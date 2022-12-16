Muskogee Lighthorse police investigate shooting in Creek County

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/16/22: The Muskogee Lighthorse police are investigating a shooting that happened at a home on West 69th Street. We do not know how many people were involved.

The Creek County Sheriff’s Office have responded to a neighborhood near Southwest Blvd and 65th West Ave Friday morning.

Creek County sheriff’s deputies have not said what the incident is or if anyone was hurt.

Deputies do have a person detained but have not said why.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.