Candy Cane-Shaped Charcuterie Board Is Simple Yet So Impressive

The holidays always bring out creativity in people. Some excel at baking. At the same time, others dazzle guests with cocktails. Yet some will blow minds with the food they make.

TikTok content creator @regular_gourmetjoe shared footage of himself making a Candy Cane-Shaped Charcuterie Board courtesy of Samantha Bauchmann. We'll take two charcuterie boards to go.

The Candy Cane-Shaped Charcuterie Board is one of the best things we’ve seen all day. That’s probably because everything on the board is so yummy. We can’t get enough of the cuteness of this charcuterie board. It’s simple yet perfect for this time of year. If you want to make this charcuterie board, you won’t need many ingredients. But grab some baguette bread, garlic butter, tomato, fresh mozzarella, and olive oil during your next grocery store run. Follow the video for instructions, and you’re all set.

The Candy Cane-Shaped Charcuterie Board is our new favorite appetizer. But let’s find out how the TikTok community responded to it. User @Michael exclaimed, “I'm so making this!” @Laurie Spangelo wrote, “Love this! Doing it!” @Barbara_11714 admitted, “What a beautiful idea - thank you, I’ll try to make this.” @Paiasoul replied, “I did this; it was so fun and easy!” @Deb Sedletzky said, “It looks incredibly delicious, but I am distracted by the black glove.” @susiesos22 exclaimed, “I’m so making this! I have already bought all my items! Thank you so much. Merry Christmas.”

We’re truly loving the Candy Cane-Shaped Charcuterie Board. It’s got everything you need for a merry gathering. If you liked the video and want more content, visit @regular_gourmetjoe’s TikTok channel. You won’t believe all the incredible goodies are awaiting you.

