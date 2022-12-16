Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Kindred star Micah Stock on Kevin's dynamic with Dana and his season 1 finale predicament
WARNING: This post contains spoilers from Kindred season 1. Kevin Franklin (Micah Stock) found himself living his nightmare in the Kindred season 1 finale. As the series begins, Kevin is immediately drawn to LA transplant and aspiring soap writer Dana James (Mallori Johnson). Their budding romance gets complicated when Dana uncontrollably starts getting pulled into the past, and Kevin steps up to be her partner on the wild journey. Kevin's biggest worry as they venture into the past and are separated from one another is that he'll get left there alone — which is exactly how the first season ends.
Collider
'Maybe I Do' Trailer: Richard Gere, Diane Keaton & Emma Roberts Lead Star-Studded Rom-Com
A new romantic comedy is on the way as Vertical Entertainment has dropped the official trailer for Maybe I Do, showcasing a star-studded cast amid several family secrets. The film stars Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, who previously collaborated on the romantic comedy Holidate, as they share the screen once again as a young couple looking to reconnect their relationship.
Prince William Is Reportedly Too ‘Nervous’ to Talk to Prince Harry: ‘They’re Done'
Now that the six-part series Harry & Meghan is widely available on Netflix, the reviews are in from the one place that matters most: Buckingham Palace. While there have not been—nor will there likely be—any official reactions from King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, or the Prince and Princess of Wales, that won’t stop people within the Palace’s organization from speaking to members of the press, either on or off the record.
Julie Andrews ‘Very Much Doubts’ She’ll Reprise Her Role in Princess Diaries 3
Bad news from Genovia. Julie Andrews says she’s unlikely to return for the third installment of the Princess Diaries franchise. Andrews starred in The Princess Diaries as Clarisse Renaldi, Queen of Genovia, in 2001 alongside Anne Hathaway, who played her granddaughter, Mia Thermopolis. The pair reprised their roles in the 2004 sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. Nearly 20 years later, it was reported in November that Princess Diaries 3 is officially in the works at Disney+. but it doesn’t look like Andrews will be signing on. Though she voices Lady Whistledown on Bridgerton, the 87-year-old has not physically appeared on screen since 2017.
White Lotus Star Meghann Fahy Fuels Rumors She's Dating Co-Star Leo Woodall with a Selfie
White Lotus actor Meghann Fahy is fueling rumors that she's dating her co-star Leo Woodall. Fahy and Woodall didn't play romantic interests on-screen, but since the finale of the second season aired, fans have suspected there might be something going on between the pair. On Monday, Fahy shared a gallery on Instagram of behind-the-scenes photos from her time filming the show that did nothing to put those rumors to rest. One of the images is a selfie of her leaning her head on Woodall's shoulder, another of him lying on the ground next to a fountain taking a picture of her, and a third of him walking through the streets of Italy in character as Jack with a cigarette in his mouth and a drink in his hand. Woodall also commented on the post, leaving just a bomb and a shell emoji.
The Way It Is
Keyshia Cole has likely caught a boyfriend cheating a million times, but one particular indiscretion set her life in motion. It was 2002, and she was 21 years old, broke, running on pure instinct and faith. Fed up and feeling defeated, she packed her belongings and fled from her hometown of Oakland to Los Angeles on a whim. Within a few months, she’d gotten a demo track to A&M Records’ then-president Ron Fair and scored a label deal, unknowingly building a hero’s arc around her ex’s deceit.
Katie Couric Says She Was Scammed by Someone Pretending to Have a Rat in Their Toilet
Katie Couric shared a hilariously wholesome text exchange she recently had with a stranger who didn't believe it was her…or so she thought. On December 14, the famed journalist was surprised by a text from a Brooklyn woman named Susan who reached out to the celeb by mistake. “A rat was in my toilet,” the very New York text read. “I am beside myself! I'm contacting the super.” This kicked off a lengthy text exchange between Couric and the stranger who didn't believe who she was speaking to.
Scarlett Johansson Says She Was ‘Groomed’ to Play Provocative Roles
Scarlett Johansson said in a recent interview that the reason she played so many “provocative” roles when she was young is because she was “groomed” to do so. “I kind of became, like, an ingénue,” Johansson told iHeartradio’s Table for Two podcast host Bruce Bozzi in an episode released on Tuesday, December 13. “Young girls like that are really objectified and that’s just a fact, so I think whatever box they’re put into, it sort of sets you on this trajectory for how your life will go. Now, obviously, women really are able to choose their own path,” she said.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: How James Cameron Built His Ambitious Epic to Please an Eager Audience
[Editor’s note: The following story contains some spoilers for “Avatar: The Way of Water.”] James Cameron is a consistent over-achiever. He works overtime to create movies that make audiences happy. He tries to stimulate their pleasure center. And he wants to lure them back for repeat viewings. Released 13 years after the original, Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel, “The Way of Water,” cost so much ($350-400 million) that the filmmaker estimates it has to gross $2 billion to make a profit. (It’s among the most expensive films ever made.) But that’s why Cameron cares so much about crafting a four-quadrant movie that plays to the...
