Dallas, TX

TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Tests a Big Boarding Process Change

With the holiday season upon us, parents are already dreading the headaches that can come from flying with a big family. Some airlines, like Spirit (SAVE) - Get Free Report, will charge more money if you want to make certain the entire family sits together on their flight. Hawaiian, Alaska, American Airlines, and many others will let you pre-assign a seat when you are purchasing a ticket, so you can make certain that everyone sits together.
The Independent

Woman says she found ‘dental implant’ in her British Airways plane meal

A British Airways passenger says she found a ‘dental implant’ in her plane meal during a flight from London to Dubai on October 25. Ghada El-Hoss was on flight BA107 travelling home to the United Arab Emirates when she allegedly made the gruesome discovery.The angry passenger tweeted British Airways about the incident on December 4, with a photo attached of her meal for reference.Tagging the airline’s social media account, El-Hoss also directly addressed the British Airways Twitter handle. In the social media post, El-Hoss said: “@British_Airways Still waiting to hear from you regarding this dental implant we found in our food on flight BA107.”...
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now

Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
Thrillist

JetBlue & American Airlines Just Announced 11 New Routes for 2023

A long list of new flight destinations are about to be served to vacation-hungry Northeasterners. JetBlue and American Airlines just announced a wide variety of new nonstop destinations set to take off from New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in 2023.
BoardingArea

Southwest Airlines’ Special Events Only For Co-Brand Credit Card Holders

Banks and loyalty programs offer deals to attend special events for their members. Sometimes these are exclusive opportunities at one-off events, and others are for tickets to a major sporting event or concert. These promotions either cost a set price or may be run as an auction where members “pay” using points in their account.
BoardingArea

The Best Airports In The U.S., & The World, for Layovers

Depending on where you’re coming from and where you’re going, layovers are something of a necessary evil. That being said, all things are not equal when it comes to layovers, since some airports are simply much better than others. Some may have more options for restaurants, shopping or even just walking around and seeing the sights. And when you’re going to be stuck at an airport for more than just an hour or two, being at one of these “better” airports for layovers is always helpful.
TheStreet

Delta Has a Big New Perk for Some Passengers

Private airport lounges are one of those topics that seem innocuous, but are actually surprisingly divisive upon closer inspection. One of the most well-known airport lounges is the Delta Sky Club (DAL) - Get Free Report, which debuted in 2009, replacing the previous lounges the Delta Crown Room Club and Northwest Airlines WorldClubs.
BoardingArea

Earn 160K to 230K AMEX Membership Rewards With These Dueling Business Offers

American Express is targeting accounts with some massive offers for business customers. We’ve received emails with competing offers when signing up for an AMEX Business Card and an AMEX Business Checking account. While both offers provide a large number of Membership Rewards points when you complete the requirements, AMEX...
CNET

American Express Gold Card vs. American Express Green Card: Which Is Better?

The American Express® Gold Card and the American Express® Green Card* are both best used to earn rewards to put toward flights. Though they're a little pricier than other rewards credit cards with respective $250 (see rates and fees) and $150 annual fees, the Gold Card's premium makes sense given that it doubles as a grocery card.
BoardingArea

AMEX Platinum Card Bonus December Uber Cash

The American Express Platinum Card provides benefits to several merchants. Most of these are paid through statement credits where you pay with your Platinum Card and you’ll get an adjustment in a few days. At least that’s how it’s supposed to work. One exception to this rule...
BoardingArea

Copa to Medellin from SJU: 5 Hours Instead of 30

Copa to Medellin is part of the Coupe du Monde Trip Report. En route to Doha for the World Cup (see Booked! Qatar Qsuites Round 3 for the World Cup), I had to stop by Medellin to pick up the Urban Turbans (see Detour before Doha). The issue was logistics. Do you know where Puerto Rico is on a map? It’s nowhere near the mainland, yet for most flights to the Caribbean or Latin America, I have to fly 3 hours to Miami, wait an eternity at the airport, then fly all the way back to where I started (see Just Got Home & Now I’m Leaving Again).
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

