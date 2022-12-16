Read full article on original website
An airline told 2 teenagers they had to fly from Ireland to Florida without their parents after it overbooked a flight, reports say
A family traveling to Orlando was split up, despite one of the adults offering to swap seats, according to BBC radio show "On Your Behalf."
ZDNet
Southwest, United, and American Airlines have a new enemy -- the internet's ugliest site
I'm constantly being told that data is all-important. I'm not quite convinced. Sometimes, the evidence of my own eyes and life experience -- subjective data, you might call it -- will always triumph over a spreadsheet, a graph, or a trumpeting startup founder. I wonder, then, what you might think...
Which airline is the most reliable in 2022?
When booking a flight, you want the option that will get you and your stuff where you want to go — preferably on time. Unfortunately, that's not been a given recently.
Southwest Airlines Tests a Big Boarding Process Change
With the holiday season upon us, parents are already dreading the headaches that can come from flying with a big family. Some airlines, like Spirit (SAVE) - Get Free Report, will charge more money if you want to make certain the entire family sits together on their flight. Hawaiian, Alaska, American Airlines, and many others will let you pre-assign a seat when you are purchasing a ticket, so you can make certain that everyone sits together.
Woman says she found ‘dental implant’ in her British Airways plane meal
A British Airways passenger says she found a ‘dental implant’ in her plane meal during a flight from London to Dubai on October 25. Ghada El-Hoss was on flight BA107 travelling home to the United Arab Emirates when she allegedly made the gruesome discovery.The angry passenger tweeted British Airways about the incident on December 4, with a photo attached of her meal for reference.Tagging the airline’s social media account, El-Hoss also directly addressed the British Airways Twitter handle. In the social media post, El-Hoss said: “@British_Airways Still waiting to hear from you regarding this dental implant we found in our food on flight BA107.”...
What airports, airlines lose the most luggage?
A recent report shows that 55% of U.S. airline passengers have lost their bags, but which airlines and airports lose the most luggage?
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now
Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
Thrillist
JetBlue & American Airlines Just Announced 11 New Routes for 2023
A long list of new flight destinations are about to be served to vacation-hungry Northeasterners. JetBlue and American Airlines just announced a wide variety of new nonstop destinations set to take off from New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in 2023.
travelnoire.com
Skip The Line! Alaska Airlines Becomes The First U.S. Airline To Launch Electronic Bag Tags
Alaska Airlines passengers can skip the line at the baggage check counter with the airline’s electronic bag tag program launch. This makes Alaska Airlines the first airline in the United States to use electronic bag tag technology. International airlines such as China Southern, Lufthansa, and KLM currently use this technology.
Why booking directly with airlines can be more expensive
Booking directly through airlines involves navigating a maze of fees, add-on offers and confusing seat selection choices.
Airfare could rise even further after airlines cough up big pay increases for pilots
Pilots at American wholly-owned carriers PSA, Piedmont, and Envoy Air solidified huge pay raises in June, with some now making over $400 per hour.
Southwest Airlines’ Special Events Only For Co-Brand Credit Card Holders
Banks and loyalty programs offer deals to attend special events for their members. Sometimes these are exclusive opportunities at one-off events, and others are for tickets to a major sporting event or concert. These promotions either cost a set price or may be run as an auction where members “pay” using points in their account.
The Best Airports In The U.S., & The World, for Layovers
Depending on where you’re coming from and where you’re going, layovers are something of a necessary evil. That being said, all things are not equal when it comes to layovers, since some airports are simply much better than others. Some may have more options for restaurants, shopping or even just walking around and seeing the sights. And when you’re going to be stuck at an airport for more than just an hour or two, being at one of these “better” airports for layovers is always helpful.
Delta Has a Big New Perk for Some Passengers
Private airport lounges are one of those topics that seem innocuous, but are actually surprisingly divisive upon closer inspection. One of the most well-known airport lounges is the Delta Sky Club (DAL) - Get Free Report, which debuted in 2009, replacing the previous lounges the Delta Crown Room Club and Northwest Airlines WorldClubs.
Earn 160K to 230K AMEX Membership Rewards With These Dueling Business Offers
American Express is targeting accounts with some massive offers for business customers. We’ve received emails with competing offers when signing up for an AMEX Business Card and an AMEX Business Checking account. While both offers provide a large number of Membership Rewards points when you complete the requirements, AMEX...
Flight delayed or canceled? What you need to know and what airlines owe travelers.
Cancellation and delay compensation policies for air travel vary depending on the circumstances.
CNET
American Express Gold Card vs. American Express Green Card: Which Is Better?
The American Express® Gold Card and the American Express® Green Card* are both best used to earn rewards to put toward flights. Though they're a little pricier than other rewards credit cards with respective $250 (see rates and fees) and $150 annual fees, the Gold Card's premium makes sense given that it doubles as a grocery card.
AMEX Platinum Card Bonus December Uber Cash
The American Express Platinum Card provides benefits to several merchants. Most of these are paid through statement credits where you pay with your Platinum Card and you’ll get an adjustment in a few days. At least that’s how it’s supposed to work. One exception to this rule...
Copa to Medellin from SJU: 5 Hours Instead of 30
Copa to Medellin is part of the Coupe du Monde Trip Report. En route to Doha for the World Cup (see Booked! Qatar Qsuites Round 3 for the World Cup), I had to stop by Medellin to pick up the Urban Turbans (see Detour before Doha). The issue was logistics. Do you know where Puerto Rico is on a map? It’s nowhere near the mainland, yet for most flights to the Caribbean or Latin America, I have to fly 3 hours to Miami, wait an eternity at the airport, then fly all the way back to where I started (see Just Got Home & Now I’m Leaving Again).
Earn 3 free night awards with the Marriott Boundless credit card
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card offers a generous sign-up bonus and a high earning rate on Marriott stays, along with a free night at each anniversary starting with the second year you have the card, which can easily make the card pay for itself.
