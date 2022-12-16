Read full article on original website
Collaboration Required to Deliver on Financial Inclusion in Africa
It’s been a tumultuous and volatile year for businesses around the world. And while the uncertainty is expected to continue into 2023, Karen Nadasen, CEO at PayU South Africa, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that African markets have been spared the serious macroeconomic impacts felt by others around the world.
Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Gains Traction in MENA
Supply chain financing is going green as businesses worldwide work toward their sustainability goals. The increasingly popular practice, known as “sustainable supply chain finance,” entails assessing and providing loans that take into account suppliers’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. For large corporations, it is an increasingly...
Financial Securities and Payments Firm Swift Announces Leadership Change
The board of financial securities and payments transactions facilitator Swift has a new chair. Swift Chair Yawar Shah has retired from the board after 16 years in that role. During the leadership transition, Deputy Chair Mark Buitenhek will cover the chair’s activities until the board elects a new chair in the coming months, Swift said in a Friday (Dec. 16) press release.
UK Authorities Outline Vision for the Future of Open Banking
U.K. authorities have outlined a vision for the future of open banking in the country. The Joint Regulatory Oversight Committee (JROC), which is led by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR), has published its vision for the next stage of open banking, according to a Friday (Dec. 16) announcement.
FinTech Skyscend Collaborates With Visa to Streamline Payments
Skyscend has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform provider for supply chain finance said in a Tuesday (Dec. 20) press release that this move will enable it to expand its offerings and provide its customers with faster, more secure and streamlined payments. “Our participation in...
‘Financial Freedom’ App Updraft Raises $131M
“Financial freedom” app Updraft has reportedly raised 108 million pounds sterling (about $131 million). The London-based financial app will use the new capital from this Series A funding round to grow its team, expand its customer base and invest in new features and products, Tech Funding News reported Monday (Dec. 19).
Phoenix Group, Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group Back Moneyhub
Phoenix Group, Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group have invested 55 million pounds in Moneyhub. Following the announcement of a 35 million pound ($42.5 million) investment provided by Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group in October, on Tuesday (Dec. 20), Moneyhub announced that Phoenix Group has topped up the funding round with an additional 15 million pounds, bringing the total to 50 million pounds ($60.7 million) plus a 5 million pound ($5.07 million) credit facility from Shawbrook Bank.
FTX Crypto Investment Spreadsheet Mirrors Internal Disarray of Failed Exchange
In contrast to the rest of the imploded FTX crypto group’s black box financials, venture capital (VC) investments of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and his sister trading house Alameda Research have been made public. An Excel document leaked earlier this month and first shared by the Financial Times (FT) shows...
Iraqi Financial App Bluepay Now Enables Trading US-Listed Stocks
Iraqi financial app provider Blue now enables users to trade U.S.-listed stocks. The Iraq-based FinTech said in a Friday (Dec. 16) press release that the launch of this latest technology for its Bluepay mobile app comes as the Central Bank in Iraq recently approved Blue to offer international money transfer service.
Visa Explores Enabling Automatic Recurring Payments Via Blockchain
Visa is exploring ways to allow automatic recurring payments through a blockchain like Ethereum. Blockchain adoption is increasing but setting up automatic recurring payments is a challenge because some digital wallets require engineering work to allow pull payments, according to a technical paper posted on the Visa website. That’s a...
Mastercard’s Aikat: Installments Program Helps SoFi Tailor BNPL to Member Needs
BNPL’s appeal for merchants lies in increasing basket size amid a pressured macro environment. Mastercard’s Chiro Aikat told Karen Webster that BNPL’s momentum has been underscored by SoFi’s rollout, announced earlier this month, of its BNPL product. SoFi is the first bank to launch within the Mastercard Installments program, enabling its members to access installment payment options for qualifying purchases at checkout, both in-store and online.
JPMorgan Expands APAC Digital Payments With Investment
J.P. Morgan is growing its digital payments ventures in Asia with its In-Solutions Global investment. The partnership announcement comes as the first major investment into In-Solutions Global since its launch in 2004, according to a Monday (Dec. 19) press release emailed to PYMNTS. Headquartered in India, In-Solutions Global is a...
Canadian Businesses Swap Checks for Commercial Cards
Checks remain a key B2B payment method in Canada, but commercial cards are changing that. A driving force behind this is the partnership of New York-based Boost Payment Solutions and Toronto-based payment processor Moneris, as the latter is bringing more of Boost’s commercial card and straight-through processing (STP) capabilities to Canadian businesses.
Sezzle Partnership Offers BNPL to College Students Buying Textbooks
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Sezzle wants to make it easier for college students. The company on Tuesday (Dec. 20) launched a partnership with the Independent College Bookstore Association (ICBA), a support group for college stores. “Today’s generation of college students is drowning in debt more than ever before...
Tech Startups Seek Alternative Funding as Venture Capital Dries Up
With venture capital becoming scarce, tech startups are seeking new ways to finance themselves. That’s according to a report Wednesday (Dec. 20) by the Financial Times (FT), which noted that companies have resorted to deals like bridge loans, structured equity, convertible notes and participating bonds to keep their valuations up.
Indian Payment Gateway Razorpay Pauses Onboarding of Online Merchants
Razorpay has reportedly paused its onboarding of online merchants for a couple of weeks. Moneycontrol reported Friday (Dec. 16) that the Indian payment gateway did so after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) advised the firm to pause onboarding until it obtains a final payment aggregator (PA) license. Razorpay said...
Industry-Specific Cloud Computing Solutions Deliver Cost Savings
Cloud platforms designed for specific industries are reportedly gaining ground in the marketplace. These solutions solve industry-specific problems while also delivering cost savings by enabling users to optimize their operations and pay for only the part of the cloud infrastructure that they need, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday (Dec. 20).
Binance Crypto Exchange Faces Growing Industry Headwinds
Efforts to restore public trust in the Binance crypto exchange are proving to be challenging. This, as ongoing industry headwinds continue to blow and new developments surrounding audit practices come into play. By all accounts, it has not been an easy week for the embattled exchange, which has seen billions...
Data Access Will Power CFOs’ New Role in 2023
Businesses expanding globally will face numerous Black Swan challenges in 2023 and what will power them through is data access, so says Connatix Chief Financial Officer Joe Pergola. Pergola believes CFOs must partner closely with CEOs to navigate the economic headwinds and sat down with PYMNTS to discuss his insights...
Unique Logistics to Go Public and Pursue Merger and Acquisition
Unique Logistics International will become a Nasdaq-listed company and pursue merger and acquisition. The global logistics and freight forwarding company said in a Monday (Dec. 19) press release that it has signed a definitive agreement and plan of merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Edify Acquisition Corp. “Upon completion,...
