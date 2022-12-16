ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beware of New York ‘Porch Pirates’ Across Hudson Valley

Just before the holidays, Hudson Valley residents believe the same "porch pirate" has stolen gifts outside local homes. Can you help identify the suspect?. Poughkeepsie, New York residents are hoping for help to find an alleged "porch pirate." Porch Pirate In Poughkeepsie, New York Caught on Video. A concerned Poughkeepsie,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Santa Surprises Hudson Valley Child With Special House Call

A Hudson Valley 9-year-old got the surprise of his life when Santa showed up at his doorstep. LEGOLAND New York in Goshen is celebrating the holidays with its first-ever Holiday Bricktacular. Visitors to the Orange County theme park can experience special holiday magic including seasonal shows, holiday characters, tasty treats, LEGO activities, a dazzling light display and more.
GOSHEN, NY
Finally! Beloved Ice Cream Shop Has a New Location

The wait is finally over. After months of searching and constant community support, one of the Hudson Valley's favorite ice cream shops is getting ready to reopen their doors in a new location. Happy Clown Ice Cream & Bake Shop has a New Location. "I am so excited to share...
ATHENS, NY
BMX Star ‘Wheels Into’ Ellenville, NY School to Visit Students

Many students enjoyed the visit and there was a special message behind it. Sometimes it's the way a message is delivered that makes it more memorable. I remember being a kid and teachers would try to teach us something over and over again, but it just wouldn't stick. A BMX star recently visited students in Ellenville and he taught them a lesson that they will never forget.
ELLENVILLE, NY
Kingston, NY HealthAlliance Hospital Opens New Emergency Room

Kingston residents: if you are of need of the Emergency Room, we recommend taking note of where you need to go. Kingston's HealthAlliance Hospital has just opened their brand new Emergency Room. The new emergency room at Health Alliance Hospital opened yesterday at 6am Wednesday, December 14th, 2022. The new...
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley’s Most Expensive Home to be Auctioned Off

After sitting unsold on the open market for over a year, the highest bidder can now own the Hudson Valley's most unique home. The no-reserve auction is being called a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to own Ledgerock Mansion. The Hyde Park/Rhinebeck estate went on the market in 2021 for $45 million but has yet to find a buyer. According to the listing agent, Jason Karadus of Corcoran Country Living, the property will now go to auction in January.
HYDE PARK, NY
You Can Now Live in a 1920s Shirt Factory in the Hudson Valley

Have you ever thought about where you currently live? Do you live in a new place or were there people who resided there before you?. Some of us may already have these questions answered but what if we lived somewhere that was once a business? Those who reside in a historic building within the Hudson Valley may not even know how symbolic their home is.
KINGSTON, NY
Two Major Accidents on I-84 Prompts Safety Concerns

It was a treacherous week for drivers on I-84. Two major accidents snarled traffic for hours and claimed the life of at least one driver. There is currently an accident investigation of a crash that left a truck driver dead. New York State Police (NYSP) reported that the 69-year-old driver "exited the roadway and crashed into a ditch on the southeast shoulder striking a guide wire, jackknifed and came to rest after hitting a tree." The driver's dog survived the impact.
GREENVILLE, NY
A Snowplow Hit My Mailbox… Now What?

It's finally starting to look like a winter wonderland in the Hudson Valley, but what if a snowplow ruins your holiday spirit? Who's responsible if your mailbox falls victim to a massive plow blade all depends on where you live. I saw my first winter casualty this morning while walking...
NEWBURGH, NY
You’ll Be Craving These 10 Kingston, NY Chinese Restaurants

If it wasn't for Chinese food, I doubt I would've gotten through school. I'm not just talking college, but like all my years of school. IT would be perfect to order after long nights of activities and then finally homework. I can still picture eating my chicken and broccoli while watching the early seasons of NCIS and Survivor on television. Now, Season 43 of Survivor is wrapping up next week for a two hour finale, and I am probably going to cuddle up on the couch with an order of Chinese food right in front of me.
KINGSTON, NY
