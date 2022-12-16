Read full article on original website
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: How James Cameron Built His Ambitious Epic to Please an Eager Audience
[Editor’s note: The following story contains some spoilers for “Avatar: The Way of Water.”] James Cameron is a consistent over-achiever. He works overtime to create movies that make audiences happy. He tries to stimulate their pleasure center. And he wants to lure them back for repeat viewings. Released 13 years after the original, Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel, “The Way of Water,” cost so much ($350-400 million) that the filmmaker estimates it has to gross $2 billion to make a profit. (It’s among the most expensive films ever made.) But that’s why Cameron cares so much about crafting a four-quadrant movie that plays to the...
Mindy Kaling Wows in Winter White Mini Skirt, Says 2023 Is the Year of ‘Fashion Risks’
Mindy Kaling has prompted an early start to her New Year's resolutions, vowing to take "more new fashion risks" in the year ahead in a statement made on social media. The Never Have I Ever co-creator shared a few new photos of herself modeling a personal fashion first on Instagram, noting that previously, anxiety would have prevented her from wearing such an easily-stainable monochromatic off-white outfit.
IGN
The Witcher Omnibus Volume 2 Announced by Dark Horse Comics
The Witcher franchise has expanded into pretty much every medium at this point, and that includes comic books. Dark Horse's various Witcher series serve to further flesh out the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, and the publisher is making it easier to get caught up on those stories with the release of a second Witcher Omnibus.
IGN
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's New Poster Shows All the Spider-People
Sony is ramping up the marketing train for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, this time sharing a new poster featuring a ton of different Spideys. Though it's headlined by protagonist Miles Morales, it's easy to lose count of the remaining Spider-People as dozens stand in the background of the poster (below).
IGN
The 25 Best Arrowverse Episodes
The Arrowverse now spans hundreds of episodes across multiple series. Here are the 25 best episodes from Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl.
IGN
God of War TV Series: Who Should Play Kratos, Atreus, and More?
2022 has been a big year for God of War. Not only has God of War Ragnarok taken the world and the nine realms by storm with many outlets, including IGN, giving it a 10/10, but Amazon Studios has confirmed that it is developing a series that will begin where 2018's God of War did.
IGN
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Official Behind-The-Scenes Stunt Featurette
Get an extended behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming movie Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, as star Tom Cruise, as well as members of the crew, showcase an elaborate stunt featuring a motorcycle, intense preparation, a massive ramp, and an extremely tall cliff in Norway. Mission: Impossible - Dead...
IGN
Every James Cameron Movie Ranked From Worst to Best
When it comes to directing crowd-pleasing, money-making blockbusters, James Cameron has truly honed things down to a science. Cameron is one of the highest-grossing filmmakers in history, despite directing a relatively small number of films over the decades. You can’t really argue with his track record, though. Now that...
IGN
5 Young Superman Stories That Can (And Should) Inspire James Gunn's Movie
Big changes are brewing for DC's movie lineup. Henry Cavill is hanging up the cape and tights, despite recently returning to the Superman role in Black Adam. Instead, James Gunn has begun writing a Superman movie featuring a younger Clark Kent just starting out his career at the Daily Planet. We don’t know if Gunn and fellow DC Studios CEO Peter Safran are planning a full reboot of DC’s cinematic universe, but they’re clearly going back to the drawing board with the Man of Steel.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022 Creates History With Highest Viewership Ever; All We Know
Geoff Keighley hosted the 2022 edition of the wildly popular The Game Awards event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and needless to say, the most recent show definitely took the cake as its most popular one. A few days after the event, Keighley announced that fans flocked towards...
IGN
James Gunn Responds To Backlash from Fans Due to Henry Cavill's Exit; Talks About Recasting DC Characters & More
James Gunn has recently announced that Henry Cavill will not be returning as the Man of Steel as they have decided on a reboot for the character, featuring a younger Superman. The fans haven't taken this news too kindly and have been bombarding Gunn across his social media platforms. Gunn has finally had enough of it and has decided to respond to fans through a thread on Twitter.
IGN
Creed 3 - Official IMAX Behind-the-Scenes First Look Featurette
Join director and star Michael B. Jordan for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the upcoming movie Creed III, including a discussion on his character Adonis Creed, the experience of filming this sports movie on IMAX cameras, and more. After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan)...
IGN
Donald Glover Could Join the Spider-Verse... As Hypno-Hustler
While he already made an appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming as Aaron Davis, the Atlanta, Solo, and Community star Donald Glover looks to be set to star and produce a movie about the Spider-Man villain Hypno-Hustler. As reported by THR, Glover has been circling the Spider-Verse for some time as there...
IGN
Kids vs Aliens - Official Trailer
All Gary wants is to make awesome home movies with his best buds. All his older sister Samantha wants is to hang with the cool kids. When their parents head out of town one Halloween weekend, an all-time rager of a teen house party turns to terror when aliens attack, forcing the siblings to band together to survive the night.
