was going to have his open looks. He took shots and knocked them down. Unfortunately, it wasn't in the winning effort for us, but a really good game for JV.”
NBA
SGA Game-Winner Set up by Unpredictability and Teamwork
For the Thunder, even the predictable can be unpredictable. The NBA’s leader in clutch points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, was on the floor and positioned right smack dab in the middle of the lane with 3.2 seconds to go in a tie game. Just before the ball was inbounded, Gilgeous-Alexander started running towards the perimeter, not to make a catch, but to set a screen. The Portland Trail Blazers instinctively switched, but likely expected someone to screen for Shai, not the inverse. The result was a smaller defender on Gilgeous-Alexander as he cut to the left wing.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Celtics
Aaron Nesmith will make his return to Boston on Wednesday night as the Pacers (15-16) and the Celtics (22-9) meet for the first time this season. The Celtics drafted Nesmith out of Vanderbilt with the 14th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The 6-5 wing spent two seasons in Boston and was part of the Celtics team that reached the 2022 NBA Finals, but struggling to find consistent playing time on a roster that included a pair of All-Star wings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Mon., Dec. 19
The NBA starts off the week with nine games on the schedule Monday. The marquee matchup of the night could take place in New Orleans when the Pelicans host the Bucks. However, both teams will be shorthanded with Khris Middleton (knee) and Brandon Ingram (toe) out. Another matchup with plenty of star power will feature the Suns hosting the Lakers. The Lakers will be playing the second night of a back-to-back set and won’t have Anthony Davis (foot) available, putting them in a difficult position to get another win. Let’s get to the task at hand and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks: Game Preview
ATLANTA – Talk about flipping the script. After being caught in a nine-game losing streak less than two weeks ago, the Orlando Magic have collected a season-high six straight victories and are now one of the hottest teams in the NBA. The Magic will look to continue their torrid...
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers at Suns 12-19-22
The Lakers (13-16) face the Suns (18-12) on Monday evening in Phoenix for the second time this season. The game tips at 6 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. SHORTHANDED VS. THE SUNS. As we continue to await...
NBA
Celtics' Al Horford fined for excessive contact with Magic's Moritz Wagner
NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2022 – Boston Celtics forward-center Al Horford has been fined $25,000 for making unnecessary and excessive contact to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The contact, for which...
NBA
Durant, Nets sizzle in 3rd quarter barrage to squeeze past Pistons
Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 124-121 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena. DURANT’S DELUGE – The Pistons stewed for 45 hours after letting an eight-point halftime lead evaporate in three horrific minutes to start Friday’s second half of what became a loss to Sacramento. Against the NBA’s hottest team, they played an even more impressive first half on Sunday and led by 17. But the third quarter got them again – and this time it was more about Kevin Durant’s individual brilliance than a Pistons malaise. Durant scored 13 first-half points but hit the Pistons with a 26-point deluge in the third quarter. The Pistons went from a 19-point lead to a seven-point deficit, but they cut it to a point on a Bojan Bogdanovic triple off a Killian Hayes steal and assist with 39 seconds to play before Kyrie Irving hit two of three free throws 11 seconds later. An Alec Burks layup with 11 seconds to play was offset by two Durant free throws. Bogdanovic’s attempt at a tying triple at the buzzer was well short. Durant hit 8 of 10 shots and 7 of 7 free throws in the third quarter and in the final 50 seconds, he went 3 of 3 from the 3-point line. Brooklyn went 0 of 4 from three in the first quarter, then hit 12 of its next 17 triples. They finished 15 of 29 while the Pistons hit just 8 of 30. The Nets shot 71.4 percent in the third quarter and were a perfect 6 of 6 from the 3-point line – two from Kyrie Irving and one from Edmund Sumner in addition to Durant’s last-minute barrage. The Nets have won 10 of their last 11 games and they’ve done it with an offense that came in No. 4 in the NBA over the past month, sure to go up after Sunday’s breathtaking second half.
NBA
Chuma Okeke Undergoes Arthroscopic Surgical Procedure on Left Knee
ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (CHOO-muh oh-KAY-kay) has undergone an arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee. A chondroplasty was performed and he will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Okeke (6’8”, 230, 8/18/98) has played in 18 games (seven starts) this season with Orlando, averaging 5.4 ppg., 4.2...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 12.19.2022
FINAL FROM MINNESOTA: Minnesota 150 Bulls 126. (Bulls: 11-18, 4-11 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 29 pts. Minnesota: Edwards: 37 points. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 9. Minnesota: McDaniels: 8. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan and LaVine: 6 each. Minnesota: Edwards: 11. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Zach LaVine reached...
NBA
Hosting Raptors, 76ers Go for Five Straight | Gameday Report 29/82
Winners of four consecutive home games, the 76ers (16-12) host the Toronto Raptors (13-17) for their next game on Monday night. The Sixers have won seven of their last 10 games, and are 10-1 in their last 11 home contests. Since the 2018-19 season, the Sixers have the second-best winning percentage at home at .745 (126-43), per Stathead. The Raptors, meanwhile, have dropped five straight games and hold a 3-12 road record this season.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Dec. 19
It’s been a wild weekend of sports. We had NFL and NBA on Saturday and Sunday, which makes things chaotic from a DFS perspective. It led to one of my best days of the season on Sunday, though, riding a Washington-Los Angeles stack to one of my better lineups of the year. Capitalizing on the right games is crucial in this racket, and we have a few sensational spots here. With that in mind, let’s look at some of those!
NBA
Horry Scale: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spins and sinks game-winner over Blazers
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Monday Mailbag with Tony Pesta
Justin is joined by Tony Pesta of Fear the Sword to answer some listener questions about the Cavs. Providing their thoughts about the Cavs offense, Evan Mobley's growth, unlocking Isaac Okoro, the wing rotation and much more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their...
NBA
Weekend Roadblock vs. Magic Shouldn’t Detour C’s Offense
BOSTON – The Boston Celtics hit a surprising roadblock this weekend with their first two regulation losses at home this season – both at the hands of an 11-20 Orlando Magic team. Though, it’s not the type of roadblock that should detour the C’s from the historic pace they had been on through the first quarter of the season.
Comments / 0