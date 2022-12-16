Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Willie McGinest Beats Up Man At Nightclub: Watch
Willie McGinest was arrested for the altercation. Former NFL star Willie McGinest is considered to be a legend within the New England Patriots organization. He got to play with the team for 11 years between 1994 and 2005. Additionally, he got to see the rise of Tom Brady, which led to three Super Bowl titles for McGinest.
Amar’e Stoudemire Charged With Punching His Daughter
Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire has been booked on a domestic-violence charge in Miami after allegedly punching his daughter.Miami-Dade jail records show Stoudemire, 40, was being held on a count of battery until he could post $1,500 bond.The Miami Herald obtained a police report that said Stoudemire’s daughter told cops that her father attacked her because she thought she was being disrespectful to her grandmother.“You’re talking back again,” the 6-foot-10 athlete told the girl “and punched her on the right side of her jaw,” according to the police. Then he allegedly slapped her face “and continued slapping her on the...
Bears QB Justin Fields wants better protection from late hits
In the aftermath of taking a hard blow to the head from the Eagles that didn’t draw a flag Sunday, Bears quarterback Justin Fields expressed his desire for officials to better protect him from late hits.
hotnewhiphop.com
Skip Bayless “Disgusted” By Cowboys Loss
The Cowboys had their fans screaming at the TV yesterday. Skip Bayless is one of the biggest Cowboys fans when it comes to analysts on TV. For years, he has tried to convince himself that any given year is the one in which they will go back to the Super Bowl. Overall, Skip has yet to be proven right, even when the team is having a good season.
Comments / 1