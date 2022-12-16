Read full article on original website
Related
Westword
This New Bourbon Has Been Aging for Fourteen Years
Tincup has just released the oldest whiskey it's ever made, a bourbon aptly named Fourteener. The whiskey is inspired by and pays tribute to Colorado’s 58 fourteeners, those mountain peaks exceeding 14,000 feet. As part of this release, Tincup is donating $14,000 to the Colorado Fourteener Initiative, a nonprofit that works to preserve the state’s 14,000-foot peaks through public education and active stewardship.
Westword
Compost Colorado Wants to Bring Organic Waste Full Circle at a New Globeville Facility
Compost Colorado sits just north of the I-70/I-25 interchange, where the South Platte River squeezes beneath the state’s two largest highways, in a historic neighborhood at the nexus of environmental and economic justice in Denver. Globeville got its name in the 1880s from one of the many smelting companies that hugged the banks of the Platte, burning ore from the mountains to produce valuable minerals — and polluting large swaths of the air and earth in a mostly immigrant community over a compounding century. Today, its zip code is still considered one of the most polluted areas in the country.
Westword
Put It on Your Playlist: Ska Covers of Country Classics, and More New Releases From Colorado Bands
You never know what you might find when you listen to a cross-section of Colorado music, because the state has so many flavors to sample — and this week's lineup is no exception. There's a two-tone ska band playing country classics, along with snotty hardcore, a twangy Christmas remix, post-rock guitar instrumentals, post-metal experimentation and intriguing indie rock. Keep reading to find new music from Colorado musicians that will keep you going back for more.
Westword
Ask a Stoner: Why Don't Ski Resorts Allow Marijuana?
Dear Stoner: Why don't any ski resorts allow marijuana smoking?. Dear Slopes: There are a lot of layers to the lack of cannabis hospitality in Colorado, and ski resorts haven't shown any more discrimination than the majority of hotels, lodging and other recreation services. They largely blame the lack of marijuana consumption accommodations on a mixture of federal prohibition, insurance policies and smoking laws, as well as local laws that ban establishments allowing social pot use. Those are legitimate arguments to fall back on, but it really all comes down to money.
Westword
Dazbog Might Look Soviet, but It’s 100 Percent Local
At any Dazbog location, the decor and branding may give the impression that it's a foreign-owned Russian coffee company. The stores and packaging follow the distinctive Soviet red-and-gold color palette, and the five-point star often appears on the walls of the shops, as well on its retail bags of coffee beans, which include blends named Troika Espresso and KG (which was recently renamed KO Blend).
Comments / 1