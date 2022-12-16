White Lotus actor Meghann Fahy is fueling rumors that she's dating her co-star Leo Woodall. Fahy and Woodall didn't play romantic interests on-screen, but since the finale of the second season aired, fans have suspected there might be something going on between the pair. On Monday, Fahy shared a gallery on Instagram of behind-the-scenes photos from her time filming the show that did nothing to put those rumors to rest. One of the images is a selfie of her leaning her head on Woodall's shoulder, another of him lying on the ground next to a fountain taking a picture of her, and a third of him walking through the streets of Italy in character as Jack with a cigarette in his mouth and a drink in his hand. Woodall also commented on the post, leaving just a bomb and a shell emoji.

2 HOURS AGO