Emily in Paris Season 4: Everything We Know So Far
On the eve of the premiere of Emily in Paris season three, we're already looking forward to the fourth season of Netflix's hit fantasy series. (One can never have too many episodes in the queue.) While we still have several questions lingering following the finale of season two, and will...
Eddie Hamilton (‘Top Gun: Maverick’ editor) on the blockbuster’s cultural impact: ‘I think it’s the film that we needed’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“I think it’s the film that we needed,” declares editor Eddie Hamilton A.C.E. about the cultural impact that “Top Gun: Maverick” appears to have made worldwide. For our recent webchat he adds, “I’m thrilled for people who get to go back to the cinema and have a night out at the movies again after two years of craziness, you know, and remind people of the joy of that, and going on an adventure with characters that you love, and just getting lost in the world of a film. There’s nothing better than that when you sit down in the theater...
Heidi Klum Wore an Otherworldly Transparent Gown to the Avatar Premiere
The Na'vi of Pandora wear mostly loincloths and beads, but for the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water, the dress code required a little more glam. Heidi Klum took the opportunity to wear a gauzy, sculptural gown that looks like it's made of silk and mist, and it's somewhere between Hunger Games and Frozen. In a good way!
WATCH: Robin Williams Helps Stoned Jack Nicholson Accept Award In 2003
In the early 2000s, Hollywood had fewer checks, and few things were considered to be inappropriate. Actors leveraged this to exhibit a lot of infamous behavior. This decadence influenced the awkward event that occurred at the 8th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in 2003. Jack Nicholson and Daniel Day-Lewis jointly...
Megan Fox Channels Marie Antoinette in a Cinched Pastel Corset
Actor, Boohoo designer, and provocateur Megan Fox is defiantly dressing for a Hot Girl Spring even as Christmas rapidly approaches. Do you, Meg!. Fox and her fiancé, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, stepped out in Los Angeles on December 19 in what can only be described as a lot of look. The brunette bombshell wore her long extensions in a sleek ponytail and drew her eyebrows thicker than I've ever seen on Ms. Fox. Her pastel floral corset says “Marie Antoinette,” while her baby pink shrug, peep-toe heels, and fuzzy purse say “is it too late for me to make an appearance in the Barbie movie?”
Ryan Reynolds Hung Out With King Charles, NBD
What do we think is King Charles III’s favorite Ryan Reynolds movie? Is he a Deadpool guy or a Free Guy guy? No, Charles is old school. Classy. Traditional. It’s definitely The Proposal. This is what we assume was talked about when Reynolds and the monarch hung out...
Dua Lipa Is Reportedly Dating Jack Harlow
Dua Lipa is reportedly dating Jack Harlow—her first relationship since her split from Anwar Hadid last year. Per Us Weekly, the hit-making pop star and rapper are “talking.”. “They like each other and are both excited to see where things go next,” a source told the outlet, adding...
Maybe I Do Wrangles Rom-Com Royalty Including Susan Sarandon and Richard Gere
The rom-com renaissance is upon us, and I'm loving every minute of it. The latest addition to the genre is Maybe I Do, which boasts an all-star cast of rom-com royalty, including Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Diane Keaton, William H. Macy, Emma Roberts, and Luke Bracey. The film's plot verges...
Martin Short’s Late Wife Nancy Dolman: Everything To Know About Their Marriage
Martin Short has been having a renaissance with his hit show ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and a stellar hosting gig on ‘Saturday Night Live’. The Canadian comic became a household name back in the 80s on ‘SNL’ and went on to a successful movie career, with such flicks as ‘Three Amigos’ and ‘Father of the Bride’
Lily Allen Defends Fellow Nepo-Babies in Lengthy Twitter Screed
If there's one thing we've learned from the interminable “nepo-baby” discourse, it is that nepo-babies do not like being described as “nepo-babies.” Lily Allen, notable daughter-of-famous-people, took to Twitter to vent her frustrations about the term. Presumably in response to New York Magazine's buzzy nepo-baby spread,...
Austin Butler's not the first to shake, rattle and roll as Elvis Presley on screen
Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' is gaining steam in the Oscar conversation. These other offerings didn't make it that far.
Glamour
New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Redefining fulfillment for women.https://www.glamour.com/
Comments / 0